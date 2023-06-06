Military releases video of Pearl Harbor-based destroyer’s close call with Chinese warship, older SNAP beneficiaries may be required to work, ACLU threatens lawsuit in Big Island homeless sweeps, more news from all the Hawaiian islands

Video shows Pearl Harbor-based destroyer’s close call with Chinese warship. The United States military released video Monday of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision. Associated Press.
West Coast port trouble raises Hawaii shipping concerns. Dockworker labor difficulties flared up over the past few days at West Coast ports, but after largely settling down Monday, no major disruptions are expected for Hawaii ocean cargo deliveries. Star-Advertiser.
Will Hawaii residents see changes in SNAP requirements?...maybe. Thousands more Hawaii residents could be returning to jobs, as the federal government raises the work requirement for SNAP beneficiaries from age 49 to age 54. KITV4.
Oahu
Oahu homeowners might get $350 tax credit. The Honolulu City Council’s pending approval Wednesday of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s proposed $3.41 billion operating budget for next fiscal year might include a $300 one-time tax credit the administration seeks to give to nearly 152,000 qualifying homeowners, a city official said. Star-Advertiser.
Here’s Why The Salary Commission Thinks Big Raises For The Honolulu Council Are Warranted. Commission members say the pay for elected officials should reflect the jobs they do. Civil Beat.
New Red Hill Defueling Deal With EPA Provides Little Accountability. Residents will get to talk with the military about emptying the tanks but are unlikely to see anyone punished for previous violations. Civil Beat.
People with disabilities give feedback about the accessibility of the Honolulu rail. The city is set to take control of the first segment of Honolulu’s rail system on Friday. Honolulu transportation officials hosted a couple dozen members of the disabled community last week to get feedback about accessibility on the train and its stations. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
‘Startling’ number of officer vacancies at HPD spur public safety concerns. The Honolulu Police Department is scrambling to hire hundreds of police officers, a critical shortage that a former deputy chief says could be impacting the agency’s ability to respond to crime. Hawaii News Now.
City to replace viewing platform atop Koko Crater Stairs. City officials today announced that a project to replace the dilapidated viewing platform at the summit of the popular Koko Crater Stairs hike begins this week. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Central Oahu Regional Park closure for maintenance planned. One of the largest city parks on the island will see closures this summer for the upkeep of its baseball and softball fields, the city announced recently. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
ACLU criticizes county, threatens legal action over homeless sweeps. The ACLU has issued a letter to Hawaii County demanding that it stop evicting homeless encampments without providing adequate shelter space — or face legal action. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Almost 4 of 5 fire dispatch recruits wash out. In the five-year period between 2018 and 2022, almost 80% — 14 of 18 — of the Hawaii Fire Department’s new dispatcher hires washed out, according to statistics provided by HFD. Tribune-Herald.
Relocation of Waikoloa cats ‘going well so far’: Rescue effort finds homes for dozens. Last month, volunteers with local rescue agencies Aloha Animal Oasis and Hawaii Animal Kuleana Alliance teamed up May 19 to May 22 to capture 64 cats from the Queens’ Marketplace in Waikoloa. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Condo Owners Are Trying To Buy Time In The Fight Against Rising Seas. A lengthy hearing Monday left County Council members with unanswered questions about using a new financing tool to replenish the beach. Civil Beat.
County close to buying Wailuku building as it aims to cut rent costs. Trask building latest in county’s efforts to rent less, own moreMaui County is close to purchasing another building in Wailuku town that it hopes will help cut down on the rent it pays for office space. Maui News.
MPD takes lead providing services to growing homeless camp. It started as an idea by Maui police officers. The Department of Transportation donated a decommissioned bus, and MPD used COVID funding to retrofit it to make it possible. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles Make Landfall On Kauai. The invasive insect has decimated the Pacific's coconut palm populations. Now it's been found on Kauai. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kaua‘i’s Nawiliwili Stream ranked nation’s most frequently polluted beach. Kalapaki Bay’s Nawiliwili Stream is the most consistently overpolluted beach tested by national environmental group Surfrider Foundation, according to the group’s annual report on water quality. Garden Island.
Affordable housing advocates want state to purchase Waipouli apartments. Affordable housing advocates are asking state and county lawmakers to purchase the Courtyards at Waipouli apartments and make a 60-year commitment to securing all 82 units as affordable housing. Garden Island.
Kapaʻa residents urge state to award low-income tax credits. Property owners are requesting funding through the HHFDC’s low-income housing tax credit application. The state agency has financed more than 200 units across four projects on Kauaʻi since last year, including 66 units on Rice Street, the 96-unit Uahi Ridge project, and two ʻEleʻele developments, including the 48-unit Kai Olino project and the Lima Ola project. Hawaii Public Radio.
