Federal money flows to Hawaii, lawsuit filed against state gun law, Honolulu seeks extra time to find new landfill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Feds Inject Another $50 Million Into Hawaii For Infrastructure Improvements. The new grant money will help build a pedestrian bridge over the Ala Wai Canal and make road improvements on Maui. Civil Beat.
Biden administration commits $16M to Hawaiian bird conservation efforts. The Biden-Harris Administration will dedicate $16 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act as part of an initiative to save Native Hawaiian birds from extinction, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced on Tuesday. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
Lawsuit filed against against Hawaii’s “sensitive places” gun law. The first legal challenge to Hawaii’s new concealed carry gun ban is set to be heard Wednesday in federal court. Hawaii News Now.
Groups demand government travel ban to nearly half of country over healthcare access. At the close of Pride Month, eleven organizations are taking a stand. They have co-signed a letter asking the Governor, four county mayors, the University of Hawaii’s president, and the Department of Education superintendent for government travel bans to 20 states they say have blocked access to health care including abortion and gender-affirming care. Hawaii News Now. Big Island Now.
Hawaii’s Population Is Aging Fast. The Impacts Will Be Significant. Hawaii is in the midst of a major demographic shift that will transform island society in the coming decades, as the rest of the baby boomer generation reaches retirement age. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City braces for complaints over lack of key amenities, like bathrooms, at Honolulu rail stations. While excitement seems to be growing for the official opening of the first half of the Honolulu rail system, the city is preparing for complaints that rail stations are lacking key amenities. Hawaii News Now.
Planning panel to consider 2-year Waimanalo landfill extension. The Honolulu Planning Commission today is expected to review the city’s request for a two-year extension to find a replacement site for the controversial, decades-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu liquor enforcement a mess, report finds. Low morale and a reportedly understaffed enforcement arm of the Honolulu Liquor Commission has led to “inconsistent and inefficient enforcement patterns” on Oahu, according to an internal review released Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
City to receive $20M to buy new all-electric buses, expand charging capacity. Currently, the city has 17 all-electric buses, and with the grant, they are hoping to acquire an additional seven. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Major upgrades coming to 'Iolani Palace part of Biden's 'Investing In America' plan. Renovations to 'Iolani Palace's roof will receive upgrades all while maintaining its historical appearance. This is made possible through a nearly $500,000 Save America's Treasures Grant. KITV4.
HPD investigates circumstances of officer-involved shooting in Pearl City. The Honolulu Police Department said the incident started off as a burglary call with a woman saying her ex-boyfriend was in her home armed with knives. KHON2. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Mokulele Airlines suspending daily flights between Hilo and Kahului. Mokulele Airlines suspending daily flights between Hilo and Kahului. Beginning in August, Mokulele Airlines will suspend its daily flights between Hilo and Kahului in order to provide additional flights to other Neighbor Islands. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. West Hawaii Today.
Big Island vacation rental occupancy for May down 14% from a year ago. The occupancy for Big Island vacation rentals in May was 43.5%, which is down 14.2% from a year ago and 27.8% lower than May 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Big Island Now.
‘Nuclear option’ eyed for Uncle Billy’s hotel. East Hawaii lawmakers favor the use of an emergency proclamation to expedite demolition of the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Proposal for Maui's first protected fishing area advances with BLNR approval. The Board of Land and Natural Resources unanimously voted to advance plans for such an area in Kīpahulu. It would give the remote community a greater say in the management of their fisheries. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Homes Commission Chooses Water Policy Expert As First Rep On East Maui Water Board. Monday's vote marks one of the last steps in setting up the 11-member board that will help shape East Maui's water future. Civil Beat.
Hale Pono Youth Shelter set to open in July. The two-story, 7,100-square-foot Hale Pono Youth Shelter is nearly complete and almost ready to offer Maui teens much-needed tools and resources to cope with emotional or behavioral problems, truancy, domestic violence, trauma or other challenges. Maui News.
Dredging at Kaunakakai Harbor anticipated to clean up 50 years worth of mud. The island of Molokai depends on twice-weekly barge deliveries for food, gas and other essentials, which would not be able to dock if dredging is not done. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lānaʻi becomes the first island to be fully fiber-enabled by Hawaiian Telcom. Hawaiian Telcom has completed its fiber expansion throughout the island of Lāna‘i, marking another step towards closing the state’s digital divide. Lāna‘i residents and businesses island-wide now have access to Hawaiian Telcom’s high-speed internet Fioptics. Maui Now.
Kauai
Temporary locations for Building and Engineering divisions, Parks Permitting Office open to the public. County officials announce that temporary locations for the Department of Public Works Building and Engineering Divisions and the Department of Parks and Recreation Permitting Office are now available to the public at the Līhu‘e Civic Center. Kauai Now.
Green plans to veto commerical use boating permits bill. Gov. Josh Green announced he plans on vetoing a bill aimed at reducing the number of commercial use boating permits, something several Kaua‘i tour operators said would shut down their businesses if signed into law. Garden Island.
