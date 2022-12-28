Hawaii travelers stranded in Southwest Airlines schedule meltdown, Green renews emergency proclamation for air ambulance services, Kauai plans massive multi-source energy project, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation. Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.S., and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers. Associated Press.
Green extends emergency proclamation in response to air ambulance accident. The extension of the emergency proclamation allows the state to continue providing staffing and aircraft needed to ensure availability of emergency transportation for critically ill medical patients. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
COVID impact to linger: Schools chief says it will be years before students recover academically. It could take three to five years for students to fully recover behaviorally and academically from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi. Tribune-Herald.
UH Study: Local farmers struggle with depression in Hawaiʻi. Hawaiian farmers 45 years old or younger are going into 2023 facing unprecedented mental stress, with a recent University of Hawaiʻi study finding 48% have experienced depression and 14% have struggled with suicidal thoughts. Big Island Now.
Critical habitat to be declared for threatened iiwi bird. Hawaii’s most iconic forest bird, the iiwi, will receive an added level of federal protection as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday that it plans to designate more than 275,000 acres as critical habitat for the threatened honeycreeper. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu to issue 4-year licenses for kupuna. Starting Tuesday, Oahu residents between 72 and 79 years old will have to renew their driver’s license only every four years. Residents in that age range — more than 75,000 — currently have to renew every two years. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Critics sound off after Navy paves toxic foam spill area while still awaiting test results. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and paved over the excavated areas. Hawaii News Now.
Troubled Beijing developer sells Kapolei land. Some 484 acres of land in Kapolei have been sold at a loss by a financially distressed Beijing-based developer that, at one point, wanted to create a residential development of 2,500 “upscale homes” including a lake for stand-up paddleboarding, swimming and other water activities. Star-Advertiser.
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay on Jan. 4. Entry for licensed motor vehicle carriers, commonly referred to as tour vehicles, and permitted scuba/snorkel guides will once again be allowed in the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve beginning next year. Maui Now.
Inquiry into board of Bishop Museum is sought. An art dealer and an anthropologist have filed a complaint with the state Department of the Attorney General accusing Bishop Museum’s board of directors of breaching their fiduciary duties and squandering the museum’s charitable assets. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Officials urge safety as fireworks sales take off ahead of New Year’s festivities. It’s that time of year when blowing off fireworks will light the Big Island skies Saturday night, although not everyone is excited about the long-held tradition. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Bissen Announces More Appointments To Maui Administration. Maui County Mayor-elect Richard Bissen has announced a number of new picks to head departments in his administration, many of whom are already serving under the leadership of Mayor Michael Victorino. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
State taking steps to address PFAS impacted soil at Kahului Airport Fire Training Pit. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is taking steps to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) impacted soil in the vicinity of the Kahului Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Training Pit. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
West Kaua’i Energy Project clears environmental regulatory hurdle. The West Kauaʻi Energy Project is an innovative pumped-storage hydro and irrigation project, coupled with solar and battery storage, that is being undertaken by the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative and its renewable energy partner, AES. Kauai Now.
Fireworks season starts with a bang. County officials remind people that fireworks and firecrackers may only be ignited on private property between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Garden Island.
