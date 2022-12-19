Severe turbulence injures 36 on Hawaiian Airline flight, search called off for Hawaii Life Flight workers who crashed off Maui, shelters open as severe storm approaches, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Residents urged to prepare for power outages, possible damage as cold front moves in. The National Weather Service warns a powerful cold front in Hawaii from Sunday through Tuesday could cause significant damage. Hawaii News Now.
Virtual briefing planned for Hawaiian Homelands. The Association of Hawaiians for Homestead Lands, a federal office of the U.S. Department of the Interior, is hosting a virtual national briefing about the beneficiary $600 million spending plan for the State of Hawaiʻi’s Act 279. The briefing will be held via Zoom on Dec. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Kauai Now.
Hawaii Medicaid enrollment up 40% since start of pandemic. The number of Hawaii residents on Medicaid has jumped 40% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of the state’s children and about one-third of the total population are now covered by the government health insurance program for people with low income. Star-Advertiser.
A Gag Order In A Foster Death: When Child Welfare Secrecy Goes Too Far. The child welfare system is shrouded in secrecy to protect children. Does it also block scrutiny and reform? Civil Beat.
Oahu
Ala Wai flood plans approach final form. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city last week unveiled their latest flood risk management planning efforts during a virtual online workshop. The project has been narrowed to three action proposals. Star-Advertiser.
No Car? No Problem. Car Rentals Cater To Honolulu Residents Who Don’t Really Need One. As more companies compete to offer short-term car-renting options, living without a car in Honolulu could get easier and bring down the cost of living. Civil Beat.
Honolulu police recruits on pace to exceed retirements. The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department’s training regimen is on pace to exceed the number of officers retiring this year as the department works to fill 375 vacancies. Star-Advertiser.
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has entered into a consent order with the city over the discharge of millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2021. Hawaii News Now.
Work to restore Waimanalo beach near estate tied to Obama faces hurdles. As 2020 drew to a close, developers of an oceanfront estate in Waimanalo tied to former President Barack Obama were awaiting a critical decision from the City and County of Honolulu. Star-Advertiser.
Wastewater discharged in Pālolo Stream. The location is below Waiʻalae Avenue to the Ala Wai Canal. The discharge took place at 3110 Waiʻalae Avenue. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Moszkowicz selected as Big Island police chief. The Hawaii County Police Commission has selected Honolulu Police Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz as the new top cop for Hawaii Island. West Hawaii Today. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
‘My life changed’: Property owners appeal steep increases in taxes. More than twice as many property owners appealed their tax assessments this year than last year, according to the 2022 report of the county Real Property Tax Board of Review. West Hawaii Today.
Maunakea telescope to gather data while Mauna Loa observatory is down. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Mauna Loa Observatory lost power two weeks ago after lava from Mauna Loa cut off the sole access road to the facility. That observatory collected atmospheric measurements for more than six decades that allow scientists to track global climate change through carbon dioxide measurements. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Kalanianaole Street finally reopens to both lanes of traffic. After nearly five years, Kalanianaole Street is now open to both lanes of traffic. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Kona Royal Vistas condo/apartment project heads to Cultural Resources Commission. A long-dormant $170 million Kona project has returned to the Leeward Planning Commission, who on Thursday heard more than 20 residents express their concerns before punting the project to the county Cultural Resources Commission after a four-plus-hour meeting. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircrew off Maui. The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its active search for the missing three-person Hawaii Life Flight crew whose aircraft disappeared off Maui on Thursday night. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Shelters open in Central and South Maui, Flooding closes road between Kīpahulu and ʻUlupalakua. As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, emergency shelters have opened in Central and South Maui at: War Memorial Gym, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); and Kamaliʻi Elementary School Cafeteria, (180 Alanui Ke’Alii Dr., Kīhei). Maui Now. KHON2.
Maui County Considers Leasing Land On Lanai That Larry Ellison ‘Won’t Have A Say In’. The opportunity for a leaseholder change on 100 undeveloped acres could revive long stalled plans for a promised agricultural park on Lanai. Civil Beat.
Maui residents vow to pursue legal action over massive Nāpili home. Nāpili residents said they will take legal action against the county after the Maui County Council failed to follow through on an investigation into approvals for a massive Nāpili home. Maui Now.
County acquisition of Lahaina Crossroads Apartments is final. Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the County of Maui’s acquisition of the Lahaina Crossroads Apartment Building on Luakini St. is final. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i graduates 16 new Emergency Medical Technicians. Sixteen new emergency medical technicians are now ready to help save lives after graduating on Thursday night at Kaua‘i Community College. Garden Island.
Pacific Media Group to expand on Kaua‘i with purchase of KFMN. Hawai‘i-based Pacific Media Group, which owns and operates 17 radio stations throughout the state, plans to expand and add one more station to its roster. Big Island Now.
Man, 18, pleads not guilty to murder in Waikiki stabbing - An 18-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing Tony Taki, 21, on Dec. 6 in Waikiki was arraigned today in Circuit Court.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.