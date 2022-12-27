School safety a priority in new budget request, Honolulu delays landfill decision again, trust in government down, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii state pension fund starts fiscal year with small loss. It was another turbulent quarter for financial markets, but the state’s largest public pension fund weathered the wild ride with minimal damage. As inflation surged and the Russia-Ukraine war intensified, the Hawaii Employees’ Retirement System pension fund’s investments dipped just 1.4% in the first three months of its new fiscal year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Senate committee releases public briefings schedule for state budget. The purpose of these briefings is to provide the space for state and county agencies to present their budget requests to the Ways and Means committee prior to the start of the 2023 legislative session. Big Island Now.
Survey: Visitor satisfaction in Hawaiʻi continues upward trend, rivals pre-pandemic levels. Overall satisfaction among visitors from Hawai‘i’s primary North American markets has continued its upward trend since the beginning of the year to rival pre-pandemic levels, state officials said. Maui Now. Big Island Now.
Honoring lives lost to COVID-19 in Hawaii. As the pandemic stretches beyond its third year, Americans continue to die from a virus that has turned the world upside-down, shaken up the economy and kept people apart. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Blangiardi to ask for more rent, utility help for Oahu residents. Mayor Rick Blangiardi plans to ask the City Council for an additional $33 million through federal funding to help Oahu renters with financial help to cover their rent and utility costs in the first three months of 2023 to help keep them housed. Star-Advertiser.
City Delays Landfill Decision, Again. Facing a year-end deadline for a decision on a controversial landfill, city officials announced Friday that they had decided to seek a two-year extension on the timeline while they look for a replacement location. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Judge: City could be held liable for Kealohas’ crimes, potentially costing millions. A federal judge ruled that the City and County of Honolulu could be held liable for the crimes committed by former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his estranged wife former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. Hawaii News Now.
Trust in Honolulu government is down, survey finds. In January 2021 the National Community Survey found that trust in city government had fallen to 17% from a high of 30% in 2014. Star-Advertiser.
Problems frustrate people relying on Oahu’s TheHandi-Van. The vans take 5,000 users on almost 78,000 rides each month, according to DTS data. The service has 207 paratransit vehicles in various conditions. Star-Advertiser.
Navy requests 'closure-in-place' plan for Red Hill underground fuel tanks. An independent contractor has recommended a closure in place for the Navy Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, an estimated $119 million project that'd take about three years once the facility is defueled. Hawaii Public Radio. Star-Advertiser.
OHA Takes Another Shot At Lifting Residential Ban In Kakaako Makai. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has spent at least $7 million in the last decade on what have so far been fruitless attempts to redevelop 30 acres in Kakaako Makai received as part of a land settlement with the state in 2012. Civil Beat.
Officials study repairs for Hawai‘i Convention Center. For years water has been penetrating the center’s rooftop terrace deck, causing water intrusion into other parts of the building where there are now cracks, rust and calcium leaching from the concrete. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii esports program scoops top prize. The esports program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is continuing its meteoric rise by being named the best collegiate esports program of the year at the recent Esports Awards in Las Vegas. Star-Advertiser.
Leeward Community College Has Big Plans For Training A New Generation Of Food Innovators. Leeward Community College is aiming to make its newest facility, the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center, a hub for local food innovation that will embolden young people to try their hand at food entrepreneurship. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
New police chief talks Big Island issues. When Honolulu Police Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz is sworn in on Jan. 17 as chief of the Hawaii Police Department, he’ll be Big Island’s first top cop who wasn’t born in Hawaii and the second who didn't come up through the county police department ranks. Tribune-Herald.
CDP action committees revived: County seeks Kona and Puna members in particular. Some 18 months after the county called a halt to filling citizen boards that advise the government on planning and design because the administration wanted to take a hard look at how the boards can best be used, the county has filled some of the regional boards but is actively searching for volunteers for the Kona and Puna boards in particular. West Hawaii Today.
County fights civil rights charges: Man claims he as wearing an ankle monitor when accused of Puna kidnapping, rape. A Waimea man currently serving time for attacking a Waikoloa man with a knife is suing the county and two police officers in federal court for arresting him on charges he kidnapped, tortured and raped a Puna woman while he was allegedly wearing a pretrial ankle monitor he claims demonstrated his innocence. West Hawaii Today.
Hospitals get new CEO: Clayton McGhan to oversee operations in Kona and Kohala. Clayton McGhan, who has been the interim CEO since May when former CEO Jim Lee’s contract was not renewed, was appointed permanently into the position following a Dec. 9 vote by the Hawaii Health Systems Corp. West Hawaii Regional Board of Directors. West Hawaii Today.
Plan would move four endangered bird species to Big Island. Critically endangered forest birds on Maui and Kauai could find new homes on the Big Island, according to a plan by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Council sets meeting Jan. 2 to decide chair, committees and other items. Maui County Council will hold an organizational meeting to establish its officers and standing committees, adopt procedural rules and appoint staff for the 2023-2025 term at 2 p.m. Jan. 2. Maui Now.
Maui MPO releases draft Transportation Improvement Program Revision No. 8. The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, Policy Board released draft Revision No. 8 to its federal fiscal years 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program for public comment. The draft may be reviewed online at: mauimpo.org/public-review-comment. Maui Now.
Maui Has A New Plan To Prevent Desecration Of Significant Cultural Sites. After more than a dozen meetings, hours of emotional public testimony and back and forth with a number of local departments, Maui County is now on its way to becoming the first in the state to create an interactive map, or “cultural overlay” in the county’s jargon, to allow anyone to search the historical and cultural legacy of a property. Civil Beat.
Honokōwai Beach project by resort group aims to restore shoreline after severe erosion. A group of hotel landowners is saying it’s a race against time to restore and preserve Honokōwai Beach in West Maui, a popular spot for beachgoers, shoreline fisherman, spear fishers, divers, snorkelers, swimmers, surfers and paddlers. Maui Now. KITV4.
State plans to expand Maui captive bird facility to cost $5M. The state is looking to expand its captive bird facility on Maui in a move to support a federally funded campaign to save critically endangered Hawaiian forest birds. Star-Advertiser.
Maui food truck issued red placard due to cockroach infestation. The state Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch announced Saturday it had posted a red “closed” placard “to protect public health” at the Thai Mee Up Kula 2 food truck due to a cockroach infestation. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Moody’s assigns Aa2 issuer rating to county. The County of Kaua‘i’s finances are in good shape as it navigates its way through a post-pandemic era rocked by sky-high inflation and rising interest rates. Garden Island.
Japanese visitors traveling under the signing of the Sister State Agreement. Preparations to greet the first group of Japanese traveling under the signing of the Sister State Agreement between Yamaguchi Prefecture and Hawai‘i are in full swing by members of the Kaua‘i Yamaguchi Kenjin Kai, and the community. Garden Island.
