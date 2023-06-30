Hawaii leaders decry affirmative action ruling, DOE wasted millions on solar AC, Honolulu Skyline rail opens today, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Investigation finds DOE wasted millions on solar-powered AC systems. A Hawaii News Now investigation has found that the state Department of Education wasted millions of dollars on solar-powered air conditioning systems that either had to be disconnected or aren’t doing an adequate job of cooling classrooms. During the past six years, the DOE has installed solar-powered AC systems in 880 classrooms at a cost of $122 million — or more than $138,000 per classroom. Hawaii News Now.
Governor to veto pilot program overseeing where public art can be showcased. A pilot program that would have allowed publicly-owned art to be showcased in private spaces is slated for veto by Gov. Josh Green. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii visitor arrivals recover to 94.6% of pre-pandemic levels. Some 801,569 visitors came to the Hawaiian islands in May, according to preliminary visitor statistics released today by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. May arrivals represented an increase of 3.2% from arrivals in May 2022. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s domestic arrivals soften as demand subsides. The wild exuberance and pent-up demand for tourism that turned 2022 into the peak year for U.S. arrivals to the state has softened. Star-Advertiser.
Prominent Native Hawaiian Defense Contractor Is Part Of New Federal Criminal Probe. Federal authorities executed a search warrant earlier this week at the Honolulu offices of Dawson, a conglomerate of Native Hawaiian-owned companies that receive tens of millions of dollars in government contracts, mostly from the Department of Defense. Civil Beat.
In symbolic move, Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima sign historic sister park agreement. It’s a historic agreement between two places that were devastated by World War II some eight decades ago — forever connected through pain and healing through reconciliation and cooperation. Hawaii News Now.
11 new COVID-related deaths, 535 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports. The Hawaii State Department of Health reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 535 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,938. KITV4.
Oahu
Honolulu rail officials worry about ‘being overwhelmed’ by crowds as system opens. Honolulu rail leaders are bracing for large crowds as Skyline opens Friday at 2 p.m., with free rides through July 4. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Liquor Commissioners Commit To Improving Agency’s Outdated Systems And Poor Morale. Some Honolulu businesses have received more than one inspection a month and others none at all, the commission heard. Civil Beat.
Waiahole Valley lease arbitration deadline extended. Gov. Josh Green announced Thursday that Waiahole Valley residents with state land leases for house lots will have two additional weeks to avert arbitration over rent increases. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
BWS detects low levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in Pearl City Shaft. The Board of Water Supply has detected low levels of PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” in the Pearl City Shaft, officials said Wednesday. The Pearl City Shaft serves an area that spans from Lehua Community Park to Pearl City District Park. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Report takes deep dive into housing in Hawaii. While Hawaii residents face the highest housing costs in the nation, the Big Island is described as “an outlier in terms of home prices.” Tribune-Herald.
Phase One Of Waipiʻo Valley Road Rockfall Mitigation Completed. The Hawaiʻi County Public Works Engineering Division on Thursday announced the completion of the rockfall mitigation work, which covered 750 feet down the slope of the Waipiʻo Valley Road. Big Island Video News.
July public meeting scheduled for the Four Mile Creek Bridge. The bridge, located at the south end of Kilauea Avenue in Hilo, carries hundreds of vehicles per day traveling to and from Highway 11. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Report: Maui hotels saw fewer visitors, less revenue in May. Last month, the county’s occupancy rate was 63.3 percent, down 4.1 percentage points versus 2022 when occupancy was at 67.4 percent, and down 12.9 percentage points versus pre-pandemic May 2019, when occupancy was at 76.3 percent, according to the Hawai’i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority last week. Maui News.
Trace levels of herbicide found at Haleakala water system. The Hawaii Department of Health said it recently detected low levels of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid during routine sampling at the Haleakala National Park drinking water system. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
July 3 is deadline for ag dedication petitions. The county Department of Finance Real Property Assessment office reminds the public that the deadline for filing new Agricultural Dedication Petitions is July 1. However, because July 1 falls on a weekend, applicants will be able to submit their petitions on or before July 3, 2023, to be considered for the upcoming 2024 assessment. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i to get dedicated kupuna watchdog. After nearly 50 years, Hawai‘i’s long-term care ombudsman program will finally deploy full-time staff to the neighbor islands, a move that officials hope will aid significantly in the state’s attempts to combat elder abuse. Garden Island.
