First Honolulu rail segment opens, HUD Secretary visits Hawaii, Kona child psychologist charged with sexually assaulting minor, Kauai ex-councilman drug ring supplier sentenced, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Kauai Now. KITV4.
HUD Secretary in Hawaii July 2-3 to discuss affordable housing. The head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will visit Oahu to meet with local officials and residents who use its Housing Choice voucher program known as Section 8. Hawaii News Now.
How a lapsing birth attendant exemption affects access to care in Hawaiʻi. When the state Legislature failed to pass a bill to extend birth attendant exemptions under the state midwifery laws and add additional licensing pathways this session, it affirmed the end of a three-year exemption period. Hawaii Public Radio.
Affirmative action ruling could test admission policies at Hawaii schools. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week striking down affirmative action in college admissions and favoring a “colorblind Constitution” has some educators and legal experts debating whether there may be ripple effects for Kamehameha Schools, the University of Hawaii and other entities and programs that are focused on Hawaiian people and culture. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ed Case Honored For Work On World’s Oceans. The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation lauds the Hawaii congressman's stewardship. Civil Beat.
Hawaii faces higher temperatures, drought as El Nino takes hold. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting higher-than-average temperatures and below-average rainfall for the rest of the calendar year and into January. Star-Advertiser.
Defense contractor Hawaiian Native Corp. is under investigation. The federal Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the Internal Revenue Service are investigating potential financial and tax crimes by defense contractor Hawaiian Native Corp. and its 11 Dawson subsidiaries. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Rail ridership projections, revenue uncertain after Skyline opens. Even with the first phase of the $9.8 billion rail line officially open, it’s still unclear how many passengers are needed to ride the system, how much revenue they would generate and what the real costs of maintenance will be. Star-Advertiser. KITV4. Hawaii News Now
Tommy Aiu Is Out As Honolulu Rail’s Private Security Chief. As the first 10 miles of Honolulu’s rail transit line open for service, the city job to oversee private security along the system’s stations, platforms and driverless trains remains vacant. Civil Beat.
City compliance expert calls for urgent changes to embattled liquor commission. On Thursday, the city’s compliance expert Hui Chen shared her report to Honolulu Liquor Commission’s board members and gave suggestions on how they can improve the organization. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
New animal control agency takes helm. The Hawaii Police Department on Saturday relinquished responsibility over animal control services to the newly formed Animal Control and Protection Agency under the Office of the Mayor. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Expanded West Hawaiʻi Golf Subsidy Begins. This year’s program - subsidizing golf opportunities at The Village Course at Waikoloa and Makalei Golf Club - will run from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. Big Island Video News.
Kona psychologist who treats children accused of sexually assaulting minor. A 71-year-old clinical psychologist who specializes in treating children and teens who are dying or are chronically ill pleaded not guilty today in Kona Circuit Court to charges he sexually assaulted a minor. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Emails Reveal A Maui Developer’s Influence Over New Water Board Member. While the Maui County Council was publicly vetting applicants to steer the new East Maui Community Water Authority, a local developer was working behind the scenes to convince the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to change its nominee. Civil Beat.
Lawsuit challenges a new gun ban on Hawaii beaches. Three Maui residents are suing to block the measure, arguing that Hawaii — which has long had some of the strictest gun laws in the nation and some of the lowest rates of gun violence — is going too far with its wide-ranging ban. Associated Press.
Maui County has highest share of ‘severely rent burdened’ households. Maui County leads the state with the highest median asking rent, the highest median condominium price and is the most “severely rent burdened” in the state with renters paying more than 50 percent of their income toward rent, according to a recent report. Maui News.
Kauai
Supplier in ex-Kauai council member’s drug ring is sentenced. A 41-year-old Kauai woman who was a backup supplier of methamphetamine to former Kauai County Council member Arthur Brun’s drug-trafficking organization was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Kaua‘i refuse stations’ chronic closures due to “antiquated” equipment; upgrades coming. The construction projects for these upgrades are scheduled to go out to bid this summer. Actual construction of the refuse transfer station improvements will take place in a phased rollout. Kauai Now.
Low rainfall keeps Kaua‘i surf spots clean despite chronically polluted streams. The dry season has been kind to Kaua‘i’s waters, as low rainfall protected much of the island’s surf spots from runoff pollution this month, according to Surfrider Kaua‘i’s Blue Water Task Force. Garden Island.
Man, 38, arrested in Waikiki for allegedly punching man in face - A 38-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly assaulting a 64-year-old man in Waikiki on Saturday night.
No comments:
Post a Comment