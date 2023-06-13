Green sets 100% green energy goal, tourists less likely to come back, hanged man tied to Miske crime syndicate investigation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii losing appeal for repeat visitors. While overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors is high, fewer visitors from North America say they’re “very likely” to return in the next five years, according to the results of a state-commissioned survey. Star-Advertiser.
Pacific Fleet commander tapped as the Navy’s top officer. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has recommended the Oahu-based commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, Adm. Samuel Paparo, to serve as the Navy’s top officer, according to senior Pentagon officials. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City tries novel approach to crack down on illegal game rooms: Going after landlords. Neighbors said they hope the threat of losing their properties will force some landowners to be more selective about who they rent to. Hawaii News Now.
Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole. A bizarre death investigation has a Kapolei woman wondering if her family was victimized again because of their connection to the high-profile federal prosecution of Michael Miske. Hawaii News Now.
Navy claims success in removing fuel contamination around Red Hill tank farm. The Navy says it has made dramatic progress cleaning out its contaminated well at Red Hill and is cutting back on the millions of gallons of water being dumped down Halawa Stream. Hawaii News Now.
City to accept first 2,000 new applications for rent, utility relief program. A key COVID-19 relief program for Oahu renters will temporarily reopen for applications on Tuesday. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
City reviewing bid to remove Haiku Stairs on Oahu. Honolulu is evaluating a local contractor’s bid to use helicopters to hoist and remove all of the once-legally accessible steel steps of the Haiku Stairs from a sheer ridgeline high above Kaneohe and the H-3 freeway. Star-Advertiser.
Condo Sales Start This Year for Latest Office-to-Residence Conversion. The transformation of the Davies Pacific Center will create mostly one-bed apartments, while leaving a few floors of offices. Hawaii Business magazine.
Hawaii Island
Questions persist in Maunakea handover. Authority over Maunakea will begin shifting from the University of Hawaii to a state agency in less than a month, but what that necessarily means is unclear. Tribune-Herald.
Green releases $15 million for Hilo harbor project, road widening. The Department of Transportation's Harbors Division is working to acquire almost 10 acres of privately owned land near the harbor entrance with the aim of “creating more space in our cargo terminals and alleviating congestion on Kalanianaole Avenue. Tribune-Herald.
Mayor Roth to hold second Hawaiʻi County town hall meeting June 13 in North Kona. Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth will hold a town hall Tuesday night at Old Kona Airport Beach Park Pavilion to answer questions and concerns from residents — and to provide updates on county business and projects. Big Island Now.
Maui
Mayor signs $1.07 billion budget into law; includes funds for affordable housing. Mayor Richard Bissen signed into law a $1.07 billion Fiscal Year 2024 budget that provides for a decrease in tax rates for owner-occupied homes assessed at $3 million or less, increased funding for affordable housing and $184 million in capital projects and infrastructure for Maui County. Maui Now.
Businesses feel crunch as Hawai‘i Gas talks continue. Maui businesses and local residents who rely on gasoline utilities are starting to feel the impacts as Hawai’i Gas Co. workers continue to strike across the state. Maui News.
Kauai
Climate Action Forum set for Wednesday, June 14. The Kaua‘i Climate Action Forum will present an update on solid waste management on Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. Garden Island.
