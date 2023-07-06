Governor signs climate change, ag bills; COVID-19 cases remain steady, community opposition stymies homeless housing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Hawai’i Gov. Green signs into law 10 bills supporting local agriculture. The measures enhance local food production through the acquisition of the Wahiawā Irrigation System; provide funding to deal with little fire ants and coffee pest control; expand coffee labeling regulations; and increase penalties for pesticide violations. Big Island Now.
Environmental Groups To Governor: Don’t Veto Water Protection Bills. The governor has expressed his intention to veto HB153, which would allow the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management to issue fines of up to $60,000 per day to those who violate the state water code. The current limit is $5,000 per day. Civil Beat.
Governor to attend high-level political forum, National Governors Association meeting. Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to New York City from July 9-14 to attend the United Nations High-Level Political Forum and the National Governors Association 2023 Annual Meeting. Maui Now.
Torched toilets, cracked sinks: Statewide spate of vandalism at parks prompts alarm. Parks officials statewide are begging vandals to stop destroying public parks facilities and asking park users to be on the lookout. Hawaii News Now.
State's new task force wants to spark change against booming illegal firework industry. Both consumer and large aerial display fireworks are illegal in the state, and an inter-governmental group has its eyes on tackling the issue. Hawaii Public Radio.
State's first medical kauhale village reportedly full after 1 month. The 10 tiny homes were built for patients discharged from hospitals who would otherwise be released onto the street. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases ‘pretty steady’. On Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported a daily average of 71 cases, an average positivity rate of 8.4%, and average of 48 COVID-19 patients hospitalized over the week. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Struggles To Use Funding It Sets Aside For Community Facilities. In recent years, Honolulu has set aside millions of dollars to try to address the city’s growing homeless population but community opposition and difficulty finding suitable projects and sites is thwarting its efforts. Civil Beat.
New 13-Hour Shifts For HPD Patrol Officers Are Raising Concerns. The Honolulu Police Department plans to move patrol division personnel to 13-hour shifts starting in August. Civil Beat.
Authorities end search for Honolulu police officer who allegedly fled arrest. The search has ended Wednesday for a Honolulu police officer who allegedly fled his arrest for a restraining order violations. Hawaii News Now. KITV4
Affordable housing near Halawa rail station begins construction. Construction has begun on a low-income rental housing tower near one current end of the city’s operating rail line after a three-year delay. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Over 71,000 passengers ride Skyline in first 5, free days. More than 71,000 passengers boarded the city’s new Skyline rail system over the initial five days of free rides — with the first full day of paid rides expected to provide the first real indication of how much interest people have in riding rail’s initial 11 miles. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Judicial Commission Releases List Of Circuit Court Contenders. On Wednesday, the State Judicial Selection Commission released a list of six nominees for a recently vacated seat on the Circuit Court of the 1st Circuit, giving Gov. Josh Green 30 days to choose a name from the list. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Wastewater surveillance data may indicate potential increase in Big Isle COVID cases. Two more deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in Hawaii County this week, bringing the county death toll since the pandemic began to 247 people. Tribune-Herald.
Kailua-Kona man, 20, dies after Fourth of July fireworks accident. A 20-year-old Kailua-Kona man who died after a fireworks accident during Fourth of July celebrations is the second reported death from fireworks in the state this year. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Waikoloa affordable housing ready for occupancy. The project’s 110 rental units will begin filling with families this month following completion of construction of the estimated $46 million project developed by nonprofit Coalition for Specialized Housing and partner GSF LLC. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Resolution urges governor to issue emergency proclamation for Uncle Billy’s. A Hawaii County Council resolution urging the governor to take action to remove the derelict former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel received wide support Wednesday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Public presentation questions sentencing of men convicted in West Maui hate crime. A public presentation held on Wednesday night at the University of Hawaii Maui College raised concerns about the recent sentencing of two men involved in a high-profile hate crime that took place in West Maui in 2014. Hawaii News Now.
MPD investigating possible human remains discovered in Upcountry Maui. Maui police are investigating after the discovery of what’s believed to be human remains in a remote area of Upcountry Maui. Hawaii News Now. Maui Now. KITV4.
Maui firefighters respond to 20 emergency calls on Fourth of July holiday. The majority of these fires were small brush fires and rubbish bin fires which could be quickly extinguished, according to department reports; however, there were two brush fires that required response from multiple units. Maui Now.
Maui Humane Society to reduce pet adoption fees for “Empty the Shelters” event, July 6-31. From July 6 to July 31, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer National “Empty the Shelters” will occur at more than 335 shelters in 44 states with pets available for adoption for just $50 or less, including Maui Humane Society. Maui Now.
Kauai
Domestic passenger count tops 80,000 in June at Lihu‘e Airport. The number of people offboarding domestic flights at Lihu‘e Airport climbed to its highest reading of the year last month, as the summer tourism season took flight on the island of Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Average daily room rate rises in May. Stout visitor spending totals through the first five months of the year have been fueled, in large part by an accommodation sector that is experiencing a big upswing in room rates on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
