Queen Liliʻuokalani’s royal standard returned, Hannemann front-runner for tourism board, millions in pork sent home by legislative leaders, more news from all he Hawaiian Islands

Hannemann is front-runner for HTA board seat. The composition of the beleaguered Hawaii Tourism Authority board is set to change again, and former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann is considered the front-runner to secure Gov. Josh Green’s latest appointment. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Senate President Showers Kauai With Pork Projects In New State Budget. An analysis of the Hawaii Legislature's capital improvement projects shows that the districts of top leaders and neighbor island lawmakers got lots of money. Civil Beat.
New BOE Chair Haruki urges priority on keeping more graduates home. In his first meeting as the new chair of the state Board of Education, Warren Haruki said Monday that he believes the board is poised to bring about significant progress at the islands’ public schools, and urged strong leadership and changes so that more graduates can stay in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi sees first school meal reimbursement rate increase in 40 years. Hawaiʻi’s reimbursement rate for school meals and other federal child nutrition programs has been increased to 30% above the continental US rates, which is projected to bring an additional $8 million a year to Hawaiʻi to support healthy meals for children. Maui Now.
Miske associate pleads guilty, cooperates with government. An alleged co-conspirator of reputed Hawaii crime boss Michael Miske pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping Monday after he allegedly set up the kidnapping and assault of an accountant who owed his friend’s father $900,000. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Rezoning near Halawa rail station on Oahu to be reviewed. The Honolulu Planning Commission is being asked to rezone 227 acres around Skyline’s Halawa station to allow for mixed-use development and affordable housing sites near what will become the state’s New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. Star-Advertiser.
Search for answers continues in deaths of 2 divers on Oahu. Two free divers were spearfishing at a popular diving spot on Oahu’s North Shore for the first time with a group of work friends early Sunday morning when they went missing for hours and were later found unresponsive. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki church resumes free meal distribution despite mayor’s opposition. Saint Augustine By The Sea said Mayor Rick Blangiardi asked the church to stop the food line at the side gate on Ohua Avenue after some had complained the free food attracts problems. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Star-Advertiser Is Cutting More News Staff. At least four editorial staff members have accepted a buyout. Four editorial employees, Vicki Viotti, Dave Segal, Jason Kaneshiro and Sophie Cocke, have accepted a voluntary buyout offer and have either left the paper or will be leaving at the end of the month. Civil Beat.
Old Waialua Sugar Mill smoke stack being torn down. Work began on Monday to take down the old Waialua Sugar Mill smoke stack -- the one that towers over the former plantation town and has served as a landmark, even after the mill closed in 1996. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Pohoiki Boat Ramp restoration takes step forward. A final environmental assessment for a plan to dredge the sandbar which formed in front of the boat ramp during the 2018 Kilauea eruption was released Sunday. Tribune-Herald.
Army Corps of Engineers to host public meeting about proposed plan for former Waikōloa Maneuver Area’s Section 15. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – responsible for managing restoration efforts at the former Waikōloa Maneuver Area in South Kohala on the Island of Hawai‘i – will host a public meeting on Aug. 12 about the Final Proposed Plan for the Sector 15 Munitions Response Site. Big Island Now.
Keaau library project advances. According to a final environmental assessment published Sunday, the project is not anticipated to have any significant impact on the local environment, nor has the scope of the project changed substantially since a draft EA was published in May. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Sunshine Law Complaint Leads To Revote On Changes To Maui Shoreline Rules. Concerns were raised that planning department staff would be given even more discretion over reducing or waiving fines. The Maui Planning Commission will vote again Tuesday on rules that govern development and construction projects along Maui’s coastlines after the county failed to include some written testimony on the matter prior to decision making. Civil Beat.
Comment period begins on development of a new Central Maui Wastewater Reclamation Facility. An Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice has been filed for the proposed development of a new Central Maui Wastewater Reclamation Facility and onsite Soil Aquifer Treatment basin in Waikapū. Maui Now.
Maui News staffers win 9 Excellence in Journalism awards. The Maui News staff members earned nine honors at the Hawaii Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism awards last week. Maui News.
Kauai
Worker shortage leads to suspension of Kapaa school bus services. The Hawaii Department of Education has sent out letters to Kapaa Elementary and High School parents notifying them that school bus service will be suspended until further notice. KHON2.
Study indicates human sewage across Kaua‘i’s waters. A newly published report detected sucralose — an artificial sweetener commonly found in manufactured foods — throughout Kaua‘i’s streams and rivers, indicating nearly islandwide water contamination by human sewage. Garden Island.
