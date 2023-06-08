Kilauea volcano erupts after 3-month pause, Honolulu council gives themselves big pay raise, second homeless sweep in Kailua-Kona, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4
Hawaii Ranks Highest in Debt To Income Ratio. For every single dollar of income, Hawaii household have an average of 2.26 cents worth of debt. KITV4.
USS Daniel Inouye warship prepares for first deployment. The USS Daniel Inouye, the Pearl Harbor-based warship named for the late Hawaii senator and war hero, is gearing up for its first deployment amid a tide of geopolitical tensions and uncertainty. For the ship’s crew of 320 sailors, it’s about more than just sailing a ship through the Pacific. Star-Advertiser.
Gift from University of Hawai‘i Regents Chair seeds Hawai‘i Sustainability Fund. According to UH, it will help students develop skills and knowledge to tackle climate change and resource issues in the islands and beyond. Hawaii Public Radio. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Pay Raise For Honolulu City Council Members Passes After Marathon Session. A bill that would prohibit council members from external employment was removed. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu City Council approves $3.41B budget. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the city’s $3.41 billion operating budget and a $1.34 billion capital improvement plan for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Council unanimously advances Narcan bill. The Honolulu City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to advance legislation that would require bars, nightclubs and other high-risk venues to carry nasal sprays of naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Oahu traffic deaths rise in first 5 months. For Oahu, the numbers increased to 27 fatalities compared with 23 at the same time last year, with double the number of motorcycle-related deaths — 12 compared with six at the same time last year. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu rental, utility relief program reopens next week. The City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily reopen for new applications next week. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
The ‘out-of-the-box’ solution to HPD’s recruiting woes: 3-day workweeks for all patrol officers. In addition, when the schedules shift every few months, they’ll get two weeks with five days off. Hawaii News Now.
City parking meter upgrades aimed to fix nearly $5M loss. There are about 4,000 on-street parking meters stretched across Oahu. Customers’ money goes in, but the City isn’t seeing a complete return in revenue. KHON2.
This new UH shuttle bus isn’t just electric. It will (almost) drive itself. There’s a new member of UH-Manoa’s Rainbow Shuttle service. And this bus isn’t just electric, it will also mostly drive itself. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kona Police Remove Homeless Camps From County Aquatic Center. The number of homeless residents outside the county-owned athletic facility had swelled in recent weeks. But for the past several days outreach workers have been telling those living there that the police were coming, so many had already cleared out before Wednesday. Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
EPA fines Big Island business $130K for illegal cesspool. The EPA has also ordered Kaloko Storage 188 LLC and Extra Space Management Inc., the respective owner and operator of Extra Space Storage at Kanalani Street in Kailua-Kona, to close its large-capacity cesspool to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Council gives final approval to $1.07 billion budget. The Maui County Council passed its $1.07 billion version of the fiscal year 2024 county budget on second and final reading on Tuesday. Maui News.
Community meetings on Alelele rockfall project in East Maui draw 100+ residents. More than 100 people attended community meetings held over the weekend in Kīpahulu, Hāna and Kaupō, to hear updates on the Alelele Point rockfall project. Maui Now.
Native Hawaiians clash with West Maui resort over erosion mitigation efforts. Resort officials in West Maui want to restore the disappearing shoreline in front of their hotel. However, Native Hawaiian activists say they are doing it the wrong way. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Coco Palms developer reaffirms commitment. Attorney Mauna Kea Trask, representing the Coco Palms developer RP21 Coco Palms LLC, said that his client was committed to restoring Coco Palms during the state Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Kaua‘i Island Community meeting on the evening of June 7, 2023 at Kaua‘i Community College in Puhi. Garden Island.
Green waste closed at Līhu‘e refuse transfer station until further notice. Green waste at Līhu‘e is estimated to be closed through next week, as State officials and invasive species crews are on site and responding. Kauai Now.
First U.S. Climate Lawsuit Trial Starts on Monday - Posted on June 9, 2023, by Henry Curtis Climate lawsuits are on the rise as climate change causes more havoc around the globe. The first-ever constit...
