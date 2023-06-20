Safeway discontinuing local beef amid dispute, Honolulu City Council 64% raise starts July 1, Kilauea eruption pauses, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i’s Love-Hate Relationship with Tourism Is Getting a Little Friendlier. Support for the state’s largest industry rose to 57% in the latest Hawai‘i Tourism Authority survey. Hawaii Business magazine.
Cheap summer flights testing ‘aloha spirit’ as low-budget travelers flock to the islands. People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue water and spend even more once they’re here, but recent deals to paradise have some residents rolling up the welcome mat. Hawaii News Now.
New working group aims to improve state's existing child welfare system. The state's Office of Wellness and Resilience will start up a Mālama ʻOhana Working Group. Members will begin to recommend changes to the state's child welfare system. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ex-union official might get 14-year sentence. A federal jury found Brian Ahakuelo, 62, former elected business manager and financial secretary of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1260, and his wife, Marilyn Ahakuelo, 59, guilty Nov. 21 of one count of conspiracy and 42 counts of wire fraud. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council members’ 64% pay increase to begin July 1. City Council member Augie Tulba says his effort to discuss and possibly thwart the more than 64% pay hike going to the Council on July 1 has failed. Star-Advertiser.
Revote Scheduled For Hawaii Kai Neighborhood Board Seat After Concerns Over Low Turnout. Following a technical glitch that deterred some residents from voting during part of last month’s neighborhood board elections, the Neighborhood Commission announced Monday it had scheduled a revote for Hawaii Kai’s subdistrict 11 board seat. Civil Beat.
New Medical Center Opens For Honolulu’s Homeless Community. The Honolulu Emergency Services Department is working with the city's outreach program to help homeless patients find permanent housing. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Kamehameha Schools’ redevelopment to transform 2 Moiliili blocks. Kamehameha Schools on Monday announced its plans to redevelop a two-block area in Moiliili into what is slated to become Waianuenue, a modernized retail space geared to suit the neighborhood’s vibrant community. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Investigators find pilots' confusion caused 2021 cargo plane crash off Oʻahu. Federal investigators say a cargo plane ditched into the ocean off Oʻahu in 2021 because pilots identified the wrong engine that was failing and didn’t have enough power to remain airborne. Associated Press.
Popular Oahu hiking trail to close for repairs. The popular Manoa Falls Trail is scheduled for a five-day closure, starting next Monday, for maintenance and repairs. Star-Advertiser.
BYU Is Considering Taking Down An Iconic Mural On Its North Shore Campus. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are simmering at the prospect that a historic mosaic on the campus of Brigham Young University-Hawaii could be damaged during a redevelopment project. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Kilauea volcano eruption pauses after 12 days. The summit eruption at the volcano, located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, has paused after 12 days, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported just after 8:30 p.m. Monday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Estimated $2.7K worth of Merrie Monarch items stolen on Big Isle. Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. today, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the office and took off with several items, including a gilt frame with a display of 12 Merrie Monarch Royal Court Medals. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Speed limit change proposed: Bill would impact about two miles of Kalanianaole Street. Bill 51, a Hawaii County Council bill that will be introduced at today’s meeting of the council’s Policy Committee on Infrastructure and Assets, would reduce the speed limit on a roughly 1.7-mile stretch of Kalanianaole Street in Hilo from 30 mph to 25 mph between Leleiwi Street and the James Kealoha Park Access Road. Tribune-Herald.
Mahuna ‘very humbled’ to be named acting deputy police chief. Maj. Reed Mahuna said he’s “very humbled” by Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz’s decision to appoint him acting deputy police chief for the Hawaii Police Department, effective July 1. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Council Committee seeks input on lands with conservation value. The Maui Council Committee on Agriculture, Diversification, Environmental Protection, and Transportation is seeking community input on lands with conservation value. Maui Now.
Mayor’s office wants Independent Nomination Board filled. The Office of the Maui County Mayor is accepting applications for the Independent Nomination Board, an all-volunteer board responsible for recruiting, selecting, and determining nominees for appointment to more than 40 county boards and commissions. Maui News.
Transportation study focus of open house. A community open house will be held Tuesday on the draft plan for Maui County’s I Mua Central Maui transportation study, a 20-year plan that will identify transportation projects and programs in Central Maui to ensure the community is connected by safe, efficient and sustainable travel options, according to a county news release. Maui News.
Kauai
UH buoy, aquatic drone set for Kaua‘i deployment to study fossil fuel impact on reefs. Researchers at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa are set to deploy this summer a research buoy off Kaua‘i’s coast alongside multiple aquatic drones, as part of a project to assess Hawai‘i’s vulnerability to climate change impacts. Garden Island.
Queen’s Bath closed due to hazardous conditions. Queen’s Bath, a noteworthy site on the North Shore of Kaua‘i, was closed throughout last winter due to dangerous conditions. It usually reopens during the summer months. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii vacation news roundup: June 20, 2023
