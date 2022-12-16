Plane crashes off Maui, Kauai have rescuers scrambling, farm families sue Parker Ranch over 2021 wildfire, tourism expected to soften, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii luau ©2022 All Hawaii News
Hawaii among healthiest states, new survey reports. Hawaii and Connecticut tied for fourth place in the United Health Foundation’s annual ranking of states for their overall health, behind Vermont at No. 3, Massachusetts at No. 2 and New Hampshire at No. 1. Star-Advertiser.
As hospitals fill up, other health services falter. The Healthcare Association of Hawaii said hospitals are averaging more than 24 hundred patients a day, which is 400 more than the average before the pandemic. KHON2. KITV4.
Wespac Will Have To Pay Back More Than $800K Of Mishandled Federal Money. NOAA says its review revealed the council’s “pattern of failure to comply,” and that it could withhold future funding if the money isn’t paid back. In recent years, the primary source of funding has come from Hawaii’s longline fishermen through deals that let them fish for several thousand tons of additional tuna beyond their quota limits. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Prison Medical Records System Has Reached A Point of ‘Absolute Crisis’. The continued failure of the electronic system has complicated efforts to provide inmates with the latest Covid-19 booster shot. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Teacher Violated Ethics By Accepting $16,600 From School Volunteer. The Moanalua Elementary teacher has to pay back the funds and may face further disciplinary action. Civil Beat.
Jiro Sumada returns to Honolulu's planning department as deputy director. Sumada previously held the position between 2010 and 2013. For a brief time, he also served as the department's acting director. Hawaii Public Radio.
Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January. The Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific announced Thursday that a Red Hill health clinic is set to open in January. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Stadium authority says they can pull off redevelopment plan. Not everyone agrees. Now that Gov. Josh Green has OK’d the redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and the 70 acres around it, Stadium Authority leaders are defending the project and their ability to control costs. Hawaii News Now.
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail. A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Diamond Head Theatre ready to hit the stage. Construction is complete at the new Diamond Head Theatre and is almost ready to be used as they gather the finishing touches. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Parker Ranch sued over farmland wildfire. Fourteen Hawaiian homesteaders filed a lawsuit Thursday against Parker Ranch Inc. and its contractor seeking damages, which include $40 million just to replace topsoil on 500 acres of pastureland damaged by the massive 2021 Waimea fire — said to be the largest wildfire in state history. Star-Advertiser. West Hawaii Today. Hawaii News Now.
Lawsuit alleges bad behavior by Hilo police. Christopher Kagawa, who co-owned Infinity Concrete Pumping in Hilo for more than a decade, is suing the Hawaii Police Department and two of its officers, claiming he was wrongly arrested, his civil rights were violated, one of his firearms was stolen after a search of his home, and police tampered with his cellphone. Tribune-Herald.
Is hiring process for Hawaiʻi Police Chief transparent if 40 applicants remain anonymous? The Hawai‘i County Police Commission Chair John Bertsch said transparency was paramount in the process to hire the next police chief. But while four finalists for the position are being interviewed at public meetings, it is unlikely the public will ever know the identities of the other 40 applicants. Big Island Now.
Law enforcement increases security on Mauna Loa, Mitigation route closed: Response to Mauna Loa eruption cost county nearly $400K. Between Nov. 27, when the eruption began, and Tuesday, various county departments including the Hawaii Police Department, Hawaii County Civil Defense and the county Department of Public Works spent approximately $392,000 responding to the eruption. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2 Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Sand removal set for Bayfront Highway. Work will begin next week to remove a large berm of sand on the makai side of Bayfront Highway in Hilo. The highway and sections of Kamehameha Avenue were closed in late November due to high wind and surf, which deposited sand and other debris on the road. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials said three crew members were onboard. There was no patient in the aircraft. Hawaii News Now.
Committee launches OpenGov Maui FY23 budget website. The website was created to showcase Maui County’s financial plan for the fiscal year, which started July 1, 2022 and runs through June 30, 2023. Maui Now.
Maui Voters Created New Community Water Authorities. Here’s What Happens Next. Maui County residents can apply to serve on the board that will run the new East Maui Community Water Authority. Civil Beat.
Maui County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in November 2022. Maui County’s unemployment rate for November rose to 4.3%, which was up .4% in October and higher than the statewide unemployment rate of 4% and the US rate of 3.4%, according to the Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. Maui Now.
Kauai
2 hurt in Lihue plane crash; commercial flights not affected. Two people were seriously injured around noon Thursday when a single- engine Beechcraft BE77 crashed just after takeoff from Lihue Airport. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Wailuā Homesteads bridge repairs complete. Temporary repairs to Yasutake Bridge, located on Kamalu Road in Wailuā on the East Side of Kaua‘i, have been completed. Kauai Now.
