Tropical Storm Calvin sparks closures, fizzles as it passes south of Hawaii, feds propose massive honu green sea turtle habitat protection zones, Honolulu pushes back against governor's emergency housing proclamation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

the FWS site. Garden Island.
As nationwide school meal demands decline, Hawaiʻi sees similar trends. The Hawaiʻi Department of Education has seen a 20% decline in kids getting school breakfast and a 17% drop in school lunch, according to the Food Research and Action Center’s June survey. Hawai‘i is one of few states that allow students to be denied food if their parents fail to pay the lunch bills. Hawaii Public Radio.
Governor’s Housing Proclamation Draws Skeptical Response From Oahu Officials. Council members and neighborhood board chairs are voicing concerns over the lack of public input in the process. Civil Beat.
Full text of governor's emergency proclamation on housing can be found here.
Calvin past Hilo, makes way south of other islands. Tropical Storm Calvin is 179 southwest of Hilo and 250 miles south southeast of Honolulu.Wind speeds are 45 mph as it makes its way south of the rest of the islands at 20 mph. KHON2. KITV4.
Under a new law, state’s fuel tax will be phased out. At a Tuesday meeting of the Hawaii County Council’s Communications, Reports and Council Oversight Committee, representatives of the state Department of Transportation briefed council members about a proposed new fee that would charge drivers based on how much they use state and county roads. Tribune-Herald.
Hollywood strike rallies Hawaii talent. About 100 members of Hawaii’s chapters of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and the Writers Guild of America, rallied Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol to vocalize their support for Hollywood’s first industrywide strike in 63 years, shutting down television and film productions around the globe. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
No Safety Check, No Problem: Honolulu Clerks Helped Car Dealers Cheat System. Three Honolulu motor vehicle employees were caught last year fraudulently modifying safety check records – a scheme that allowed used car dealers to save money on repairs and potentially put drivers at risk. Civil Beat.
Honolulu City Council bill targets lying to get ‘monster home’ permit. A measure meant to prohibit giving false statements to city planners as a means of cracking down on “monster homes” has drawn sharp criticism from some who say the language in the draft bill is too vague, too punitive and will lead to more waste in local government. Star-Advertiser.
Civil settlement in sex assault case against former high school football stars on hold. The Saint Louis School and players were sued for an alleged rape that happened in October 2018, in the parking garage of the campus after the Saint Louis Crusaders won the ILH championship. Hawaii News Now.
HPD investigation launched after dead newborn discovered in trash can. Honolulu police confirm a newborn baby was found dead at the Kuhio Park Terrace public housing complex on Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
State investigators leading probe of OCCC killing. The state Department of the Attorney General assumed control of the homicide investigation started by Honolulu police after a 36-year-old Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate was found dead in his cell July 6. Star-Advertiser.
Nonprofits financially impacted by COVID-19 have another chance at relief. The City and County of Honolulu has reopened its Nonprofit Relief Program application. Nonprofits that have been financially impacted by COVID-19 can apply for the $15 million available through the program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Photo Shoot At Iolani Palace Blurs Line Between Hawaiian Royalty And Real Estate. The use of Iolani Palace as a backdrop for an advertisement in Modern Luxury Hawaii magazine has exposed a loophole in the state’s film permit system for culturally sensitive locations. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Schools, government offices, parks closed Wednesday. Hawaii County officials, meanwhile, said they have expanded emergency shelters. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation for former Uncle Billy’s hotel in Hilo. The proclamation said the condition of the property and hotel has attracted trespassers, enabled drug use, fighting and other illegal activities, and has experienced numerous fires. Big Island Now.
Maui
Jonathan Likeke Scheuer Is On The East Maui Water Board. The Maui County Council has confirmed Jonathan Likeke Scheuer to represent the Hawaiian Homes Commission on the board steering the new East Maui Community Water Authority, marking the council’s final action in a heated monthslong process to get it up and running. Civil Beat.
Maui ocean water quality monitoring program celebrates 100th sampling session. Maui’s volunteer-based ocean water quality monitoring program Hui O Ka Wai Ola has been evaluating water quality in Maui since 2016. This week, the program celebrated a special milestone: its 100th sampling week in South Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County accepting proposals for grants-in-aid program. The County of Kaua‘i Office of the Mayor is accepting proposals from nonprofit organizations for its fiscal year 2023-24 grants-in-aid program. Eligible nonprofit organizations can now apply for varying amounts up to $10,000 of funding. Kauai Now.
Shark sighted at Kekaha Beach Park. A shark sighting at Kekaha Beach Park on Monday afternoon prompted a no swimming advisory until further notice from the County of Kaua‘i Ocean Safety Bureau. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Keiki Bike Safety Day on Saturday in Lihu‘e. Hawai‘i Pacific Health announced the annual Keiki Bike Safety Day is at Wilcox Medical Center on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. Garden Island.
Stanford president announces resignation over research concerns - SAN FRANCISCO >> The president of Stanford University said today he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct bu...
No comments:
Post a Comment