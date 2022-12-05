Hawaii gas price tops in the nation, Green, Luke to be inaugurated today, unexploded ordnance temporarily closes lava viewing area, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Is Hawaiʻi nearing a recession? Analysts say not quite. Paul Brewbaker, economist and principal of TZ Economics, said that inflation in Hawaiʻi is running at 6.6% now — of which 4.1% is core inflation. That, combined with rising interest rates, is changing the dynamics between lenders and consumers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Inauguration of Green and Luke set for today. Gov.-elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-elect Sylvia Luke are scheduled to be sworn in to Hawaii’s highest offices today in an inauguration ceremony at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena to include the Royal Hawaiian Band, the Roosevelt High School String Quartet and the Hawaii National Guard Joint Color Guard &Royal Guard. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Tourism Authority calls for special meeting on U.S. tourism contract. The Hawaii Tourism Authority has called a special board meeting for Wednesday to discuss extending the U.S. tourism contract while it sorts out a procurement protest and other irregularities a week after a secret meeting with the outgoing governor and the director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Tourism Authority emails show contract process concerns. Hawaii Tourism Authority staff may have violated state procurement law during solicitation for the U.S. tourism contract, typically worth more than $100 million over a five-year period, according to information found in approximately 2,700 pages of public records. Star-Advertiser.
Former sports anchor, union official sentenced to probation for his role in corruption scandal. Former KHNL sports anchor and union official Russell Yamanoha has been sentenced to two years of probation and was fined $5,000 for his role in a union corruption scandal. Yamanoha, the former assistant business manager for the IBEW Local 1260, was convicted in 2019 for helping rig union votes. Hawaii News Now.
Federal Rental Subsidies Could Help Thousands Of Kupuna On DHHL Waitlist. A new program overseen by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement follows more than $12 million of rent relief the department has disbursed. Civil Beat.
Army moving equipment across Pacific for training. The Army is moving equipment across the Pacific in support of its Operation Pathways exercise to be held in Australia in 2023 as it continues to define its changing role in the region. Star-Advertiser.
Fishing council questions monument’s spillover benefits. The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council is again challenging the reported benefits of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument — this time by directly questioning the legitimacy of a recent study on the spillover effects the monument’s expansion area has on marine life. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
DOT announces locations for new red light cameras. The Department of Transportation's red light safety camera pilot will install 10 cameras throughout intersections in Honolulu with a history of red light violations. Hawaii Public Radio.
Navy hikes toxic leak estimate: ‘They’re on thin ice’. Officials said on Saturday, Dec. 3 that the amount that was actually released could be almost 20 percent higher than originally reported. KHON2.
‘Last straw’: BWS chief engineer Ernie Lau joins water advocates in Red Hill protest. For the first time, Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau joined dozens of water advocates at a Red Hill protest Friday outside the State Health Department. Hawaii News Now.
Construction to resume on Mandarin Oriental Honolulu luxury tower. A developer plans to start building a $650 million luxury hotel and condominium tower across from the Hawai‘i Convention Center next year following a three-year delay influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Makua Beach Standoff: Residents Say They Are Being Run Off By A Man Camping Out. People who regularly use the beach say Samson Souza has been blocking access for months. He says he’s trying to protect endangered spinner dolphins. Civil Beat.
Waianae Coast pig farmer fights for livelihood against landlord. A 55-year-old Waianae Coast pig farmer who filed a petition to the state’s highest court for help to save his livestock and his livelihood said he’s not giving up the fight despite being rejected by the Hawaii Supreme Court. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
More progressive County Council to be sworn in Monday. There’s a new day coming for the Hawaii County Council, with a freshly minted chairwoman, three freshman members, newly named committees and a more progressive agenda. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
Explosive device closes Mauna Loa viewing area. The Hawaii County Police Department reopened the parking area on old Saddle Road on Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of a police investigation that closed the Mauna Loa eruption viewing area for nearly five hours. Star-Advertiser. West Hawaii Today. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Volcanic risk: 2020 report could be key in avoiding disaster. After the lava flows from the 2018 Kilauea eruption took out more than 700 homes and cost tens of millions of dollars in road reconstruction and land buyouts, the county spent more than $2 million on a consultant to conduct an islandwide volcanic risk assessment as well as a Kilauea recovery plan. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii Island still draws home buyers despite eruption risks. Despite the threats of hurricanes, tsunamis, vog, earthquakes — and now another eruption from Mauna Loa — people continue to move to the more affordable areas of Hawaii Island, including the Leilani Estates subdivision that was overrun by Kilauea lava in 2018. Star-Advertiser.
A legacy of lava: Kim, Trusdell reflect on 1984 Mauna Loa eruption that threatened Hilo. Former Mayor Harry Kim was county Civil Defense administrator in 1984, a position he held for 24 years before becoming Hawaii County’s chief executive in 2000. In his role at Civil Defense, as well as in his dozen years as mayor, Kim has dealt with volcanoes more on a day-to-day basis than any other county official. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
County council voices support for restoration of Kawela Stream flow. Resolution urges water commission to deny contested case hearing for landowner. Maui News.
Work to start on new hale at Kepaniwai. A project to build a replacement Hawaiian Hale at Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in Iao Valley will begin Dec. 12. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Coco Palms development faces new legal challenge. Kaua‘i community group I Ola Wailuanui filed a lawsuit last month against the state Board of Land and Natural Resources and the developers behind the project, arguing recently renewed BLNR permits granted to a defunct LLC without the typically required environmental impact statements. Garden Island.
Millions released for Kaua‘i projects. Waimea High School will get a new gym, as $27 million of the funds released between Nov. 1, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022, are for construction of a new gym and related facilities. Garden Island.
Hilo Man Receives 42 Months in Prison for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Programs - Must pay $957,575 in restitution
