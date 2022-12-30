Elections, eruption, corruption among 2022 highlights, Honolulu searches for landfill site, Maui police shoot, kill reported suicidal man, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Mauna Loa eruption over Hilo ©2022 All Hawaii News
Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Josh Green announces 7 more appointments. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has announced seven more appointments for his administration, including new Deputy of the Department of Human Resources Development Ryan Yamane, Deputy of the Department of Transportation’s Airports Division Jimmy Tokioka and the first Director of Wellness and Resilience Tia Roberts Hartsock. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Kauai Now.
New COVID-19 testing requirement further delays Chinese tourism to Hawaii. Next week also marks the start of China’s massive “chunyun” migration event when hundreds of millions of people travel in and out of China for Lunar New Year family reunions. That 40 day travel period could be a global super spreader event if precautions aren’t taken. Hawaii News Now.
As year ends, pause in economic growth expected. Surging construction demands, recovery of tourism may help skirt harsh recession. Hawaii’s economic growth will hit a pause in the new year, but the state still looks likely to escape a harsh recession with the return of international travelers fueling the tourism industry and rising construction demands. Maui News.
Be mindful: Fireworks celebrations can impact veterans and pets. New Year’s Eve can be a stressful time for veterans suffering from PTSD and pets who are sensitive to loud noises as fireworks blanket neighborhoods with a barrage of bangs. West Hawaii Today. Garden Island.
Oahu
Potential landfill sites on Oʻahu may require a bill modification to make progress. The city had until this week to come up with a site for a new landfill for Oʻahu’s trash, but state lawmakers then passed a bill which added constraints on conservation land and residential areas. Hawaii Public Radio.
Concealed-carry weapon license issued on Oahu. The first concealed-carry weapon license was issued in Honolulu on Thursday as police work their way through about 600 applications from citizens seeking to bear arms in public. Star-Advertiser.
New Red Hill health clinic on Oahu off to a rocky start. Military families had been told by the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific that they could begin booking appointments Tuesday by calling the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line and that appointments would be scheduled starting Jan. 3. Star-Advertiser.
Police step up staffing, enforcement on Oahu to usher in 2023. Honolulu police are increasing staffing on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and encouraging partygoers to drive sober, abide by fireworks laws and not park on the side of the freeway to watch pyrotechnics. Star-Advertiser.
Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years. The Swanzy Beach Park recreation building has been closed for the last five year due to staffing issues. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Burian named acting chief — for less than three weeks. The Hawaii County Police Commission on Thursday unanimously selected Assistant Police Chief Andrew Burian to be the Big Island’s acting chief of police until Honolulu police Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz is sworn in Jan. 17 as the department’s chief. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Waikoloa Solar + Storage Project To Begin Full Operations By April 2023. The solar and battery storage project is now being tested up to 85% of its capacity, and will generate 42.2 megawatts when fully operational. The largest solar and battery storage project on Hawaiʻi island is on schedule to begin full operations by April 2023, or earlier. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui police fatally shoot armed man. At around 7 p.m., Maui Police Department officers responded to a report of a suicidal male, age 29, at a Kahului residence. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
How One Hawaiian Family Battled In Court For 20 Years To Reclaim Ancestral Land. In Kauaula Valley, one family is working to show others what it takes to reclaim ancestral lands. Civil Beat.
Maui Health ends COVID-19 community vaccination lobby clinic. The final clinic date at the Maui Memorial Medical Center lobby was Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Maui Now.
Funding bill includes $13M for Kaupo Ranch acquisition. Nearly $13 million in additional funding for the possible purchase of Kaupo Ranch for the National Park Service is included in the omnibus funding bill recently passed by Congress, Hawaii U.S. Rep. Ed Case announced Wednesday. Maui News.
Kauai
Public input sought in Kaua‘i Food Access Plan. Malama Kaua‘i is hosting four Community Food Access Meetings, starting Jan. 4, 2023, to focus on how to increase local food access and create sustainable food systems on Kaua‘i. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
