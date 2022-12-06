 Hawaii inaugurates its ninth governor, National Guard deployed to keep order at Mauna Loa lava flow, state Senate finalizes leadership, committees, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Garden Island. KHON2. KITV4.
Luke roasts Hawaii politicians, herself, on first day on the job. Hawaii’s new Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke mapped out a serious plan to help Hawaii’s youngest get an early education and to bring high-speed internet to remote communities across the state — but first, minutes into her first day on the job Monday, she poked some fun. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi State Senate finalizes leadership and committee assignments. The Hawaiʻi State Senate finalized leadership and committee assignments ahead of the 32nd Legislature that opens on Jan. 18, 2023. Maui Now.
Hawaii government workers might be able to drop Kaiser health insurance. The state agency that provides health insurance benefits to government workers in Hawaii is considering offering employees a special open enrollment period to allow them to switch their health coverage from Kaiser Permanente to the Hawaii Medical Service Association due to the protracted strike by Kaiser’s mental health clinicians. Star-Advertiser.
Amid ongoing shortage of health care workers, Hawaii hospitals see ‘unprecedented’ demand. Hospitals across the state are busier than ever — even busier than during the peak of the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Over $300M refunded to Hawaiʻi taxpayers . Gov. David Ige announced 606,674 refunds have been issued to Hawaiʻi taxpayers, totaling $307.9 million. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
HPD chief urges community to call 911 if legal guns not concealed. If you see a person walking around Oahu with a gun that is visible after the Honolulu Police Department begins issuing concealed-carry weapon licenses, please call 911, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said. Star-Advertiser.
Navy refuses to publicly release video of latest Red Hill spill. The Navy today said it would release video footage of last week’s spill of toxic fire suppressant chemicals at Red Hill to federal and state environmental regulators, but not the public claiming that doing so could impede its investigation into the latest accident at its massive underground fuel facility. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Robots are scrubbing floors at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. To keep floors “sanitary and sparkling” at the Big Island’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the Hawai’i Department of Transportation has purchased automated floor cleaning robots. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Man Arrested For Allegedly Forging Federal Judge’s Signature To Steal From Elderly Woman. The suspect allegedly convinced the woman that he had saved her Ewa Beach home from foreclosure and demanded cash payments from her. Civil Beat.
On Oahu’s west side, worsening homeless problem draws calls for greater outreach. At a recent Waianae Neighborhood Board Meeting, police said they simply “don’t have the equipment or manpower to actually remove” all the homeless people camped at the beach. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Ige calls up National Guard to help with traffic on Saddle. Gov. David Ige activated the Hawaii National Guard on Monday to assist Hawaii County with traffic control during the Mauna Loa eruption. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Mauna Loa Eruption Day 8: Creeping lava unlikely to cross Saddle Road for a week plus, if ever. The front of Mauna Loa’s lava flow continues to inch closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway. As of noon, the flow front was 2.15 miles from the thoroughfare. Big Island Now.
Hawaii geologists skeptical about claim eruption was forecasted. Hawaii volcanologists have raised eyebrows at University of Miami researchers who claim to have predicted the current Mauna Loa eruption. Tribune-Herald.
Key ag research facility to get face-lift. Before he left office, Gov. David Ige released $6.9 million in capital improvement funds for the Waiakea Research Station on Stainback Highway, on the southern outskirts of Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
County Announces Shift In Kalanianaʻole Traffic Direction. DPW and Nan, Inc on Thursday will be closing the mauka-bound lane and opening the makai-bound lane into Hilo town from Keaukaha on Thursday, December 8, at 7:00 am for striping of the roadway and shoulder maintenance. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Another former Maui wastewater official pleads guilty to bribery in corruption scandal. Former Maui wastewater Supervisor Wilfredo Tamayo Savella pleaded guilty to bribery charges on Monday as part of a sprawling corruption scandal that also netted public officials. Hawaii News Now.
Applications available for East Maui community water board. During the Nov. 8 election, voters approved a charter amendment to create the water authority and East Maui regional community board, which will appoint the water authority director; approve a long-range watershed management plan and related programs; set priorities; approve the annual operations budget appropriation request; provide written comments on the long-term capital improvement plan, annual maintenance plan and operating budget and make recommendations on water rates and the federal, state and private funding plan. Maui News.
Kauai
Passenger count hits new high. A wave of visitors to the island of Kaua‘i in November lifted the passenger count into rarefied air at Lihu‘e Airport, which set an annual record for the number of deplanements with one month to go in 2022. Garden Island.
Airport gets bulk of Kaua‘i’s capital improvement projects funding. More than $124.6 million in state funding is headed to Kaua‘i, for projects ranging from the relocation of a Līhuʻe Airport runway to the construction of a new gymnasium at Waimea High School. Kauai Now.
