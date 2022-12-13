'Last Hawaiian Princess' dies at 96, Green names Dawn Chang to head DLNR, 16 others to top posts, gives state employees two holiday bonus days' leave, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Gov. Green adds to Cabinet appointments. The nominees include former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson, who unsuccessfully ran to become lieutenant governor this year and was appointed to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and Dawn Chang, who runs a consulting company that specializes in building community support for economic development projects and is drawing some early opposition as the appointed new head of the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News. Maui Now.
Gov. Green stuffs state workers’ stockings with 2 days off. Many workers will have four-day weekends surrounding Christmas and New Year’s Day by receiving Friday Dec. 23 and Friday Dec. 30 off. Star-Advertiser.
Ambitious State Plan For Expansion Of Pre-K Hinges On Boosting Workforce. Hawaii Lt Gov. Sylvia Luke has so far declined to commit to wage increases for early educators this coming session. Civil Beat.
State partners with nonprofit group for upgrades to school playgrounds. The state Department of Education is partnering with Hawaii 3R’s to fix, replace or build anew about 100 playgrounds at a cost of $18 million. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Hawaii Tourism Marketing Chief Hopes For New Mainland Contract By March. The state Senate Ways and Means Committee grilled tourism officials about a major tourism marketing contract that has been mired in the procurement process for more than a year. Civil Beat.
Annual conference focuses on shifting the future of Hawaiʻi tourism. Sessions at last week's Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference included Native Hawaiian cultural workshops and discussions, and updates on important tourism markets. But the main focus was changing state tourism for the future. Hawaii Public Radio.
Native Honeycreepers Evolved Over 6 Million Years. Now They’re Barely Hanging On. As mosquitos move into higher elevations, they kill off endemic species. A UH Hilo specialist is working to save them. Hawaii Business Magazine.
Oahu
Community pushes for more answers on Red Hill spill. Federal and state environmental regulators Monday ducked out of a Honolulu Board of Water Supply meeting early, leaving the board and community members frustrated that they couldn’t get more answers to questions they have about a recent spill of toxic fire suppressant chemicals at Red Hill and a host of other issues relating to the Navy’s underground fuel facility that is being shut down. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
HPD chief: 10 of 600 concealed-carry apps complete, permit issuance pending. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan joins KHON2 in-studio to talk about the status of concealed-carry applications, violent crime and expanding body-worn cameras for officers. KHON2.
$30M available for Oʻahu nonprofits affected by the pandemic. Oʻahu nonprofits that were impacted by the pandemic will soon be able to apply for a grant of up to $100,000. The City and County of Honolulu has offered up to $30 million in funds to help cover daily expenses and Personal Protection Equipment for nonprofits that are eligible for relief. Hawaii Public Radio.
Japanese group buys Queen Kapiolani Hotel. The 315-room Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel in Waikiki has been acquired by Financial Products Group Co., a financial services group in Japan that is publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Finalists for police chief talk leadership, service. The public had its first opportunity Monday to testify about the four finalists to vying to become Hawaii County police chief and see them answer questions from the Police Commission in Hilo. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
No new visitor center for HVNP; 60-stall parking also scratched. “People didn’t want to see so much rainforest lost to build a new parking lot and visitor center,” said Danielle Foster, environmental protection specialist for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Tribune-Herald.
Board of Appeals rules against neighbors in short-term rental case. The county Board of Appeals has determined that laws governing state and county agriculture project districts don’t prohibit landowners from using their farm dwellings for short-term rentals, as long as they also live on the property. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Kekuhaupio “Keku” Akana named Managing Director under Mayor-elect Bissen administration. Akana, a 25-year Maui County career Police Officer who retired as deputy chief in 2006, will now head the Department of Management and oversee County departments. Maui Now.
Virtual meetings to discuss shared solar projects in Piʻiholo and Makawao on Maui. Nexamp will host virtual community meetings in January to discuss two planned Community Based Renewable Energy shared solar projects on Maui. Maui Now.
The world’s most powerful solar telescope atop Haleakalā on Maui marks milestone with data release. The US National Science Foundation’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope atop Haleakalā on Maui, announced the release today of its first set of publicly available datasets. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hāʻena shuttle on Kaua’i hits bump in road to success. In recent weeks, hundreds of cars have been turned away at Hāʻena State Park, the gateway to the world-famous Nā Pali Coast on Kaua‘i’s North Shore, with reports of upset visitors not knowing they needed to go through the reservation and shuttle system. Kauai Now.
Governor to host Christmas Open House at Washington Place - Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and first lady Jaime Green are hosting their first Christmas Open House from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, along with the Washington Plac...
