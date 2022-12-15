Imported wasps could save Hawaii coffee industry, more Native Hawaiian girls missing, murdered, ethics reform high priority for legislative session, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News.
Most Hawaii Campaign Spending Violators Never See Jail Time. Changes are coming for how those cases are handled going forward as a new law allows the commission to assess fines and refer a case to prosecutors concurrently. Civil Beat.
Ethics reform proposals up for debate in wake of high-profile bribery scandals. The state Ethics Commission wants more information than ever about who is pulling the strings of power and it passed a package of proposed bills and reforms Wednesday. Hawaii News Now.
More data needed on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women. Among the findings in a report released Wednesday by a task force created by the state Legislature last year, more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Need for more police to wear body cams. Every police department in the state is using body-worn cameras, but there are questions as to why key police divisions don’t have them and concerns surrounding policy violations. KHON2.
Hawaiian homestead beneficiaries react to Ikaika Anderson nomination to lead DHHL. Waiohuli Hawaiian Homestead leader Kekoa Enomoto said Ikaika Anderson’s familiar face and reputable family name added a bit of credibility to his appointment as head of the department. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Inmate In Arizona Is A Step Closer To Facing The Death Penalty. A Hawaii prisoner who murdered another inmate while they were both serving their sentences in an Arizona prison is eligible for execution under Arizona law, according to a decision by a jury on Wednesday. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii hospitals still full ahead of the holidays. Given how full hospitals already are, officials are keeping a close eye on trends this winter and hoping there will be no surges resulting from RSV, flu or new COVID-19 variants in coming months. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii records 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths. The state’s average positivity rate was about the same, at 6.4% compared with 6.5% the previous week. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
HFD: Lithium batteries, like those in electric cars and cell phones, blamed in dozens of Oahu fires. More than a third of Oahu’s accidental fires between 2020 and 2022 involved lithium ion batteries, the Honolulu Fire Department said Wednesday. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Prices in Honolulu saw small decline this season, but still remain high. Prices in the Honolulu area decreased by 0.6% over the past two months, but that’s still nearly 6% higher compared to last November. This is still lower than the national average — which increased 7.1%. Hawaii Public Radio.
Miske case: Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set. Multiple people entered pleas of not guilty Wednesday for conspiring to run “Miske Enterprise” through racketeering activity including murder, kidnapping, arson and robbery. Star-Advertiser.
Haleiwa burger company sues beef firm for alleged use of trademark. The owners of Haleiwa’s oldest restaurant are suing a meat company owned by an Idaho billionaire in federal court for allegedly using their trademark to promote beef products in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Ethics complaints filed against two county planners. Two island residents have filed ethics complaints against Planning Department staffers, saying they were laughed at and disrespected when they opposed developments in Pepeekeo and Keaukaha. West Hawaii Today.
Over course of eruption, Mauna Loa lava traveled 16 miles and response cost $2M. Organizers estimate about 100,000 people used the viewing route over two weeks. Hawaii News Now.
HFD on target to meet budget. The Hawaii Fire Department remained on target to its annual budget as of November, just under halfway through the fiscal year. West Hawaii Today.
‘Deep monitor well’ planned for Waimea. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will dig a nearly 2,000-foot well to monitor groundwater conditions in Waimea. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor-elect Bissen announces additional appointments to his cabinet. Mayor-elect Richard Bissen has announced additional appointments to his cabinet, including:Leo Caires as Chief of Staff, Mahina Martin as Chief of Communications and Public Affairs and Gerry Dameron as Chief Innovation Officer. Maui Now.
Jury awards $75,000 to former county prosecutor. A federal jury last week awarded former Maui County Prosecutor Donald Guzman $75,000, far less than the approximately $600,000 he had asked for in a lawsuit filed against the county and others over his public termination back in 2020. Maui News.
Maui County’s first Climate Action Resiliency Plan now available for public comment. The County of Maui’s first Climate Action and Resiliency Plan (CARP) status report draft has been transmitted to the Maui County Council Mayor Michael Victorino announced today. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Council Passes Tax Break For Niihau, The ‘Forbidden’ Private Isle. Niihau, also known as the Forbidden Island, is home to about 130 Hawaiian residents whose generational ties to the smallest inhabited Hawaiian Island run deep. Civil Beat. Garden Island.
Kaua’i sees mostly below average rainfall in November. Leeward sites were especially dry, with several low elevation gauges reporting totals of less than 10% of average. Kauai Now.
Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified
