Inaugural summit to strengthen Japan-Hawaii ties, Honolulu OKs property tax breaks, Green criticized for water bill veto, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

DOD's Kathleen Hicks tours Navy shipyard prior to slated $6B military construction. Upgrades in the Navy’s shipyard on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam are underway. More than $6 billion in military construction will occur in Hawaiʻi over the next five years, Department of Defense Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks said. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gov. Josh Green is criticized for vetoing ‘critical’ water bills. Gov. Josh Green has come under fire for vetoing a couple of bills that environmentalists say were needed to deter and respond to drinking water crises such as the one triggered by the Red Hill fuel leaks. Star-Advertiser.
DOE welcomes dozens of teachers from the Philippines into Hawaii classrooms. The state Department of Education says it will begin the school year with about 300 teacher vacancies ― so the 80 teachers welcomed from the Philippines on Monday is significant. Hawaii News Now.
State plans rapid rollout of raised pedestrian crosswalks, citing encouraging new data. The state is planning a rapid expansion of raised pedestrian crosswalks following new data that shows the traffic measures are working to reduce crashes on Hawaii’s roads. Hawaii News Now.
Kamehameha Schools trustees want a fresh review of existing selection process. In May, the current KS Board of Trustees petitioned the court to perform a fresh review of the process, which has been in place for the last 22 years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council OKs property tax relief measures. The Honolulu City Council has approved two real property tax relief measures aimed at helping homeowners and the island’s vulnerable residents. Star-Advertiser.
Proposed City bill to penalize lies made to inspectors. The Honolulu City Council will be introducing a measure this week proposing to penalize people for making false statements to a city official which could be penalized as a misdemeanor offense. KHON2.
In bid to combat crime, city hires private security guards to patrol Waikiki after dark. Private security teams are being used to patrol Waikiki at night as part of a new city effort designed to target crime in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination. Hawaii News Now.
Initial paid rail ridership more than doubles after revision. The number of passengers paying to ride the Skyline rail system for the initial five days after free fares ended July 4 has leaped to 18,329 from 8,127 because passengers who transferred from TheBus were not originally counted as train riders, the city Department of Transportation Services said Monday. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Navy gives BWS green light to test its wells after initially denying request. In a major development, the Navy will allow the Board of Water Supply to test the drinking water at the military’s Red Hill shaft after denying the request months ago. Hawaii News Now.
DHHL project breaks ground in West Oahu as part of push to ease housing crisis. The Department of Hawaiian Homelands broke ground Monday on the third phase of construction at Kauluokahai — a Native Hawaiian master-planned community coming to Kapolei. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s Aging Population Is Straining EMS Services. Expanding This Program Could Help. Efforts to address the nonemergency needs of Honolulu's homeless community could provide a model for helping seniors with minor medical issues. Civil Beat.
Miske’s Half-Brother Wants Release To House Arrest Pending Trial. During a hearing in federal court on Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over a motion asking the judge to reconsider a 2021 ruling that has kept John Stancil, the half-brother of accused racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr., behind bars pending trial. Civil Beat.
Could building a new racetrack stall illegal street racing? Racing enthusiasts are still waiting for a new racetrack nearly a decade after the last one closed. Many said building a new park would cut down on illegal street racing but according to the city, there are still many roadblocks that need to be worked out before it can happen. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Big Island’s Waikoloa Village Has Growing Pains. Residents Want The County To Step Up. Neglected parks, a dangerous main intersection and a single road in and out are just some of the challenges. Civil Beat.
Final EA Published For Keaukaha Panaʻewa Farmers Association Hub. The Keaukaha Panaʻewa Farmers Association is moving forward with the development of a Resilience and Agriculture Innovation Hub. Big Island Video News.
Lawmakers seek funds to widen street, improve its intersection with Kilauea Ave. Among three requests for federal funding drafted by Hilo Rep. Richard Onishi earlier this year was a proposal for $25 million that would be used to widen Puainako between Highway 11 and Kawili Street in an effort to reduce congestion on the heavily used road. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Council committee to receive presentation on road usage charge project. A Maui Council committee will hear a presentation Tuesday on a proposed road usage charge pilot project, a method to pay for infrastructure such as roads and bridges based on miles driven instead of gallons of gas purchased. Maui Now.
Lawsuit claims MPD recruit who nearly died suffered from ‘Beat Down’ hazing ritual. A Maui police recruit who nearly died during a training exercise last year has filed suit, alleging she was put through a hazing ritual called “Beat Down Friday.” Hawaii News Now.
Final credits roll for Maui’s Consolidated Theatres. The decades-old Consolidated Theatres in Queen Ka’ahumanu Center showed its final movie Sunday night as the longtime cinema brought operations to a close. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Climate Action Forum on reclaiming Coco Palms wetlands. Local environmental groups Zero Waste Kaua‘i, Kaua‘i Climate Action Coalition and the Surfrider Foundation Kaua‘i Chapter – which make up the Kaua‘i Climate Action Forum – will discuss “Building Climate Resilience” by reclaiming the Wailuanuiaho’āho Wetlands, also known as Coco Palms Resort, at its July 12 online forum. Kauai Now.
Wilcox Medical Center on Kaua‘i renovating Emergency Department waiting room. Wilcox Medical Center in Līhu‘e – the largest medical center on Kaua‘i – will be renovating its Emergency Department waiting room. Work is anticipated to take approximately one week and will conclude by July 19. Kauai Now.
