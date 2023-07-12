Some restaurants add 10% 'supply chain' surcharge, Hawaii law school treats Supreme Court justices to luxurious trips, Waikiki church told to quit feeding homeless, nepotism law goes into effect, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2.
UH law school not alone in offering luxury trips to Supreme Court justices. Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. For decades, the University of Hawaii law school has marketed its Jurist-In-Residence program to the Supreme Court as an all-expenses-paid getaway, with the upside of considerable “down time” in paradise. Associated Press.
Anti-nepotism law takes effect in Hawaii. A new law took effect Tuesday prohibiting nepotism across state government — particularly for the 60,000 employees in the executive branch — but notably exempts the state Legislature and Judiciary. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii ahead of the pack in installation of EV fast chargers. Hawaii is the first out of the gate to award a contract for federally funded fast chargers to be deployed across the state. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii ranks 2nd in the nation for fatal crashes involving distracted driving. A new analysis shows Hawaii has the second highest rate of fatal crashes involving distracted drivers in the nation, just behind New Mexico. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Department of Public Safety names new corrections deputy director. Sanna Munoz, who had served as the domestic violence unit probation supervisor for the state Judiciary Adult Client Services Branch in the Third Circuit, will serve in her new role starting Aug. 1. Star-Advertiser.
As trash continues to pile, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi officials discuss landfill siting options. Landfill siting on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi hit roadblocks with Act 73, which created buffer zones and limitations on potential new sites. Hawaii Public Radio.
Struggles continue despite more positive outlook on COVID-19 pandemic. Results from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization’s third public-health report, released today, reflect a more positive outlook on the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Facing ‘heavy-handed’ city pressure, Waikiki church will stop its daily free meal service. A Waikiki church that’s been serving free meals to the needy for more than five decades says it will end its daily lunch line at the end of the week. Hawaii News Now.
Navy Awards Red Hill Contract To Company Just Raided By Feds . The Navy said on Tuesday that it has officially parted ways with a contractor the military blames for spilling firefighting chemicals at Red Hill last year. Civil Beat.
City suspends another reviewer who cleared ‘monster home’ plans. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting has suspended the registration of another third-party reviewer who approved plans for “monster house” projects that are not in compliance with city ordinances. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Tells Tow Company To Stop Charging $900 Fees. The City and County of Honolulu has told its towing contractor to temporarily stop charging an additional tow fee while it investigates all the instances it has been applied this year. Civil Beat.
Care facility nurses announce 7-day strike amid ‘shameful’ wage dispute. Nurses and nurses aides at Oahu Care Facility in McCully-Moiliili have announced a seven-day strike amid an ongoing wage dispute. Hawaii News Now.
DHHL holds groundbreaking ceremony for East Kapolei housing developments. The first phase of development will consist of 127 single-family residential lots across 24 acres. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Kimo Alameda to announce 2024 run for Hawai‘i County mayor. Kimo Alameda, who has been lead of the Hawai‘i Island Fentanyl Task Force and vice president of business development for Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center since 2022, is stepping away from those roles to pursue a bid to become the next mayor of Hawai‘i County in 2024. Big Island Now.
New pilot program aims to encourage pono behavior. A partnership between the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Hawaii County and the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau announced two conjoined programs that will employ local stewards to educate visitors to Richardson and Lehia beach parks in Keaukaha. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawai’i County unveils first hybrid hydrogen- and electric-powered bus. When Hawai’i County officials unveiled the Big Island’s first hybrid hydrogen and electric bus, people were pleased by the soft sound, clean air and lack of nauseous gases. Big Island Now.
Hilo resiliency hub clears final EA. The Keaukaha Pana‘ewa Farmers Association plans to build a “resiliency and agricultural innovation hub” on Railroad Avenue on the same state-owned 10-acre parcel where the Pana‘ewa Farmers Market is held every Saturday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
What to do with a gas tax with so many EVs on the road? Maui eyes a ‘road usage charge’. Maui County Councilmembers discussed a new state charge on Tuesday that could also be implemented on the county level. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
DesJardins sworn in as first deputy corporation counsel. Mimi DesJardins, a former judge and longtime attorney who ran a solo law practice for 20 years, was sworn in June 30 as first deputy corporation counsel for Maui County. Maui News.
New youth shelter in Wailuku will offer mentorship and temporary housing. Hale Pono teen shelter is located in Wailuku and will offer 13 beds for youth ages 12 to 17. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina closed due to roach, rodent infestation. The restaurant, located at 4405 Honoapiilani Highway, received a red placard on Monday by the DOH Maui Food Safety Branch. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KITV4.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative to hold annual membership meeting on July 20. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative members are invited to attend the cooperative’s annual meeting on July 20 at the Kauaʻi Philippine Cultural Center in Puhi. Kauai Now.
Almarza named Kaua‘i United Way executive director. Lori L. Almarza is the Kaua‘i United Way executive director, announced the board of directors of Kaua‘i United Way on July 5. Garden Island.
Senator Dela Cruz continues to misuse his public position - Don’t miss Stewart Yerton’s story at Civil Beat describing the misuse of public power by Senator Donavan Dela Cruz (“Land And Power 2023: How One Influenti...
No comments:
Post a Comment