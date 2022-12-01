Mauna Loa lava flows slow, Red Hill leaks again an issue, state Supreme Court hands victory to Native Hawaiians in land battle, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Mauna Loa Fssure 3 on Nov. 30, 2022 PC:USGS
Mauna Loa eruption update website. USGS.
How The Fight For Tribal Rights In North Carolina Could Reshape Native Hawaiian Housing. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz is trying to cut a last minute deal that could bring tens of millions of dollars in new funding to the islands for Native Hawaiian housing. Civil Beat.
Federal grant will pave way for rural internet. Nearly $5.6 million in federal funding is designed to provide the first phase of high-speed internet access to “unserved and underserved” communities such as Native Hawaiian homesteads, Lanai and Molokai to create an “internet for all,” Gov. David Ige announced Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hurricane season comes to a quiet end. Hurricane Darby was the only tropical cyclone to enter the Central Pacific during the 2022 hurricane season, which ran from June 1 to Nov. 30. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Health Department to receive $14M for public health programs. The funding is part of the newly developed Public Health Infrastructure Grant Program, which is supported in part by the American Rescue Plan. Star-Advertiser.
Triple threat: COVID, RSV, flu circulating this holiday season. On Wednesday the state Department of Health reported the state’s seven- day average of new COVID- 19 cases at 137 — a dip from 149 reported on Nov. 23. The state’s average positivity rate, however, increased to 6.3% compared with 5.5% the previous week. Star-Advertiser.
Nov. 24-30, 2022 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 1,012 new infections in Hawaiʻi. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 24-30, 2022. This is well below the last peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Navy says it still doesn’t know cause of latest Red Hill leak. The Navy continues to conduct cleanup operations at its Red Hill fuel facility where an estimated 1,100 gallons of concentrated fire suppressant containing hazardous chemicals was released into the ground. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The city and the Honolulu Police Department are issuing a $55,000 emergency contract to Kramer One — a Scottsdale, Ariz. architectural and planning firm specializing in firing ranges — to evaluate and review the range, which has been closed since September. Hawaii News Now.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs renames 30 acre land in Kakaʻako. Hakuone — which translates to “sands of creation” — is the new name for a 30 acre swath of industrial land in Kakaʻako owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Sinkhole fix complicated by ‘a lot of unknowns’. A sinkhole in Kakaako that led city officials to close the intersection at Halekauwila and Cooke streets in October is months away from a fix. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Planning ahead: Officials, utilities, transportation companies look to lava flow for clues. Daniel K. Inouye Highway, known to many government officials as DKI and the locals as Saddle Road, is more than just a strip of pavement nearly bisecting the island. It’s a lifeline, carrying workers, goods and even trash from one side of the island to the other. West Hawaii Today.
Ironman to split venues in 2023. Under the new format, the women will race Oct. 14, 2023, in Kailua-Kona. The the men’s race date and location outside of Hawaii is still being evaluated and expected to be announced in January 2023. For 2024, the men and women would exchange locations, meaning the men would race in Kona while the women would travel elsewhere for the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Supreme Court hands win to Kauaʻula Valley kuleana family; case continues on Maui. The Hawai’i Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to Keʻeaumoku Kapu and his family regarding his claims to a kuleana parcel that his house sits on in Kauaʻula Valley, but the case is not over as it returns to the Circuit Court on Maui. Maui Now.
Ke Ao Hāli’i receives $100,000 grant to support Native Hawaiians in Hāna. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has awarded Ke Ao Hāli‘i a $100,000 grant over two years to manage more than 90 acres of coastal land south of Hāna town that has been recently returned to community ownership and stewardship. Maui Now.
Public informational meetings set for the Honoapiʻilani Highway improvement project. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will host two virtual and one in-person public informational meetings, to discuss the Honoapiʻilani Highway Improvement project, from Pāpalaua Beach Park to Launiupoko. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i drug treatment center lawsuit tossed as former operator faces legal challenge. At a hearing in Lihu‘e Circuit Court on Tuesday, Chief Judge Randal Valenciano tossed out the lawsuit from Hope Treatment Services over the county’s termination of its contract to operate the embattled adolescent drug treatment center. Garden Island.
County launches online liquor license application platform. The Kaua‘i Department of Liquor Control has launched a new online licensing platform meant to improve the application experience and decrease processing times for new liquor license applications. Kauai Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.