Green lops $1B off budget amid less rosy economic forecast, Teamsters end gas strike, Oahu first responder campus axed, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Gov. Green signs bills relating to domestic violence and child welfare. Gov. Josh Green signed eight bills at the state Capitol on Wednesday relating to domestic violence and sexual assault, and seven bills relating to wellness and child welfare. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi tackles health care shortage with loan forgiveness, nurse programs. The state continues to face a severe health care shortage, which Gov. Josh Green reports as about 4,000 vacancies in the field statewide. In response, the upcoming state budget has $30 million for a loan forgiveness program for health care workers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green signs fireworks task force bill, several others into law. A bill that establishes a state task force to stop the importation of illegal fireworks and explosives into Hawai‘i is now law after Gov. Josh Green signed it last week. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Gas strike ends after workers approve new contract. Hawaii Gas union workers have voted to approve a three-year contract, ending a two-week strike across the state. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
HTA awards $3.78M for its events, enrichment programs. The Hawaii Tourism Authority awarded $3.78 million in funding for its Signature Events and Community Enrichment programs, supporting 76 community projects, festivals and events across the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Hawaii Governor Axes $71M For First Responders Campus. In an unusual move, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday used his line-item veto power to reject a $50 million appropriation for proposed emergency and cybersecurity facilities in Mililani. Civil Beat.
This Stretch Of North Shore Highway Could Be Moving Inland — With A Parking Lot On The Beach Side. Managed parking is set to come to this popular beach teeming with tourists and residents who come to watch the sea turtles. Civil Beat.
Plan to replace Ward Center with two new high-rises revealed. The largest landowner in Kakaako has filed permits with the state to build two new high-rises along Ala Moana Boulevard. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
State gives Hawaii library system a shot in the arm. The state Board of Education today will discuss $36 million in capital improvement projects for the Hawaii State Public Library System, including new libraries in Keaau and Waikoloa. Tribune-Herald.
Longtime Geothermal Critics Refuse to Back Down As Puna Plant Eyes Expansion. In a move that has ignited a fresh wave of criticism, a geothermal plant on Hawaii island that has long operated on the flanks of one of the world’s most active volcanoes is seeking state approval to expand production. Civil Beat.
Mayor Roth addresses Kona concerns at Town Hall. Mayor Mitch Roth and his cabinet presented an update on issues impacting the Kona community at Tuesday’s Town Hall Meeting at Makaeo Pavilion at Old Kona Airport Park. This was the second in a series of meetings he has planned for the island. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
Legendary UH Hilo basketball coach Jimmy Yagi dies at 88. Jimmy Yagi, the architect of “Vulcan Fever” who put Hawaii’s small college basketball on the map with energy, tenacity and, most of all, humility, died today of natural causes at Hilo Hospital. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Green signs bills to help West Maui Hospital, expand nursing program. Gov. Josh Green signed a pair of bills on Tuesday that could help finance a portion of the West Maui Hospital as well as expand a program to help nurses advance their careers. Maui News. Maui Now.
Judge Michelle Drewyer sworn in as Maui Circuit Court Judge. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Richard Bissen, Jr. who is now Maui Mayor. Maui Now.
Kauai
Passengers departing Līhuʻe Airport should arrive 2-3 hours early due to screening problem. Additional time may be needed in the check-in process because the checked bag screening equipment is not at full capacity. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
County of Kauaʻi launches revamped website. The County’s website was remodeled to enhance its user-friendliness, improve search capabilities and provide access to well-organized information. Kauai Now.
