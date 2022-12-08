Hawaii reflects on 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack, COVID cases up, mayor asks for respect for Native Hawaii rituals during Mauna Loa eruption, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press. Maui Now.
Defense bill seeks to protect, restore threatened reefs. With climate change threatening the health of coral reefs around the world, Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Wednesday scored apparent victories on behalf of America’s coral reefs in two separate measures that were included in the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense bill expected to pass before the end of the session. Star-Advertiser.
Closures Of Red Hill, Shark Fin Ban And Volcano Monitoring Included In Defense Bill. Congress has come to terms on an annual defense budget that sets spending for the U.S. military at $858 million for 2023. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Tourism Authority weighs marketing contract options. Board members of the Hawaii Tourism Authority want authoritative advice on options they may have to deal with the head of another state agency rescinding a multimillion-dollar tourism marketing contract HTA awarded in June. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii daily average COVID cases up after Thanksgiving. On Wednesday the state Department of Health reported a daily average of 182 COVID-19 cases — a jump from 137 reported Nov. 30. The state’s average positivity rate inched up to 6.5% compared with 6.3% the previous week. Star-Advertiser.
7 new COVID-related deaths, 1,371 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports. The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,371 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,744. KITV4.
Amid spike in respiratory illnesses, some Hawaii shelves run low on cold medicines. Some Hawaii drug stores are running low on cold medicines and children’s painkillers ― a nationwide trend as demand increases along with respiratory viruses. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu building permit delays might lead to refund. Honolulu residents whose building permit applications are not approved within a year would receive a 75% refund under a bill that passed first reading Wednesday during the last City Council meeting of the year. Star-Advertiser.
Police Commission Moves To Speed Up Hiring Process Next Time New Chief Needed. In an effort to reduce the hiring time when searching for a new police chief, the Honolulu Police Commission is reviewing the city’s procurement process to see if potential bidders for recruitment services could be approved in advance. Civil Beat.
Honolulu’s Mid-Pacific virtual academy plans $750K expansion. A Mid-Pacific Institute academy that encourages private and public school students to take classes and collaborate online from anywhere in the world is planning to undertake a $750,000 expansion, thanks to a major grant. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Mayor Mitch Roth asks for respect from visitors of Maunaloa. The Maunaloa eruption has made Hawaiʻi a global celebrity once again, but Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Mitch Roth says some people are being disrespectful of the lava flow. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Short-term rentals in agriculture districts again an issue. The Board of Appeals is scheduled Friday to consider a case brought by neighbors of a five-acre parcel in Captain Cook dubbed “Konania Villas,” that is advertised on vacation rental sites as three two-bedroom, two-bath interconnected villas with a shared courtyard, pool and patio in a “fruit orchard retreat.” West Hawaii Today.
‘A Huge Mess’: Hawaii County Cracks Down On Hu Honua Permit Violations. The Department of Public Works has issued a violation notice to the biomass energy plant, but the company’s president says everything’s in order and will be sorted out soon. Civil Beat.
Kahele Wants Federal Probe Of Lobbying Efforts For DHHL Lease Extension. Among the lobbyists representing the Prince Kuhio Plaza is Andy Winer, a recent political rival of the Hawaii congressman and former chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz. Civil Beat.
Former Hilo Jail Guard Sentenced To 8 Years For Assaulting Inmate. Another jail guard was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison while two others are scheduled for sentencing in January. Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County Youth Council to transmit 2022 final Youth Legislative Package. Resolutions adopted by a majority vote of the Maui County Youth Council of 2022 at its final meeting held earlier this month, will be compiled into the “Youth Legislative Package of 2022.” This will be transmitted via county communication to the Maui County Council at its Dec. 16 meeting. Maui Now.
MVCB partners with Raw Elements to provide mineral sunscreen dispensers in Maui County. The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau has partnered with Raw Elements to provide 20 mineral-only sunscreen dispensers at high traffic beaches in Maui County. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i lawmakers on anti-corruption proposals: Transparency and term limits. The Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct, headed by retired Judge Dan Foley, released more than 30 proposals last week intended to increase transparency, strengthen investigation of fraud, improve ethical awareness and oversight and reduce the power of money in politics. Garden Island.
