Green's first budget targets health care, administration looks at housing crisis, $17M for Native Hawaii broadband project, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

The FB 2023-25 Executive Biennium Budget. Budget in Brief. Hawaii Department of Budget and Finance.
Full budget documents can be found here.
Here’s How The Green Administration Plans To Tackle Hawaii’s Housing Shortage. Converting vacation rentals into homes, targeting areas with infrastructure already in place for new construction, and collaborating with counties and private business are some of the options on the table. Civil Beat.
New Hawaii housing director focuses on easing affordable-housing process. The state’s new chief housing coordinator, Nani Medeiros, has a poster-size graphic on her office wall that represents the many thoughts she has about how to add more affordable housing across the islands by working with the counties to eliminate unnecessary regulations, offering incentives to builders, updating outdated state rules and getting incoming state directors to think about how their disparate departments can contribute to the goals. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiian communities to get $17M to expand broadband. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will receive nearly $17.3 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Commerce to expand high-speed internet access in Native Hawaiian communities, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Monday in a news release. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. KHON2.
The state plans to manage nearshore waters — and local fishermen want a 'seat at the table' . The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has a plan to manage more than a quarter of Hawaiʻi's nearshore waters — but some local fishermen fear it will add more restrictions to gathering rights. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Emergency Management holding virtual workshop for hazard mitigation plan. The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is holding a virtual workshop on Dec. 20, asking members of the public to help it build a safer Hawai‘i. Kauai Now.
Winter storm batters state with heavy rains and strong winds. Heavy rains and strong winds battered parts of the state Monday as a powerful winter storm moved over the islands, triggering power outages, bringing down trees and closing roads. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Hawaii delegation demands federal probe into Red Hill leaks. Hawaii’s congressional delegation today called for an independent investigation into the release of toxic fire suppressant chemicals at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility, writing in a letter to Gene Dodaro, the comptroller general of the Government Accountability Office, that “the recent events in Hawaii demonstrate the need for a thorough audit to ensure that Hawaii’s people, land, water and ocean are all protected.” Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Trace levels of PFOS detected in water system near Waipio. The Hawaii Department of Health today said trace levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid – or PFOS — were recently detected in water samples collected from the Kipapa Acres water system in Central Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Businessman wants Hawaii residents to help name his beef. Idaho billionaire Frank VanderSloot, owner of Honolulu Meat Co. LLC, whose humble beginnings in northern Idaho include milking cows and sleeping in an attic, offered to change the name printed on his retail beef business from Kua ‘Aina and Kua ‘Aina Ranches. He’s holding a community contest to rename the firm. Star-Advertiser.
Storm damage closes city facilities, public pool. Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state. The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Green wants $50M for HMC: Hospital expansion among new governor’s top funding requests. Gov. Josh Green is seeking $50 million for the expansion of Hilo Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit and Medical Surgical Unit. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Hilo man arrested after illegal planting of coconut palms in East Hawai‘i recreation area. A Hilo man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to plant 165 keiki coconut palms in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. This is the fourth time over the past nine years Gene Tamashiro has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of the so-called “Kanaka Garden.” Big Island Now. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Maui
Business Owners Sue Maui County After Racking up $1.2 Million In Fines. Paia Gelato’s 15-year permitting saga is an example of broader challenges facing the planning department. Civil Beat.
Hazardous conditions along Hāna Highway, travel restricted to local traffic. Continuing stormy conditions throughout Maui County have resulted in unsafe driving conditions along Hāna Highway. Maui Now.
Kauai
Surf is up: Dangerously large breaking waves of 30 to 40 feet for Kaua’i and Ni’ihau. The very strong breaking waves and powerful currents can impact coastal properties, infrastructure and vulnerable coastal roadways. Kauai Now.
