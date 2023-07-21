Patsy Mink quarter design unveiled, corrupt union boss gets more than 11 years, dog attack likely killed monk seal pup, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Former Hawaii union boss is sentenced to federal prison. The former business manager of a Hawaii labor union who was convicted of rigging a vote to raise dues and taking members’ money to pay for his family’s extravagant lifestyle was sentenced Thursday morning to more than 11 years in federal prison. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii’s Clean Energy Transition Faces Steep Hurdles, Study Finds. Aggressive action must be taken by all sectors of the state’s economy if Hawaii wants to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 as mandated by state law, according to a new study commissioned by Hawaiian Electric. Civil Beat.
‘They’re working us to death’: Hotel workers calling for change. Hawaii’s hotel industry could face another strike during the 2024 summer unless things change according to the union that represents thousands of hotel workers. KHON2.
State unemployment rate sinks to 3.0%. Hawaii’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.0% in June, its lowest level in more than three years, and is expected to keep heading lower as the state’s economy strengthens. Star-Advertiser.
Matson sees pickup in trade, but forecasts a big drop in earnings. Matson Inc. said shipping demand picked up in the second quarter from the first three months of the year, and expects business to improve through 2023. Star-Advertiser.
UH Got Nearly $516M In Extramural Research Funding. Here’s What That Means. The University of Hawaii set a new record in grants received from the federal government, industry and nonprofit groups. Civil Beat.
Visitor snorkeling deaths continue to rise. According to preliminary state health data, from 2013 to 2022, there were nearly 800 fatal ocean drownings, with 54% being visitors compared to residents. Nearly 30% of those fatalities were due to snorkeling, while 21% were swimming. KHON2.
Oahu
HART board calls for more financial information on Honolulu rail. Just three weeks after the opening of the first segment of Skyline, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board is pressing its executive director for more financial information on ongoing construction of the city’s rail project and questioning why the board was not fully made aware of a $99.1 million lawsuit filed earlier this month by a contractor. Star-Advertiser.
City director reports drop in Honolulu building permit backlog. During a special meeting Wednesday of the Honolulu City Council’s Committee on Planning and the Economy, DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna told the panel that her current staff had managed to knock down the backlog of 3,600 applications awaiting pre-screening by nearly 70%. Star-Advertiser.
Neighborhood Board Election Outcome Reversed After Rematch. The Hawaii Kai Neighborhood Board incumbent who asked for a re-vote after a series of computer glitches has won the repeat election, and the Honolulu City Council is asking for a written report on what went wrong with the original vote. Civil Beat.
City starts installation of new smart parking meters. New smart parking meters are now going up on Honolulu’s sidewalks, with the first 300 already installed in the Chinatown area. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu Condo Board Members Feel ‘Muzzled’ By Management Companies. Hired to manage properties, the companies frequently tell board members to not talk to contractors or others outside board meetings. Civil Beat.
Honolulu officials hope for new liquor commission administrator by end of summer. City and County of Honolulu officials say progress is being made within the liquor commission. Hawaii Public Radio.
Monk seal pup’s death likely caused by dog attack, officials say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration today said it had determined that monk seal RS48, or Ho‘omau Lehua, likely died from a dog attack, based on necropsy and histopathology results. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Lack of clarity plagues Mauna Kea transition. Act 255 called for a transition period in which the previous manager, the University of Hawaii, would share duties with the new one, the Maunakea Stewardship Oversight Authority, over a five-year time frame that started July 1. Star-Advertiser.
Federal lawsuit claims Hilo attorney maliciously prosecuted, defamed by Roth and Waltjen. A Hilo attorney has filed a federal lawsuit against Hawaii County, Mayor Mitch Roth, county Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen and Deputy Prosecutors Kate Perazich and Sylvia Wan. Tribune-Herald.
County mulling management, use of tiny structures. The county is looking for a new non-profit to manage Ka Lamaku, the tiny homes located at the entrance of Old Kona Airport Park in Kailua-Kona that have served as an emergency shelter since 2020. The shelter closed on June 30 when service provider HOPE Services Hawaii’s contract to manage the emergency shelter expired. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Electrical upgrades might seem like a simple job — anywhere other than Kalaupapa. Reliable electricity is critical to daily life and operations in Kalaupapa on Molokaʻi and the current electrical system is aged and failing. It was first installed in 1969. Hawaii Public Radio.
An island sold for a dollar? A little over a decade ago, tech billionaire Larry Ellison made headlines when he acquired Lānaʻi for $300 million. How Lānaʻi came under private ownership for the first time. Before James Dole transformed Lānaʻi into one of the world's largest pineapple plantations, another man set his sights on the island. In 1909, businessman William Irwin bought nearly the entire island of Lānaʻi for $1. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Volunteers make an impact at Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank. With the start of school looming in less than two weeks, a group of 20 volunteers from Starbucks and Mason Taylor of Southern California made an impact on the Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank’s (KIFB) school preparations on Thursday. Garden Island.
