$25M initiative to restore coral health, monk seal pup found dead on North Shore, Big Island to quit spraying glyphosate on county roadsides, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Monk Seal Pup Found Dead On Oahu’s North Shore. The discovery comes after officials disclosed another young seal was most likely killed intentionally on the island in March. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. KHON2.
State school board shake-up raises questions. No one who knows why Gov. Josh Green removed Bruce Voss as chair of the state Board of Education is talking openly about the reasons. Star-Advertiser.
Inflation is stabilizing, but Hawaii food costs high. Honolulu’s inflation rate is easing, but prices for some items are still higher than they were last year, according to federal data. Star-Advertiser.
Hotels offer applicants perks amid staffing shortages. More than 80% of hoteliers across the nation are reporting staffing shortages, and Hawaii is no exception with this year’s projection for state hotel jobs expected to be nearly 12% below pre-pandemic levels. Hawaii’s projected hotel job decline is tied for 20th worst along with Arizona and Minnesota. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii On The Hill: Hirono Talks K-Pop, Cats And Carrying On At DC Event. The U.S. senator from Hawaii talked about a wide range of issues during the 7th Annual Hawaii on the Hill event in Washington, D.C. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Ex-Council chair pleads not guilty to abuse charge. Former Honolulu City Council member Ikaika Anderson has pleaded not guilty to allegations of domestic abuse levied by his 34-year-old girlfriend. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
New HPD Budget Adds Potential Hiring Bonuses, Boosts Chinatown And Community Policing. Recruiting incentives for new officers and civilian hires are under discussion. Civil Beat.
Portal for City’s rent, utility relief program closes after surge in applications. Due to extraordinary demand from Oahu renters, the City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program (RURP) application portal closed again Tuesday afternoon. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
The patient numbers at Red Hill's clinic are low. Why are civilians seeking care elsewhere? Earlier this year, the military opened the Red Hill Clinic to provide treatment to those facing long-term health effects from the November 2021 jet fuel water crisis. Hawaii Public Radio.
City to start major improvement project on Kalākaua Avenue. Honolulu's Department of Design and Construction announced that they will be renovating the roads and curbs for the next nine months. The project also includes adjusting manhole covers and utility boxes. Hawaii Public Radio.
Vandals Nearly Destroyed This Central Oahu Cemetery. Now The Community Is Standing Up For The Dead. The state has stepped in to untangle legal issues and create a long-term plan. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County announces changes for own pesticide use. The County of Hawaii Public Works Department announced Tuesday plans to end the use of glyphosate-based herbicides on County roadsides, drainage structures, rights-of-ways, and easements by July 1. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Charges against two women — cited in a dispute over nene conservation— were dropped by a judge Tuesday. “It’s a win for the cats.” That was the reaction by Nancy Charles-Parker after misdemeanor charges of the taking of endangered and threatened species against her and fellow Waikoloa resident Ferol Kolons were dismissed without prejudice Tuesday by South Kohala District Judge Jill Hasegawa. Tribune-Herald.
Public invited to learn about Wailuku hydroelectric project on Big Island. The public is invited to a meeting this week to learn more about a project that has provided clean, renewable electricity for more than 30 years on the Big Island and plans for its continued operation. Big Island Now.
Maui
Former Mayor, Ex-Mahi Pono Exec Now Want To Steer East Maui’s New Water Board. The council is considering the additional applicants as DHHL scraps its initial recommendation of Jonathan Likeke Scheuer. Civil Beat.
Gov. Green moves to increase healthcare opportunities. Governor Josh Green, M.D. announced that he has signed legislation that will expand access to healthcare on Maui. KHON2.
Wailuku parking structure to open in September. The four-story, 393-stall parking structure that aims to clear up street parking in Wailuku town is set to open Sept. 1, according to Maui County and construction officials. Maui News.
USPS seeks to fill 47 job openings at four Maui post offices; Job Fair Blitz on June 15. The US Postal Service is hosting job fairs on June 15 at the Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina and Wailuku Post Offices. Maui Now.
Maui parents want more mental health help for woman who allegedly tried to take child. A Maui woman accused of trying to kidnap a child last month is now facing a new charge. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Owning pepper spray on Kauaʻi may get easier with new law. Unlike other counties in the state, to legally own pepper spray on Kauaʻi, a resident needs a permit. A new bill at the Kauaʻi County Council seeks to change that. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kapa‘a Swimming Pool estimated to reopen August. With renovations to the pool beginning in August 2022, the project’s scope of work includes replacing and upgrading the pool filtration, recirculation and chlorination systems. Kauai Now.
Theranos founder objects to $250 monthly restitution - WASHINGTON >> Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, bu...
No comments:
Post a Comment