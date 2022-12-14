Gun carry laws taking shape, Honolulu property taxes to increase, Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcano eruptions cease, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
OHA: Carmen Hulu Lindsey Will Remain Chair Of Board Of Trustees. The board also voted for Mililani Trask to serve as vice chair in its first meeting since the Nov. 8 election. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Career academies gain traction in Hawaii public schools. A career academy is essentially a school within a school. Students and teachers are sectioned into a closely knit “learning community,” and much of the coursework and extracurricular activities are designed to get students acquainted with their chosen fields. Star-Advertiser.
Tourism contract snags prompt call for reform. The eleventh-hour decision to rescind the multimillion-dollar award for the state’s top U.S. tourism contract by the outgoing director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is likely to stand, thereby prompting a third solicitation as the controversial procurement process heads into a second year. Star-Advertiser.
Prosecutor Describes Gruesome Details In The Killing Of A Hawaii Prison Inmate In Arizona. A jury will decide whether Miti Maugaotega Jr. should be executed for the gang-related murder of of Bronson Nunuha in 2010. Civil Beat.
UH Pi‘o Summit aims to tackle water sovereignty, justice. The University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge is slated to host an inaugural Pi‘o Summit on Thursday at the East-West Center, focusing on sovereignty and justice tied to wai, or water. Star-Advertiser.
Pacific Nations Are Bracing To Lose Tons Of Tuna From Their Waters. The research shows that as much as 20% of the tuna stocks that swim through the waters of at least 10 Central and Western Pacific nations, such as the Solomon Islands, the Marshall Islands and Kiribati, are expected to relocate farther east over the next 30 years or so, as climate change alters the prevailing ocean weather patterns. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Housing boom to boost Honolulu property taxes. The overall assessed value of taxable properties on Oahu is set to increase 12.4% for the 2023-2024 tax year, according to a news release from the City and County of Honolulu’s Real Property Assessment Division. Star-Advertiser.
Fire Sprinkler Retrofits Gain Traction As Building Owners Eye Rising Insurance Costs. Five years after the Marco Polo tragedy some Honolulu building managers are considering the benefits of the costly fix. Amid a terse political debate about fire safety in Honolulu, managers in at at least 10 older high-rise buildings in the city are pushing ahead to install fire sprinklers for the first time, according to city records and interviews with condominium associations. Civil Beat.
Honolulu EMS ‘stretched thin’ as low morale, staff shortages takes major toll. A shortage of emergency workers has been taking ambulances of Oahu’s streets and paramedics are among those complaining. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Suit includes reports Navy knew about ‘forever chemicals’ in groundwater a year ago. A Red Hill lawsuit against the U.S. government has been expanded to include reports the military knew about toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” in the groundwater before the public did. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion. After more than 20 years of planning to prevent a flooding disaster in Waikiki, the debate continues. The flood walls were a hot topic at a virtual public meeting Tuesday night to help engineers come up with a new proposal. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island eruptions come to an end. Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday declared both the Mauna Loa and Kilauea eruptions over, saying the production of lava, volcanic gases and seismicity on both mountains either ended or diminished to negligible amounts. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
‘They know better’: Finalist for police chief criticized for accepting free hotel stay worth $1,953. A retired Hawaii Police Department assistant chief told the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday that a HPD major in the running for police chief and a captain who answers directly to her shouldn’t have accepted four nights in a Kailua-Kona hotel paid for by the Ironman Triathlon. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Police Officers Say They Want Their Next Chief To Make Training A Priority. Unlike many other law enforcement jurisdictions across the nation, Hawaii County has no requirement that police officers receive what’s called annual recall training. The training provides instruction in areas such as use of force, firearms, hazardous materials and legal matters. Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
Maui
Inaugural Youth Council highlights local issues in legislative package. The inaugural Maui County Youth Council, a pilot project aimed at getting students involved in local government, adopted resolutions at its Dec. 5 meeting for inclusion in the 2022 Maui County Youth legislative package, Maui County Council Member Kelly Takaya King announced. Maui News.
Maui News employees fear their livelihoods, ‘soul of newspaper’ is in jeopardy. Union representatives said Ogden Newspapers has engaged in practices that have led to multiple federal allegations of Unfair Labor Practices. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauai mayor priorities align with Capitol and new governor. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami joins KHON2 live to talk about priorities ahead for the new year, with a new governor and state administration, as well as lawmakers at the Capitol in Honolulu. KHON2.
Kaua‘i in-person voting went Republican. If you only counted in-person voting, the midterm election would have been a red tsunami for Kaua‘i Republicans. Garden Island.
Kauai Fishermen Bring Deep-Sea Shrimp Back To The Dinner Table. The once popular seafood became somewhat of a delicacy over the years, but some consumers are now getting a fresh taste. Civil Beat.
