Legislative leaders skeptical of Green's agenda, HPD chief signs first license to carry firearm, GOP lawmaker to introduce 'Don't Say Gay' bill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Vog hurting Hawaii student test scores, study reveals. Vog from Hawaii’s volcanoes might be hurting students’ ability to think and reason, as indicated by lower test scores, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Hawaii and University College London. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai'i lawmaker looks to introduce bill similar to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law. Hawai'i's public school teachers are currently required to teach students about healthy relationships, sexual health, and sexuality. Parents may also decide to have their student opt out of instruction considered controversial. KITV4.
Violence Against Women Act amended to support Native Hawaiians. President Joe Biden signed an amendment to the Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday, allowing Native Hawaiians access to resources from organizations supported under the act. Star-Advertiser.
After 122 days on strike, little hope for deal in sight for Kaiser mental health workers. Those on the picket lines say many of them are going into debt and are having to dip into their savings and retirement funds. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 1,095 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths. The state’s average positivity rate increased to 7.1% compared with 5.9% the previous week. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Oahu sees a big dip in fireworks permits, but don’t expect a quiet night. It’s the week between Christmas and New Year’s, which means many Oahu neighborhoods are hearing occasional explosions despite laws prohibiting the use of fireworks outside a few hours surrounding New Year’s Eve. Star-Advertiser.
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm. Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights. HPD said there are 56 applications (for 40 applicants) pending review. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Red Hill defueling process resumes after remediation of toxic fire suppressant. Defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility has resumed this week following a four-week pause, according to the U.S. Navy's Joint Task Force - Red Hill team. Hawaii Public Radio.
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion threatened to undermine it. Hawaii News Now.
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach to fight charges against him in court. Samson Souza is charged with harassment and terroristic threatening for the way he’s been treating outsiders. Hawaii News Now.
Preventing Prison Rapes: The Fight For Video Cameras At Hawaii’s Women’s Prison Continues. Lawyers for current and former inmates who were sexually assaulted at the women’s prison in Kailua years ago are again asking a federal court judge to order the state to finally install cameras in the control booths at the prison, where they say many of the assaults occurred. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
County receives $2M state homelessness grant. Hawaii County has been awarded a $2 million grant from the state Ohana Zone funds to further homelessness relief programs on the island. West Hawaii Today.
Change of Heart pilot program ends after just $300 diverted from panhandlers. Signs for the pilot program to divert spare change from panhandlers to nonprofits cost taxpayers $1,533, with funding coming from the Hawaii County Office of Housing and Community Development. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
New Maui County Clerk Will Earn More Than Mayor. Moana Lutey is in line to become the next Maui County clerk at a salary of nearly $157,000. Civil Beat.
Agawa, Aoki and Takamori selected as directors under Bissen administration. Mayor-elect Richard Bissen announced the appointments of directors to three more departments within his administration. Maui Now. Maui News.
DOT: Soil, groundwater at Maui airport pit contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’. Following soil testing, the state has confirmed the presence of so-called “forever chemicals” at a Kahului Airport firefighting training pit. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauai utility seeks 9.42% rate increase. Kauai Island Utility Cooperative has asked the state Public Utilities Commission for a 9.42% rate increase that would boost the monthly bill for the average residential customer using 500 kilowatt-hours a month by roughly $19. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Multiple agencies work to free honu trapped between boulders on Kauai. Multiple wildlife agencies and even the fire department were called to Nawiliwili Harbor on Kauai after reports of a turtle trapped between large boulders. Hawaii News Now.
