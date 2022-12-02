Green names Cabinet appointees, Hawaii only state with $5 gas, blue-ribbon panel has 31 anti-corruption proposals, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Kauai Now.
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office. Green discussed what changes he plans to make in his first 100 days in office. The first is to take immediate action on Hawaii’s housing crisis. Green says if necessary he’ll use emergency powers to adjust some of the processes that are obstructing the ability to build housing. Hawaii News Now.
‘A Deep Moral Crisis’: Commission Proposes ‘Bold’ Reforms In Government. Commission members urged the public to pay close attention to what the Hawaii Legislature does with the 31 proposals intended to combat corruption, ethical issues and more. A blue-ribbon panel tasked with identifying ways to better Hawaii government is calling for sweeping reforms to restore public trust in government. The suggested reforms include enhancing investigation and prosecution of fraud, providing more openness and transparency, curbing the influence of money to lawmakers and limiting their time in office. Civil Beat.
Expectations for Hawaii’s economy stay level. The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism released a new quarterly forecast for the local economy earlier this week, and anticipates no change from its previous projection for 2023 and 2024 made in August. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Garden Island.
AAA: Hawaiʻi only state with gas price averaging more than $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas prices remained in a holding pattern even while all other Western states experienced weekly price dips of 20 cents or more, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s State Board Of Education Draft Plan Includes Higher Reading and Math Goals. BOE board members highlighted a need for higher basic academic achievement for all students, and more support for minorities and English learners. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Navy plan approved by health department following foam leak at Red Hill. The state Department of Health has approved a Navy Sampling and Analysis Plan following the leak of 1,100 gallons of concentrated fire suppressant into the ground at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Star-Advertiser.
Red Hill defueling on pause while Navy cleans up toxic fire suppressant spill. Defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility remains on pause as the Navy cleans up a separate toxic spill from earlier this week. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Red light camera initiative moves forward despite backlash. There will be 10 red light cameras installed at various Honolulu intersections by March as a part of the state Department of Transportation's red light safety program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
County creates ‘Traffic Hazard Mitigation Route’ for lava viewing. Via the route, which was unveiled today, drivers can enter the Old Saddle Road directly across from the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area. From there, drivers can travel the 4.5-mile stretch of road until it rejoins with the Daniel K. Inouye Highway just before Puʻuhuluhulu near the Maunakea Access Road. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hāmākua Bridge Reopens Closed Lane In Case Lava Cuts Saddle. The second lane over Nanue Bridge at mile marker 18.5 on Hawaii Belt Road has been reopened, after a closure due to emergency repairs. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Climate scientists at Maunaloa Observatory are 'pursuing all options' to get back on site. The eight scientists and technicians who work at the Maunaloa Observatory collecting climate data are grateful to be out of harm’s way of the lava flow. They say they are anxious to return to the facility though no one knows when it will be safe to do so. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News.
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect. Glowing lava from the world’s largest volcano is a sight to behold, but for many Native Hawaiians, Mauna Loa’s eruption is a time to pray, make offerings and honor both the natural and spiritual worlds. Associated Press.
Maui
Another Former Maui County Official Has Been Charged With Accepting Bribes. Federal authorities announced Thursday that another former Maui County environmental management official has been charged with accepting bribes as part of a long-running corruption scheme involving Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Citing Water Crisis, Maui Makes Fodor’s List Of Places To Not Visit Next Year. The travel publication listed the island among regions “suffering from water crises.” Civil Beat.
Lanai Runway Expansion Hits A Nerve Over ‘Two-Tiered’ Travel. The upgrade would allow bigger private jets to fly to Lanai nonstop from the mainland. Lanai Airport’s existing 5,000-foot runway isn’t long enough for some heavier jets to land. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Mayor Kawakami lays out priorities for next term at his inauguration. Kawakami, entering his second term as mayor, laid out the goals for the next four years of his administration: “Infrastructure, infrastructure and infrastructure.” Garden Island.
Mayor Kawakami, Kauaʻi County Council sworn into office at inauguration ceremony. The 2022-2024 Kaua‘i County Council members include Council Chair Mel Rapozo, Council Vice Chair KipuKai Kuali‘i, Addison Bulosan, Bernard P. Carvalho Jr., Felicia Cowden, Bill DeCosta and Luke A. Evslin. Kauai Now. KHON2.
