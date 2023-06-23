Hawaii's Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander population edges up, Biden panel coming to Honolulu to seek input, Green signs health care bills, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Biden Panel On AAPI And Native Hawaiians Seeks Local Input. President Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will meet in person in Honolulu July 7, the first time the commission has met outside the U.S. mainland, the administration said. Civil Beat.
Gov. Green returns to Hawai‘i Island where he practiced medicine to sign health care bills. Gov. Josh Green used West Hawaii as a pulpit on Thursday to address Hawaii’s problems and sign several bills into law. Green traveled to the Hawaii Island Community Health Center in Kealakehe for a signing ceremony for three bills related to health care and one for consumer telecommunications. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Oahu
Hawaii report details health effects of Red Hill leak. A new report released by the state Department of Health provides an assessment of the health effects people may have faced after being exposed to jet fuel, the cleaning product Simple Green, high levels of chlorine and an anti-icing agent in their drinking water after a pipeline burst at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility on Nov. 20 2021. Star-Advertiser.
HPD officer justified in shooting, prosecutor says. Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Thursday that a plainclothes acting police sergeant was justified in the Dec. 28, 2020, fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in the parking lot of a public-housing apartment complex in Ahuimanu. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
‘Safe and Sound’ sees lower crime stats in Waikīkī. The Honolulu Police Department is providing an update on the “Safe and sound” program that they instigated in Waikīkī. According to HPD, crime is going down. KHON2.
Businesses hoping for boom in customers ahead of the June 30 opening of Oahu's new rail system. Like many businesses along the rail line, Ichiriki in Aiea endured months of construction that affected the number of customers coming into the restaurant. KITV4.
Honolulu rail’s launch means big changes ahead for bus riders, too. The city’s long-awaited rail line opens on June 30, but regular bus riders may not yet be aware that it could affect their usual routes, especially west of Aiea. Hawaii News Now.
Thousands of endangered Hawaiian snails in captivity relocated to new home on Oahu. Some 8,000 snails were moved from Kailua to their new home in the Pearl City area Thursday morning. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Councilmember Seeks Emergency Declaration For Abandoned Hilo Hotel. Hawaiʻi County Councilmember Sue Lee Loy has introduced a resolution urging Governor Josh Green to declare a state of emergency for the condemned and dilapidated former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on Banyan Drive. Big Island Video News.
Charges brought in Merrie Monarch Festival burglary. Hawaii island police have brought an array of charges against two men arrested for the recent Merrie Monarch Festival office burglary and trespassing at a closed business in Hilo. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Maui
Bill to regulate air and replica guns advances. A bill that would limit air and replica guns in certain public spaces to improve safety for the community and police officers was unanimously recommended by a Maui County Council committee on Wednesday afternoon. Maui News.
County of Maui seeking public input for future Kehalani Mauka Park improvements. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a pop-up open house to share information and seek input from the public on future improvements for Kehalani Mauka Park in Wailuku. Maui Now.
Kauai
Garden sprouts on Rice Street in downtown Lihu‘e. The garden is part of the Downtown Lihu‘e’s Lihu‘e Placemaking, Forestry and Gardens Initiative, a two-year effort to build valued community green spaces in Lihu‘e and a shared vision for future green infrastructure along Rice Street. Garden Island.
Outrigger Resorts & Hotels to acquire Kauaʻi Beach Resort & Spa. The transaction to purchase the 25-acre beachfront property with 350 guest rooms is expected to close on Aug. 22, 2023. Kauai Now.
Aloha Friday Photo: Haleakala Sunrise Shots - Mahalo to Linda Sanders for these two Aloha Friday Photos. She took these photos while visiting Maui's Haleakala summit in September 2019
