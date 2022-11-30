Mauna Loa eruption inches toward Saddle Road, Honolulu City Council advances gun limits law, mayor vetoes Waikiki noise bill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Mauna Loa looms behind Hilo Town ©2022 All Hawaii News
Mauna Loa eruption update website. USGS.
Resolving tourism marketing dispute will fall to incoming governor. Incoming Gov. Josh Green says he will broker a deal to end the dispute over how to market tourism to Hawaii. That’s despite the Ige Administrations last-ditch effort to have the contracts rebid. Hawaii News Now.
Japan tourism falling behind expectations. Visitors from Japan to Hawaii are only about 18% recovered from pre-pandemic times, sparking concern that what was once the islands’ largest international market will drag down the state’s tourism economy into 2023. Star-Advertiser.
After-School Programs Have More Funding But Staffing And Enrollment Remain Challenges. Beneficial after-school programs received millions in pandemic-relief funding, but more than 1,000 Oahu families are still waitlisted because of staffing shortages. Civil Beat.
State Board of Education framing early multiyear strategic plan. An early version of a new strategic plan to steer Hawaii’s mammoth public school system for the next five years or longer has been drafted and will be discussed Thursday at a special meeting of the state Board of Education. Star-Advertiser.
Climate Change Experts Are Taking Lessons From Indigenous Knowledge. As the effects of climate change intensify, researchers and leaders in the Pacific say they’re increasingly looking to Indigenous knowledge to help face the growing crisis. A climate-related training for a United Nations delegation this week at Chaminade University will largely focus on such Indigenous-based approaches. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading. The first reading of a city bill detailing where firearms cannot be carried on Oahu drew opposition Tuesday from those who believe there should be no restrictions for law-abiding firearm owners who want to carry a gun in public. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Blangiardi vetoes Waikīkī noise amplification bill. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has vetoed a bill that would have limited amplified noise in Waikīkī, according to a Nov. 22 letter to the City Council. Hawaii Public Radio.
1,100 gallons of toxic foam spilled at Red Hill. About 1,100 gallons of toxic fire suppressant was spilled Tuesday at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility, an incident that state Department of Health officials described as “egregious.” Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
USDA awards $750K to Hawaiʻi Island farm for veteran support. A farm in Hilo will receive more than $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a pilot program helping military veterans. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘A big pat on the back’: Three Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary receives prestigious award. The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries recently presented to Three Ring its annual Outstanding Sanctuary Award to recognize excellence in humane and responsible animal care; professionalism and ethics; organizational sustainability; public engagement; and contributions to, and leadership within, the sanctuary field. Hawaii’s only accredited animal sanctuary was selected from more than 200 GFAS-certified sanctuaries worldwide for this honor. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui County Alleges This TV News Reporter Crossed A Line In Covering A Case Of Police Misconduct. Maui County has subpoenaed Hawaii News Now’s chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano as part of a case involving a former police officer previously convicted for a child sex offense. Civil Beat.
Lawsuit seeks to void race results, hold new election. A candidate and 30 voters have filed a complaint with the Hawaii Supreme Court asking that the results of the Maui County Council’s Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu residency seat race be voided and a new election be held over alleged violations of duties and state law by the county clerk, including improperly notifying those with deficient return envelopes. Maui News.
Kauai
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands opens new Kaua‘i office. The state Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands held a blessing, dedication and opening ceremony on Monday for its new Kaua‘i district office in Lihu‘e. Garden Island.
