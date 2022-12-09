Farmers and ranchers optimistic about newly elected lawmakers, suspect killed by police after 10-hour standoff at Waikiki hotel, lava flow no immediate threat to Big Island highway, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Cattle in Hawaii ©2022 All Hawaii News
Report highlights domino effect of low wages, high costs of living in Hawaiʻi . The number of working households that are unable to meet their needs despite employment has grown by more than 66% since 2018, according to a new report from the Aloha United Way and Bank of Hawaiʻi Foundation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Office Of Hawaiian Affairs Trustees Take Office. Nine Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ trustees were inducted at an investiture ceremony held Thursday morning at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. Big Island Video News.
$600M spending plan finalized for Hawaiian Home Lands. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has sent the Legislature a finalized plan to spend $600 million that lawmakers appropriated earlier this year largely to facilitate DHHL beneficiary homeownership. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Japanese, U.S. officials urge peace at memorial event. Japanese and American officials gathered Thursday on Ford Island for the annual Japan-U.S. Joint Memorial Ceremony where they reflected on the devastation of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the fighting that followed and how to prevent it from ever happening again. Star-Advertiser.
‘Ticking Ecological Time Bombs’: Thousands Of Sunken Ships From WWII Are Rusting At The Bottom Of The Pacific. Earthquakes, storm surges and other natural disasters could mean environmental catastrophe if oil and other hazardous material spill out. Civil Beat.
US House passes ocean bills to protect reefs, marine animals and ecosystems. The US House passed a package of oceans bills included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act that would help conserve coral reefs, protect marine mammals and enable better understanding of marine ecosystems. Maui Now.
Oahu
Suspect Shot & Killed by HPD Following Barricade at Waikiki Hotel. Honolulu Police confirmed the suspect was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died later from the gunshot wounds. The 10 hour stand off ended after midnight early Friday morning. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Shooting range closure prevents dozens of DPS officers from renewing gun certifications. The sudden closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range is preventing dozens of state Department of Public Safety personnel from being able to renew their firearms certifications. Hawaii News Now.
Report: ‘Forever chemicals’ spilled at Red Hill were also released at Kalaeloa Airport. Activists say they’re worried about state firefighters, construction workers and others who may have been exposed to the toxic chemicals that have now been linked to increased risk of cancer. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Lava slows its roll on Mauna Loa. Developments in the Mauna Loa lava flow have given Daniel K. Inouye Highway a temporary reprieve, at a minimum, and might even signal the beginning of the end to an eruption entering its 10th day. Or maybe not. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Three men from Kazakhstan cited for entering closed area on Mauna Loa. Three Kazakhstani visitors were cited Wednesday after being observed by three different law enforcement agencies trespassing within the closed area of the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. KHON2.
BLNR looks to protect paku‘iku‘i in W. Hawaii waters. The Board of Land and Natural Resources is mulling a rule that would prohibit the taking of Paku‘iku‘i, also called the Achilles tang, anywhere in West Hawaii waters for at least two years. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Big Spending By Carpenters Super PAC Could Shift The Balance Of Maui’s Council. The super PAC Be Change Now saw six of its seven county candidates win office in November. Almost all county council candidates supported by super PAC Be Change Now were successful in the general election, changing the makeup of the councils in every county and setting up a potential leadership shakeup on Maui. Civil Beat.
Maui Mayor-elect Richard Bissen seeks resumes statewide to serve administration. Maui County Mayor-elect, Richard Bissen is seeking individuals who wish to serve their community in the position of County Department Directors and Deputy Directors. Maui Now.
52% of Maui County homes live below ALICE threshold. Maui County has seen the largest increase in poverty in the state since 2018, according to a recent report that noted a growing trend in Hawaii families slipping below both the basic cost of living and federal poverty lines. Maui News.
Kauai
New officers highlight KPD’s week. The graduation of the 97th Police Recruit Class on Wednesday at the Kaua‘i Veterans Center capped a week of events at the Kaua‘i Police Department. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
