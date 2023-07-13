Hawaii schools not prepared to prevent violence, Green talks sustainability in UN keynote address, group sues over state plan to release bioengineered mosquitoes to save rare birds, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
5 More Bills Become Law Without Governor’s Signature. The 5 new laws "are more beneficial than objectionable," the Office of the Governor says, and reflect strong stakeholder support. Big Island Video News.
Green highlights Hawaii’s sustainability plans in keynote address at UN meeting. Gov. Josh Green delivered a keynote address in New York on Wednesday as he headed up a panel focusing on sustainable development at the United Nations. Hawaii News Now.
Review finds work still needed to reach Hawaiʻi’s 2030 sustainability goals. According to the state’s second Voluntary Local Review, the islands are on track to meet targets on renewable energy and energy efficiency, but not for clean transportation, with a goal of reducing petroleum usage to 165 million gallons per year. The most recent data shows 472 gallons per year were used. Big Island Now.
Plan to save native birds by targeting mosquitoes faces new legal challenge. After years of planning and studies, DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife is ramping up its program to reduce mosquitoes that harm native bird species. But now, a non-profit is asking a judge to halt the process. Hawaii News Now.
Report examines ‘long COVID’ in Hawaii. Reports of “long COVID-19” are rising throughout Hawaii, especially among Native Hawaiians and Filipinos, according to a new report from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, or UHERO. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Council votes to require overdose drug for Oahu bars. Honolulu will mandate that about 850 bars, nightclubs and restaurants serving alcohol in the city be required to have naloxone nasal spray on hand to counteract opioid-related overdoses. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Honolulu City Council Delays And Defers Liquor Commission Nominations. Two nominees don't currently meet state residency requirements. Civil Beat.
Court Rules In Favor Of Hawaii Charter School In ‘Strip Search’ Lawsuit. A circuit court judge sided with Kapolei Charter School and its director Wanda Villareal who claimed a 2019 search of three students accused of smoking cannabis and vaping on a field trip was lawful. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
HPD recruit hospitalized in serious condition after accidentally shooting himself. A Honolulu Police Department recruit accidentally shot himself at the academy on Wednesday. Hawaii News Now.
Prominent Honolulu Condo Directors Pay $600,000 To Settle Retaliation Claim. The case pitted a retired Army colonel against executives with leading developers MacNaughton and the Kobayashi Group.The directors of a landmark Honolulu condominium have agreed to pay $600,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a fellow director who alleged he faced retaliation for raising concerns about the condo board. Civil Beat.
Residents say affordable housing is still out of reach. Hawaii’s housing crisis drummed up emotions during the Wednesday, July 12 Honolulu City Council Meeting. Many residents testified on plans for affordable housing and said those developments are still far beyond their reach. KHON2.
Workers strike at Oahu nursing home. Staff at Oahu Care Facility, a Honolulu nursing home, went on strike Wednesday to demand higher wages and better working conditions. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Female Inmate’s Case Raises Concern About Prolonged Pretrial Detainment At Hilo Jail. Henrietta Stone, 65, has been locked up since 2017 while the court determines if she is mentally fit. A woman accused in the death of her 9-year-old granddaughter has been held in the Hilo jail for six years without trial while her mental condition is evaluated, the second case of its kind to surface publicly in recent weeks. Civil Beat.
Wetter-than-normal trend continues for S. Kona, but in East Hawaii, June was abnormally dry. The Kona coffee belt experiences its rainy season when most of the rest of the state experiences its dry season, starting in May and extending into the summertime. Tribune-Herald.
Rare sighting of a humpback whale off Kona. While Hawai‘i’s waters are home to a variety of whale species year round, including short-fin pilot whales and false killer whales, the more photographed humpback whales are almost never seen in Hawaiian waters this time of year. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Maui
EV chargers coming to Maui under federal program. The Puunene Park and Ride is poised to be one of the first in the state to receive electric vehicle chargers through the multibillion-dollar National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Maui News.
Maui County reopens Alelele Point access with limited hours. The road has been closed since May 10 due to safety concerns from rockfall. It connects the communities of Kīpahulu and Kaupō. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News.
Hawaiʻi Land Trust awarded $803,700 grant for Waiheʻe Coastal Dunes & Wetlands Refuge. The funds will be used at the 277-acre Waiheʻe Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge on Maui. It will also fund restoration of taro fields and the fishpond at Kapoho, which is located within the refuge. Maui Now.
Kauai
Only five ‘akikiki left on Kaua‘i and their chances of survival are slim. Only five of the native Hawaiian honeycreeper species, ʻakikiki, are left in the wild and chances of saving them are growing increasingly dire by the day, according to state officials. Kauai Now. KHON2.
‘Stop it now’: Residents call for stricter review of $200M luxury development planned for Poipu. Kauai activists have been trying to stop a $200 million luxury condo development in Kiahuna for years. Separately, another home is being built nearby just feet from a heiau. Hawaii News Now.
