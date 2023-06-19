Luke finds cash to cover shortfall, slow rebound expected for Japanese tourists, Southwest to end Kona, Kauai nonstop mainland flights, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
State Agriculture Corp. Gets New Board Leadership. Warren Watanabe, a seasoned agricultural advocate, has been elected to lead the Agribusiness Development Corp.’s board of directors. The election at a meeting Thursday, comes as part of a leadership shakeup for the ADC following the unexpected death of long-time executive director James Nakatani in April. Civil Beat.
Green shaking up education, UH, tourism boards. New members of the boards that oversee lower and higher public education and the Hawaii Tourism Authority are being named by Gov. Josh Green after soured relationships with the state Legislature resulted in lackluster financial support, including proposals to not fund the HTA and even abolish it. Star-Advertiser.
‘Slow gradual rebound’ expected for Japan visitors to Hawaii. Hawaii arrivals from Japan, once forecast to make a quicker rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, now are not expected to return to pre-pandemic 2019 levels until the end of next year. Star-Advertiser.
Southwest ending nonstop flights Sept. 5 between Los Angeles and Kauaʻi, Big Island airports. On Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day, Southwest Airlines will end its daily nonstop flights between Los Angeles and two Hawaiʻi airports: Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on the Big Island and Līhuʻe Airport on Kaua‘i. Kauai Now.
Women in Hawaii not receiving adequate prenatal care. The state has ranked last in recent years when it comes to women obtaining adequate care, defined as initiating care in the first four months of pregnancy and making it to an appropriate number of doctors appointments. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s Struggle To Provide Health Care For Rural Islands Nearly Turned Tragic For This Expectant Mom. For months the fragility of a vital air link endangered the health of people across rural Hawaii. The state is still trying to fix it. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Telcom Wins A $37M Grant To Install Undersea Cables To Improve Broadband Service. The new federal funding would provide additional fiber links between the islands to make service more reliable, and to reach unserved rural communities. Civil Beat.
State adjusts eligibility requirements for Homeowner Assistance Fund program. It allows qualified households to receive mortgage assistance or financial relief from certain expenses, such as property taxes or association fees. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ocean users advised to avoid research drones, buoys. Ocean users are cautioned to keep far from three uncrewed Saildrone Explorer research vessels that have been deployed around the Hawaiian Islands to help look for signs of climate change. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Council lowers tax rate for owners of second homes used for rentals. The Council voted unanimously June 7 to approve Resolution 33, which is expected to lower the city’s real property tax rate for the first million dollars of value of Residential A properties and, in so doing, reduce taxes by $500 under that two-tier taxpaying class. Star-Advertiser.
A $900 Towing Fee? Concerns Are Being Raised Over Honolulu’s New Towing Contract. Insurance companies have balked at reimbursing drivers, calling the prices unreasonable. Civil Beat.
Work completed for Coast Guard at new Honolulu dry dock. Over the weekend, Pacific Shipyards International wrapped up its biggest maintenance project yet at its Honolulu Harbor facility, where shipyard workers over 90 days put the Coast Guard’s CGC Kimball, one of the service’s large national security cutters, through its first dry dock maintenance period. Star-Advertiser.
E. coli detected in Windward Oahu water source. The Board of Water Supply has detected E. coli bacteria in the BWS Kahaluu Tunnel, officials said. Board of Water Supply officials the water from this source is safe to drink because it is routinely disinfected before it reaches customers, so there is no action required by customers. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Thanks to millions in federal aid, city eyes expansion of homeless camp program. The city’s HONU camp is currently set up in Maili, but the mobile program has been moving around the island since 2019. City officials are looking to expand the program with a new, $3.4 million grant. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Judge to appoint ‘special discovery master’ in Boy Scout wrongful death suit. An ongoing dispute over the disclosure of documents in a civil lawsuit brought by the family of an 11-year-old Boy Scout killed last August by the accidental discharge of an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle at Camp Honokaia near Honokaa has led a judge to order the appointment of a special master to oversee the discovery process. Tribune-Herald.
Kapapala Ranch land transfer deal could move 7,000 acres to forest reserve. Some 7,000 acres of pasture land in Ka‘u could become part of the Kapapala Forest Reserve as two state agencies bury a 20-year-old bureaucratic hatchet. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island manta ray tour operators mixed about proposed rules, possible new law. For more than a decade, with more and more manta ray tour companies converging at two small viewing areas off the West Hawai’i coast, ocean advocates and some tour operators have been concerned about safety and the preservation of the marine resource. Big Island Now.
Feline TNR programs ending at 2 island sites. AdvoCATS representatives said they recently received communication from Kamehameha Schools that it was terminating the trap/neuter/return, or TNR, programs for homeless cats at two of its properties on the Big Island, Keauhou Shopping Center and above the Lako gas station in West Hawaii. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui Ethics Board: You Can’t Keep Those $400 Koa Digging Sticks. County officials should give back the pricey koa digging sticks they received at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a housing development in West Maui, the Maui Board of Ethics says. Civil Beat.
Maui residents are looking at a possible islandwide tax increase. A bill that would increase the state general excise tax in Maui County is scheduled for a hearing at the county council meeting. If approved, the GET on Maui would go up by half a percent. KITV4.
Council close to appointing East Maui water board. A previous mayor, a former Mahi Pono official, kalo farmers, lineal descendants of East Maui and experts in water and irrigation are all vying for seats on a newly created 11-member community board that will help guide policy for East Maui water use. Maui News.
Kalaupapa park remains closed 3 years after pandemic shutdown. The park, in conjunction with the state Department of Health, normally allows limited access — 100 people a day — via authorized tour operators in a move to protect the lifestyle and privacy of the Hansen’s disease patients who still live in the settlement. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami signs 2024 fiscal year budget. The spending blueprint, which consists of an operating budget of $311.4 million and a capital improvement budget of $87 million, reflects the administration’s continuing focus on infrastructure. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i County identifies new potential landfill site. Kaua‘i County is moving to build a second landfill site in Kekaha, Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division officials said, as the division’s head suggested the island’s existing site will likely shut down years before another could open. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i County sewer rate increase goes into effect on July 1. Kaua‘i residents are reminded that the county’s sewer rate will increase by 11% starting July 1, 2023. Kauai Now.
