Green names business leader to head Board of Education, Honolulu council members mum on their huge pay hikes, Kauai tour operators irked by boat limits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

‘This is crazy’: Analysis finds billions in schools construction money unspent. More than $2 billion in school construction is going unspent and nearly half of that money is set to lapse next year. Hawaii News Now.
State senator calls for audit of Hawaii Film Office. The director of the state Department of Economic Development, Business and Tourism said he is looking into Sen. Kurt Fevella's accusations of the state’s film office. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gov. Green signs laws limiting places to carry guns; mandating active shooting training at schools. On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green signed laws that prohibit firearms at a variety of places — including hospitals, beaches, stadiums, movie theaters and bars that serve alcohol — and mandates active shooting training at all public and charter schools in the state. Kauai Now.
'House the Hawaiians': DHHL leader's plan to buy land with $600M budget. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands says it's on track to use one-third of its $600 million budget by the end of this fiscal year. That could provide housing opportunities for 2,000 beneficiaries. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii gas and union workers resume contract negotiations amid strike. Progress has been made in contract negotiations with Hawaii Gas for hundreds of union workers. Hawaii News Now.
2020 census data details Hawaii households. With high housing costs and a strong sense of ohana, Hawaii once again leads the nation in multigenerational households, with 9% of the state’s 490,267 households comprising three or more generations, according to the census data released May 25. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Only 3 of 9 Council members comment on pay hikes. Less than a month remains before the Honolulu City Council sees a more than 64% pay boost and Mayor Rick Blangiardi and top city executives receive a nearly 12.6% salary increase. Star-Advertiser.
Louis Kealoha Asks Judge For ‘Mercy’ In Letter From Prison. Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha says he is throwing himself “at the mercy” of a judge who will decide whether he’s on the hook to pay $500,000 in a civil lawsuit. Civil Beat.
$50M state budget item at center of transparency debate. An effort to fund initial construction of an elaborate state, county and federal first-responder agency campus on Oahu survived a contentious and somewhat opaque legislative budgetary practice this year. Star-Advertiser.
TSA deploys new technology at Honolulu airport. The Transportation Security Administration has been investing in new technology to screen travelers and their personal property in the security checkpoints at Hawaii airports with the goal of enhancing security and improving screening efficiency, which comes in handy as the traditional summer rush of travelers begins. Star-Advertiser.
OCCC selects new warden. The state Department of Public Safety has announced the selection of John Schell as the new warden for the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Star-Advertiser.
‘Plan is to fix what’s there,’ says Dillingham Ranch’s new owner. Historic Dillingham Ranch, the Mokuleia property where local business tycoon Walter F. Dillingham established his home more than a century ago, was sold this spring for $36.5 million to the Nolan family, which has ties to Hawaii and intends to keep it in agriculture. Star-Advertiser.
‘Bait And Switch’? These West Oahu Residents Say They’re Victims Of A Big Developer. A lawsuit filed by Hoopili residents says power lines that were supposed to be buried are now towering above the subdivision. Civil Beat.
Solving Honolulu’s Bike Commute, One Sketchy Intersection At A Time. From "leading intervals" to "bike boxes," the city's avid cyclists have plenty of ideas to make the streets more accessible. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Tempers flare at PGV meeting. Decades of frustration boiled over Thursday during a public meeting about a planned expansion of Puna Geothermal Venture. Tribune-Herald.
16 New Treatment Beds Opened For Substance Recovery. Big Island Substance Abuse Council announced two separate homes, with eight treatment beds each, have opened on Hawaiʻi Island. Big Island Video News.
Dismantling of CSO mirror to ease move; decommissioning to be complete by end of summer. The decommissioning of the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory on Maunakea will no longer require several road closures. Tribune-Herald.
This ‘Retired’ Big Island Attorney Is Still A Fierce Advocate For The Little Guy. Will Rosdil came out of retirement to take on the case of a man who lost his home to foreclosure. He's still at it. Civil Beat.
Maui
Maui County’s $1.07 billion budget will be up for second and final reading before the Maui County Council at its meeting Tuesday, Council Chairwoman Alice Lee announced. Maui News.
Sand replenishment project for Kaanapali Beach in limbo. Hotels and condos along Maui’s famous Kaanapali Beach are divided over whether to move forward with a controversial $10 million beach restoration project nearly three months after the board that oversees the state Department of Land and Natural Resources pulled its support for shouldering half its costs. Star-Advertiser.
County breaks ground on new water source project in West Maui. The Maui County Department of Water Supply project will develop the Kahana Well, which is currently an exploratory well, and other improvements, such as constructing a well pump, control tank, chlorination system housing, electrical upgrades, access road and other work. Maui News.
Kauai
Tour Boat Companies Say Bill To Beat Overtourism Would Sink Their Business. Roughly 25 sightseeing boat tour companies have permits to operate out of Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor, the gateway to the 17-mile Na Pali Coast. Civil Beat. Garden Island.
Kauai Forest Bird Recovery Project fights to save the aikikiki from extinction. The birds are quickly vanishing, likely due to avian malaria. And if not taken out by malaria, Aikikiki are prey to rats. Hawaii News Now.
