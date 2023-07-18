Green signs emergency proclamation to speed home construction, Tropical Storm Calvin expected to pass Big Island tonight, Kunia Village given OK to drink the water, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Tropical Storm Calvin churns toward island chain. At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Calvin had sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts and was situated about 395 miles east of Hilo, tracking westward near 22 mph. Calvin is forecast to gradually weaken during the next few days. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Campaign Cash Slows To A Trickle For Hawaii Delegation In The Absence Of Competition. The latest filings with the FEC show Hirono, who is on the ballot in 2024, collected several hundred thousand dollars for her campaign. Civil Beat.
Plea deal eyed for top Public Safety trainer accused of lying on resume to get promoted. A plea deal is in the works for the state Public Safety Department’s top trainer, who is facing felony perjury charges and other counts. Hawaii News Now.
Global defense firm founder on leave due to probe. Christopher Mailani Dawson, founder of global government contractor Hawaiian Native Corp. and its 11 DAWSON subsidiaries placed himself on administrative leave pending the outcome of a federal investigation into potential financial and tax crimes. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Kunia Village given OK to drink tap water again. Hundreds of residents of Kunia Village have finally been given the all-clear to resume drinking their tap water after two wells that supplied their potable water tested positive for chemicals called PFAS earlier this year. Star-Advertiser.
The Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi shared its stance on the Honolulu rail following Skyline's grand opening. The Institute's analysis points to the low ridership numbers. It says for every $3 ride, taxpayers will be subsiding the costs by $51. Hawaii Public Radio.
Four HPD recruits hospitalized after suffering exhaustion from self-defense exercises. Four Honolulu Police recruits were taken to a hospital Monday after suffering from exhaustion during self-defense exercises at the police training academy on Waipahu Depot Street. This incident comes five days after another HPD recruit was hospitalized in serious condition after accidentally shooting himself. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu Jail Search Turns Up Drugs, Paraphernalia And Illicit Cellphones. The "shakedown" was partly prompted by unconfirmed reports that the beating death of an inmate was recorded on a cellphone, according to staff. Civil Beat.
Oahu’s Waianae Coast most vulnerable to natural disasters. The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is working on a slew of projects to improve emergency preparedness and overall food security on the Waianae Coast, such as the construction of a resilience hub to shelter displaced residents, and a “food system campus” at the health center that will support agricultural learning, native crop production, a food bank and other food-related endeavors. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Tropical storm warning issued for Hawaii County. Tropical Storm Calvin on Monday was slowly weakening as it headed toward the Big Island, but it was moving rapidly to the west at 22 mph and was expected to hit the island tonight or Wednesday morning. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Two emergency shelters being prepped ahead of Tropical Storm Calvin. Two emergency shelters are being readied in the Ka‘ū District ahead of Tropical Storm Calvin, which is expected to make landfall late Tuesday afternoon. Big Island Now.
Group pulls plug on Hilo bottling plant. A second attempt to build a bottling plant in Hilo has been abandoned after community opposition. The 1893 Beverage and Kanaka Cafe was a proposed facility that would extract and bottle water from an aquifer beneath Hilo, the second such project in five years planned for the same site. Tribune-Herald.
Work on NAS Swimming Pool 50% complete. Long-delayed court-ordered construction to bring the closed NAS Swimming Pool up to Americans With Disabilities Act standards is going “full steam ahead,” according to Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Island Water Use and Development Plan approved by state. The state has adopted the Maui Island Water Use and Development Plan, providing policies for the protection, management and use of water resources over a 20-year period, Councilmember Shane M. Sinenci announced Monday. Maui Now.
Maui Dept. of Agriculture marks one-year anniversary with open house, July 20. The County of Maui Department of Agriculture is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a public open house from 2 to 6 p.m., July 20 at the department office at 2154 Kaohu St. in Wailuku. The event is weather permitting. Maui Now.
Public talk story session July 20, on the sustainable development of tourism. The Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems seeks community input as they launch their new project focused on advancing the sustainable development of the tourism industry across Maui Nui. Maui Now.
Kauai
A ‘Complete Rebuild’ Is Underway For Kauai’s Hobbled Water Utility. The county water department has fallen woefully behind while shuffling through six managers in eight years. Civil Beat.
New Kilauea preschool opens in August. A new public preschool classroom at Kilauea School is one of 10 others across the state set to open next month, as part of a more than $200 million plan to expand preschool and child care options in Hawai‘i. Garden Island.
Thai election winner to make last stand to become prime minister - BANGKOK >> The leader of Thailand’s Move Forward Party, which won a surprise first-place finish in May’s general election, is expected to have a last cha...
No comments:
Post a Comment