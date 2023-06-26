Green signs 18 government anti-corruption bills, journalist shield law, announces potential veto list; Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi signs $3.4B budget and $350 property tax rebate, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Green signs bill protecting the work of journalists. Gov. Josh Green on Friday signed into law a measure that brings back and makes permanent protections to prevent reporters from being forced by state courts to disclose confidential information or sources. Star-Advertiser.
Governor Announces Intent To Veto 11 Bills. Certain bills related to water code penalties, ocean recreation commercial permits, and education are all under threat of veto. Gov. Josh Green plans to veto 11 bills passed by lawmakers this year, including one related to the controversial Hawaii Technology Development Corp. and another that he says could discourage the building of new housing. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui News.
Tourism plans extend beyond stewardship contract, CNHA says. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement got a seat at the tourism table when it secured a multiyear, $27 million contract for stewardship services from the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Star-Advertiser.
Hussey leaving post as CEO of Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Office of Hawaiian Affairs Ka Pouhana/CEO Sylvia Hussey announced she will be leaving the organization June 30, at the end of the fiscal year, “to focus on her personal and ‘ohana health.” Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News. Maui News.
Oahu
Mayor Rick Blangiardi approves Honolulu’s $3.41B budget. The mayor also formally adopted the city’s one-time $350 tax rebate that will be granted to nearly 152,000 qualifying homeowners with an active home exemption on their 2023 assessment, regardless of property value. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Inside Honolulu’s Six-Decade Fight Over Rail: It’s Always Been ‘Boondoggle Or Boon’. Proposals for an elevated rail system on Oahu date back to the 1960s. Now, at least part of a modern-day rail line is finally about to open to the public. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Judge nixes bid to depose Pacific Fleet chief in Red Hill lawsuit. A federal judge decided Friday to quash an attempt to make the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet sit for a deposition in a civil lawsuit brought by military and civilian families whose drinking water was contaminated with jet fuel from the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility in November 2021. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Board OK’s removal of Doris Duke breakwater. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources has given the green light to demolish the Diamond Head Breakwater, a wall of large boulders that juts out into the ocean, creating a protected cove fronting Doris Duke’s Shangri La estate. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kaimuki residents protest ‘monster home’ construction. An appeal by a builder of so-called monster homes in Kaimuki drew the anger of about 15 Kaimuki residents outside the city’s Mission Memorial Auditorium who beat on a drum and waved signs that read, “Kaimuki against monster homes” and “Be a good neighbor” at a hearing of the city’s Building Board of Appeals on Friday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Popular Koko Crater hike to close temporarily. The city plans to close the Koko Crater stairs for four days this month to replace the viewing platform at the top. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Waste proposal draws doubts: Board presented with information on trash conversion technology. A company’s proposal to convert Big Island waste into energy, concrete and more raised eyebrows Friday at a Hawaii County Environmental Management Commission meeting. Tribune-Herald.
Green, BISAC tout medical kauhale for Hilo. The concept for a medical kauhale for homeless people in Hilo originally came from the Big Island Substance Abuse Council, or BISAC. Tribune-Herald.
State gun permits drop: Hawaii County sees registration decrease of 7.9% in 2022. In Hawaii County, there were 4,510 applications processed last year, a decrease of 7.9% from the 4,899 applications processed in 2021. Tribune-Herald.
Budget cuts leave boat ramp in limbo. The state project to reopen the Pohoiki Boat Ramp regained, then promptly lost, $35 million in funding this month after gubernatorial budget cuts. Tribune-Herald.
Land Acquisition To Expand Hilo Harbor Open For Comment. The draft environmental assessment for the Hilo Harbor Private Lands Acquisition and Development has been published for public review. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Former Mayor Arakawa, Kalo Farmers Among 6 Chosen For New East Maui Water Board. The County Council's selections marked the culmination of a weekslong power struggle over control of the board that will help shape the region's future. Civil Beat. Maui News.
Phase II response work begins at fuel spill site atop Haleakalā. Phase two of the spill response efforts at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex began on June 20, 2023. This comes after 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex Jan. 29 into Jan. 30, 2023. Maui Now.
Environmental groups raise alarms as illegal dumping in West Maui continues to grow. Despite recent crackdowns by the county, they said that illegal junkyards at Ukumehame and Cut Mountain have gotten larger in recent months. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Plan To Save Kauai Forest Birds With ‘Mosquito Birth Control’ Published. State officials are seeking public comment on a plan to bring the world's first attempt at landscape-scale mosquito control to Kauai. Civil Beat. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Jobless rate falls to 2.5 percent on Kaua‘i. The unemployment rate in the County of Kaua‘i moved within spitting distance of pre-pandemic lows last month, largely because of robust hiring in the accommodation sector ahead of the summer tourism season. Garden Island.
Residents in Kauai pushing for the state to lower their rent as they can no longer afford the price increase. Since 2019, residents have been working to convince the state to lower their rent so it can be affordable again. This came after rent increased after the 10-year affordable housing plan ended. KITV4.
