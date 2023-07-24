Settlement inked for Hawaiians on homeland wait-list, health care system earns top rating, nepotism law delayed, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Public comment sought on Hawaiian Home Lands block grant spending. DHHL has issued a new report on how much it spent on Native Hawaiian housing under the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii State Agencies Work To Implement New Nepotism Law. The new law against hiring, supervising or contracting with relatives doesn't apply to the Legislature or the court system. The Hawaii State Ethics Commission is delaying enforcing the state’s new nepotism law to give state employees more time to comply with the new guidelines. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers Set Up The State Prison Commission. Now They Don’t Want To Pay For It. The Correctional System Oversight Commission has provided the public with an unprecedented window into the operations of Hawaii's troubled prisons and jails. Civil Beat.
People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay? Hawaii has now entered seven straight years of population decline, and as housing and other living expenses continue to rise, more people may have to make the tough decision to leave. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s health care system receives top scores. Hawaii once again ranked among the best states overall when it comes to its health care system, just behind Massachusetts, in an extensive analysis of 58 metrics that assess access to care, health outcomes, quality, costs, reproductive care and women’s health. Star-Advertiser.
Public Hearings Set For Hawaiʻi “Ocean Stewardship Fees”. Hearing dates have been set for proposed rules to govern the requirement that all commercial vessels operating in Hawaiʻi collect a $1 dollar ocean stewardship user fee from each passenger carried or customer served. Big Island Video News. Maui Now.
Agencies seek to designate areas as critical habitat for green sea turtles. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NOAA Fisheries are proposing to designate more than 2,000 acres of nesting and basking beaches in Hawaii as critical habitat for the threatened green sea turtle. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Waikiki church resuming lunch ministry after pause to appease city safety concerns. Free hot meals for the needy at St. Augustine by the Sea Catholic Church in Waikiki will resume Monday on church grounds in a move to appease Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and others who urged that the social ministry be discontinued due to public safety concerns. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu triples homeless cleanup crew efforts. The city has tripled its workforce that clears homeless encampments across Oahu every day and night — Monday through Friday — with some cleanups on weekends. Star-Advertiser.
City, state ‘public carry’ laws caught in the crosshairs. Honolulu and the state both recently enacted laws establishing “sensitive places” where the “public carry of firearms” is prohibited, but the measures conflict when it comes to how properties that do allow guns on the premises are required to communicate that to their customers. Star-Advertiser.
Congress members seek registry to track health effects of Red Hill. Members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation have introduced bipartisan legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to set up a new registry to track and collect health data from people who were exposed to tap water laced with jet fuel from the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility in 2021. Star-Advertiser.
Downtown Honolulu landscape is shifting for workers, residents, shoppers and visitors. Commercial real estate brokerage firm Colliers International has reported that from 2020 to 2022, Oahu’s office market — largely concentrated downtown — lost over 240,000 square feet of occupied space, driven mainly by around 9,900 lost office jobs at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a partial rebound of about 5,800 jobs by the end of last year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii developer is asked to do more for evicted residents. An official letter requesting that a local developer provide greater assistance to more than 100 residents facing eviction at a Moiliili rental complex due to the pending construction of a 43-story condominium tower at the same site has been sent by the Honolulu City Council chair. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Keeping it in the family: Farmers using state land laud new law regarding lease extensions. Big Island farmers are praising a bill that Gov. Josh Green recently signed into law extending lease renewals for up to 30 years in certain agriculture parks on the neighbor islands. Tribune-Herald.
Latest Round Of TMT Arguments Delayed By Land Board. The Hawaiʻi BLNR says oral arguments scheduled for July 28 concerning the Thirty Meter Telescope have been deferred. Big Island Video News. Tribune-Herald.
More than two dozen people on Big Isle sought after vanishing between 2021 and 2023. There currently are 25 open missing person investigations involving Big Island residents who vanished between 2021 and 2023, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Tribune-Herald.
MISSING IN PARADISE: Children of HPP man, 76, hopeful public can help find him. Saturday marked six months of searching for William Bishop, 76, who went missing around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near his home in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Fine urged for damage caused by yacht off Maui. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is recommending a “conservative” fine of about $117,000 for the yacht owner responsible for damaging coral and live rock at Maui’s Honolua- Mokuleia Bay Marine Life Conservation District. Star-Advertiser.
MEO wins 5-year county contract for bus paratransit service. Maui County has awarded another $4.2 million, five-year contract to Maui Economic Opportunity to continue to operate the Maui Bus Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit service, the nonprofit announced Thursday. Maui News.
Seniors On Lanai Are Facing ‘Heartbreaking’ Choices In Their Quest To Age At Home. Efforts are underway to improve the resources available, but there are currently few options for people in need of significant care. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kilauea gets new preschool classroom. Several state officials were at Kilauea School on Thursday, where they visited a new preschool classroom set to open next month as part of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s Ready Keiki initiative. Garden Island.
Lanikai claims fifth straight OHCRA title - While the collective field of outrigger canoe clubs was climbing the proverbial stairs to top the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association ranks, Lanikai C...
No comments:
Post a Comment