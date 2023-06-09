Luke exceeds budget with staff raises, Green aids 3rd medical victim in less than a month, tax break for Oahu homeowners, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Gov. Green comes to aid of passenger ejected from pickup bed. Gov. Josh Green, a medical doctor, treated another victim of a traffic accident today when a 25-year-old Kauai man was ejected from the back of a pick-up truck and suffered an apparent concussion while traveling in front of Green’s vehicle. It was the third time the governor has come to a motorist's aid since May. Star-Advertiser.
It’s a first for the state. The transportation department’s “Freeway Service Patrol” is now sponsored by GEICO. It’s a first for the state. The transportation department’s “Freeway Service Patrol” is now sponsored by GEICO. KHON2.
Luke: Despite progress, domestic violence survivors still grapple with stigma, lack of support. Hawaii has made progress in addressing domestic violence and broadening support to survivors, but there’s most work to be done, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke told advocates Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Gas strike forcing several businesses to close. The ongoing Hawaii Gas strike is beginning to take its toll on local businesses that are being forced to close because of interrupted service. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Officials warn of Hawaii wildfire risks with extended drought. Drought conditions are expected to kick in later this summer and last longer than usual, extending the high fire risk, according to National Weather Service forecaster Derek Wroe. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Council approves $350 rebate for owner-occupants and say they’re just getting started. The $3.4 billion budget passed by the Honolulu Council on Wednesday night included a $54 million tax break for owner-occupant property owners. Hawaii News Now.
Electronic filings of building permits to be required. Beginning July 1, the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting will require all building permits needing plans and all building permit applications for commercial projects to be submitted only through its electronic plan review system. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Rail: Trains, Tracks And Base Yard To Be Officially Turned Over To The City. The transfer of billions of dollars in assets clears the way for the Department of Transportation Services to open the Honolulu rail system to the public on June 30. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Honolulu Conspiracy Trial Pushed To October 2024. Ex-city attorney Donna Long, former managing director Roy Amemiya and former Honolulu Police Commission chair Max Sword stand accused of improperly executing a retirement payout to disgraced police chief Louis Kealoha in 2017. Civil Beat.
After nearly 5 years of repairs, Pearl City public pool finally reopens. The Pearl City District Park pool reopened for public use Thursday after being closed for nearly five years due to numerous improvements. Hawaii News Now.
King Kamehameha Day celebrations kick off today. The holiday celebrates the legacy of King Kamehameha I, who is known for unifying the Hawaiian Islands under a single governance in 1810. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now
Hawaii Island
State judge rules officer accused of harassment can’t carry firearms. A state judge has ruled that a Hawaii County police officer who pulled a gun on a Big Island man in a police station parking lot cannot carry firearms. Hawaii News Now.
Kilauea advisories lowered as eruption resumes, wind vortex forms. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists lowered Kilauea’s alert level from warning to watch and aviation advisory code from red to orange. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Kona Community Hospital moves forward on supplemental wastewater treatment facility. According to the DEA, KCH is proposing a redundant wastewater treatment system with a capacity of 50,000 gallons-per-day (gpd) to supplement its existing 50,000-gpd system, which requires a shutdown to perform critical repair and maintenance. West Hawaii Today.
Weekend events in Hilo, Kona to honor King Kamehameha I. The event will start with the ceremonial ho‘okupu and lei draping beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at the statue on Kamehameha Avenue. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Committee to discuss general excise tax and Central Maui’s wastewater facilities. Maui County Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development committee will meet June 9 at 9 a.m. to discuss the county’s new authority on general excise tax. Maui Now.
Shoreline advocates block machines at Kā’anapali Beach, seek community input on dune restoration. The groups want the state to issue a stop work order, expressing concern saying cumulative impacts of multiple resorts “stockpiling sand” in front of hotels covers up encroaching dirt fill and vegetation that they say is causing the steep erosion scarp. Maui Now.
Maui County Is Trying To Bring Relief To Farmers And Ranchers During Times Of Drought. Amid forecasts of less available water, officials want to ensure food producers have enough for their crops and livestock. Civil Beat.
Long-awaited farmland on horizon for lessees. More than 30 years ago, 58 native Hawaiian beneficiaries were selected by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands for leases on Molokai and have been waiting to occupy their agricultural lots ever since. Maui News.
Maui County waitlist reopening for Section 8 rent subsidy program. The County of Maui is reopening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program that provides rental assistance to eligible low-income households with federal funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Maui Now.
Kauai
Green signs law for community-based concessions in state parks. This Revamped State Park On Kauai Is A Case Study For Beating Overtourism, Officials Say. New crowd control and parking enforcement measures at Haena could help bring special places back into balance statewide. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Road closures for King Kamehameha Day Parade on June 10. The King Kamehameha Day Parade will be held in downtown Lihu‘e on Saturday. The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Aloha Friday Photo: Ho’okipa Beach, Maui - Mahalo to Nancy McFadyen for sharing this nice photo with us for Aloha Friday Photos. She took this photo while visiting Maui in October 2021. Nancy’s ph...
No comments:
Post a Comment