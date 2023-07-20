Pilot shortage impacting Hawaii travel, Blangiardi signs Honolulu tax relief bills, Maui approves general excise tax surcharge, syphilis cases spike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Lawyer who accessed governor’s private info regains access to electronic system. A Maui defense attorney had his electronic filing privileges restored by the state after he was locked out of accessing a system used by about 1,500 criminal justice partners for pulling personal information from four parking tickets paid by Gov. Josh Green. Star-Advertiser.
State prevails in $1M dispute over installation of fire alarm systems at 8 public schools. A Circuit Court judge has ruled in favor of the Hawaiʻi Department of Education in a $1 million lawsuit relating to the installation of fire alarm systems at eight public schools throughout the the state. Big Island Now.
State urges expanded screening, treatment of syphilis as cases increase. As the number of cases of syphilis in women and newborns continues to increase throughout the state, the Hawai‘i Department of Health is urging enhanced screening in health care interactions other than prenatal care, saying the situation is alarming and requires immediate attention. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser.
‘Calvin’ response assessed; public reminded that Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. Governor Josh Green, M.D., praised Hawai‘i’s handling of former Tropical Storm Calvin and cautioned that the storm was just the first challenge in a hurricane season that lasts through November. Maui Now. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Division of Aquatic Resources to hold hearings on ocean stewardship fee. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources is hosting a series of hearings to gather public input on a user fee that commercial vessel operators will have to collect from each passenger carried or customer served next year. Garden Island.
A Hawaii soldier receives the Army’s highest peacetime honor for valor. Spc. Rene Rodriguez, a 22-year-old Army medic from El Paso, Texas, was given a standing ovation from the crowded theater as he accepted the Soldier’s Medal in recognition for saving a woman’s life last year in Wahiawa when he intervened to stop a man from beating her. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
New Honolulu tax credits aim to assist homeowners. Relief is coming for homeowners. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed two measures into law on Wednesday, July 19. KHON2. KITV4.
Nearing end of sentences, ex-cops in Kealoha scandal moved to halfway house. Derek Hahn and Ming-Hung ‘Bobby’ Nguyen have been moved to Sacramento to serve out the remainder of their time in a halfway house. A federal jury found them guilty of conspiracy in June 2019 in what’s known as the “mailbox trial.” Hawaii News Now.
Navy Wastes 2 Billion Gallons Of Water During Red Hill Cleanup. Regulators required the Navy to make a plan for reusing the water but never required them to act on it. Civil Beat.
Developers Are Betting Big On Honolulu’s Business District. Will It Pay Off?. The investment mirrors a countrywide trend toward downtown revitalization efforts. Civil Beat.
Abuse victim of Makaha church elder entitled to $40M, judge says. A victim of childhood sexual abuse by an elder of the Makaha congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses is entitled to $40 million in damages, a Circuit Court judge has ruled. Star-Advertiser.
Bill would waive late fees to limit abandoned cars. To prevent more abandoned vehicles from appearing on Oahu’s public streets and roadways, a proposed city ordinance seeks to waive certain motor vehicle taxes, fees and penalties for those unable to pay them after a five-year period. Star-Advertiser.
Bargaining begins after nurses end seven-day walkout at 82-bed care facility. A day after nurses and certified nurses assistants ended a seven-day strike at Oahu Care Facility, both sides returned to the bargaining table in a bid to reach a new deal. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Calvin passes Big Island with no major damage. Tropical Storm Calvin came and went without causing any significant damage, Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth said at a news conference Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Kailapa Hawaiian Homestead Under Water Conservation Notice. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is urging Kailapa residents to conserve water following notification of malfunctioning water wells in north Hawai‘i. Big Island Video News.
Governor signs emergency proclamation for Uncle Billy’s hotel. The process to demolish the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel will be sped up by an emergency proclamation issued Tuesday by Gov. Josh Green. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Raises General Excise Tax To Pay For Housing Infrastructure. The 0.5% surcharge takes effect next year. The council voted 8-0 on Tuesday to adopt a 0.5% surcharge on top of the state’s 4% GET, starting Jan. 1. Civil Beat. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Mahi Pono Fined Nearly $10K For Causing Dust In Central Maui. Several residents had complained last year about the cloud of dust that occasionally blanketed Central Maui. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Kauai
Reminder: Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative meeting Thursday night. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative members are invited to attend the cooperative’s annual meeting on July 20 at the Kauaʻi Philippine Cultural Center in Puhi. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. Kauai Now.
