Mountains topped with snow make a winter wonderland, federal money flows to Red Hill, Honolulu rail, teachers unsure how to take bonus holiday leave, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Video News.
Video shows snow atop Haleakalā; Summit remains closed to the public. An accumulation of snow was observed along the roadsides near the summit of Haleakalā Tuesday. Maui Now.
Feds Ramp Up Efforts To Save Hawaii’s Endangered Forest Birds In A Race Against Time. Federal wildlife officials aim to direct some $14 million from the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law toward the urgent, ongoing effort to save 12 native Hawaiian forest bird species battered by avian malaria and headed toward extinction. Civil Beat.
Gov. Josh Green’s offer of 2 extra days off confuses Hawaii teachers. While Gov. Josh Green has gifted state employees with two extra days of paid time off work for the holidays, Hawaii’s 12,600 public school teachers are still unsure how they’ll benefit since contractually they are already on vacation during the schools’ winter break. Star-Advertiser.
Good news for your budget: Economists predict a rapid drop in inflation for Hawaii next year. Carl Bonham, of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said the global war on recession is already having traction in the islands. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii hotels offering local deals during slow holiday season. Typically, Christmas to New Year’s is oversold at Hawaii hotels with occupancy above 100% and sky-high room rates. This year Hawaii’s festive season, especially on Oahu, is not delivering, with a few hotels even reporting occupancy as low as 40% in the days leading up to Christmas. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Congress set to give another $1 billion for Red Hill. Congress is poised to allocate another $1 billion to shutting down the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility. The funding is expected to cover major repairs to the facility’s pipelines and other infrastructure that will facilitate the safe draining of approximately 104 million gallons of fuel from aging underground tanks, as well as remediating the soil and groundwater that’s been polluted by past fuel spills. Star-Advertiser.
Schatz Snags Another $64 Million For Honolulu Rail Project. Hawaii’s senior senator, who sits on the Appropriations Committee, says he’s secured more money for the beleaguered project, which is years behind schedule and massively over budget. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Graveyard Shift: Honolulu Pays Police $1 Million In Overtime To Guard Morgue Trailers. The city is paying up to five times the cost of private security but says it’s worth it. Civil Beat.
Oʻahu's free COVID testing program ends Dec. 30. For nearly two years, the City and County of Honolulu, in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi, operated a testing site at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Then came other sites, such as at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter. Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. Hawaii News Now.
HPU researching types of limu to clean up effluent from fish ponds. Hawai‘i Pacific University is using a federal grant for research on seaweed — or limu — that could potentially lead to commercial-scale cultivation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Kudos for KOA: Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport takes No. 2 spot in analysis of 100 busiest airports. Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole was ranked by Forbes Advisor as the second-best airport for holiday travel in the nation, the financial media outlet announced last week. West Hawaii Today.
Delay sought in affordable housing trial. A co-defendant in a federal criminal case involving alleged fraudulent use of Hawaii County affordable housing credits is seeking a postponement of the trial. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui nearshore water initiative seeks ocean advocates for new team. The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources has launched a first-of-its-kind community effort to manage Maui’s marine resources. DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources is looking for about 20 Maui residents to join its navigation team. Hawaii Public Radio.
Plane crash victim loved adventures and travel. A nurse aboard a Hawaii Life Flight plane that went missing off Maui was remembered as funny and passionate about her job, as a private search was underway for the medical transport aircraft. Maui News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kauai
Kaua‘i will break ground on 400 new affordable housing units in 2023. Over the course of 2023, the County of Kaua‘i and its private development partners expect to break ground on 400 new affordable apartments and homes that will eventually house more than 1,000 people. Garden Island.
Waikiki fisheries area will be closed in 2023 - The Waikiki Diamond Head Shoreline Fisheries Management Area on Oahu will be closed to fishing during 2023.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.