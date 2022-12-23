Almost $1B in earmarks for Hawaii, new aircraft coming to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, endemic birds threatened with extinction, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Tourism Authority seeks separate bids for U.S. tourism pact. The Hawaii Tourism Authority board voted Thursday to take its U.S. tourism contract to a third procurement and solicit bids for two distinct contracts: one to handle brand marketing and the other for destination management. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
New aircraft to be stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. New KC-130J refueling aircraft are expected to begin operations in 2023 with a total of 15 ultimately arriving by the 2026 fiscal year. Two MQ-9 Reaper drones are also expected to arrive in 2023, replacing the smaller RQ-21 surveillance drones that have flown out of the base for the past four years. Star-Advertiser.
Sens. Schatz, Hirono announce nearly $1B in federal funding for Hawaii projects. Hawaii U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono on Thursday announced that they had collectively secured nearly $1 billion in federal funding for a wide range of Hawaii projects. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar. Andrew Kawano, director of the city Department of Budget and Fiscal Services, said the city will look into a one-time tax credit or increased exemptions for homeowners. Hawaii News Now.
Red Hill report cites dangers of removing underground tanks. A cheaper and safer alternative would be to leave the tanks in the ground and not try to fill them in, according to a report produced by Jacobs Government Service Company for the Navy and submitted to the Hawaii Department of Health on Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Leeward Community College Has Big Plans For Training A New Generation Of Food Innovators. Leeward Community College is aiming to make its newest facility, the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center, a hub for local food innovation that will embolden young people to try their hand at food entrepreneurship. Civil Beat.
Shopping cart theft is a costly headache for retailers, but the city is helping to fight back. City crews have collected 4,823 stolen shopping carts so far this year, most in urban Honolulu and many from Walmart and Sam’s. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Mauna Loa, Kilauea share same ‘plumbing,’ new study suggests. Scientists for the first time have mapped out the deep underground plumbing of Hawaii’s active volcanoes by locating and plotting hundreds of thousands of earthquakes over a 3-1/2-year period. Star-Advertiser.
Kalanianaole Street project tops $24M. The rehabilitation of Kalanianaole Street in Hilo came with a greatly expanded price tag following nearly five years of delays and construction. Tribune-Herald.
Over 600 Without Power Past Christmas, Hawaiian Electric Says. About 650 customers in the Ahualoa and Kukuihaele area remain without power, and “will not have their service restored until after Christmas, possibly not until the middle of next week” due to impacts from the recent kona low storm, the Hawaiian Electric company reports. Big Island Now. KHON2 Big Island Video News.
‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals. Gov. Josh Green has set aside $50 million to fund a much-needed bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. It’s one of several priorities outlined in Green’s first executive budget, specifically aimed at improving healthcare. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
2023-2025 council inauguration slated for Jan. 2 at Kalana O Maui. Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee announced that the inauguration of the Maui County Council for the 2023-2025 term, will be held Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. in the Council Chamber on the 8th floor of the Kalana O Maui building. Maui Now.
$15.3M in congressionally directed spending for Maui, includes $11M for Hālau of ‘Oiwi Art. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the County of Maui will receive $15.3 million in congressionally directed spending thanks to the determination of US Senator Brian Schatz, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development. Maui Now.
Maui County Climate Plan Would Slash Greenhouse Gas Emissions And Boost Disaster Preparedness. The 267-page Climate Action & Resiliency Plan details dozens of ways the county can act in partnership with other organizations like Hawaiian Electric, renewable energy developers, state energy regulators and local nonprofits and businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 76% community-wide by 2050. Civil Beat.
Roundabout closer to completion. The second southbound lane of the Kihei roundabout opened Wednesday and there were no issues reported as of Wednesday afternoon, a state Department of Transportation spokeswoman said. Maui News.
Kauai
Anahola Regional Plan update approved by Hawaiian Homes Commission. At its December meeting, the Hawaiian Homes Commission approved the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ update of the Anahola Regional Plan for Kaua’i. Kauai Now.
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection - WASHINGTON >> The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.