 Native Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime in attack on white Maui man, Supreme Court allows violent offenders jailed before indictment, disease spread by cats endangers spinner dolphins, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii spinner dolphins at risk of disease, study finds. Toxoplasmosis, the disease that originates from the feces of cats, has been known in recent years to have killed at least 15 Hawaiian monk seals, as well as endangered birds and other wildlife in the islands. Now new research has discovered the deadly disease in two spinner dolphins. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s high court OKs 60-day hold on those uncharged. The Hawaii Supreme Court issued an opinion Thursday in Deangelo v. Souza, which allows courts to continue to order the jailing of people without charges in what are loosely known as “Obrero” cases, but appears to discourage the 90-day maximum hold in favor of 60 days. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
1,300 ballots arrived too late to count, so far. More than 1,300 ballots have come in too late to be counted in the general election. So far the Honolulu County clerk’s office has received 716 mailed ballots after the election-day cutoff, 400 in Maui County and Hawaii County got 213 late so far. KHON2.
Help Wanted: Retailers Redouble Calls For Holiday Workers. As Hawaii’s economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s an abundance of job openings for seasonal employees. Civil Beat.
Gov. Ige extends SNAP emergency benefits through the holidays until Jan. 16. Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige signed a fifth emergency proclamation today that extends the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits. Big Island Now.
Local branding firm receives renewal to lead HTA's Japan market. The Hawaii Tourism Authority renewed its contract with a local firm to handle its branding and marketing for Japan. The integrative consulting firm a.link LLC will once again lead HTA’s Visitor Education and Destination Brand Marketing and Management Services for the Japan market. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii BOE Seeks More Community Input For Its Strategic Plan. The Board of Education will allow stakeholders to have another say on a new plan that will direct public education in Hawaii for the next several years. Civil Beat.
'It's cartoon pornography'. Some demand teen novel be pulled from Hawaii library. Controversy is brewing over a teen cartoon novel found in a state library that some criticize for displaying graphic and inappropriate images. KITV4.
Oahu
City issues dozens of violation notices amid crackdown on illegal vacation rentals. Since the ordinance went into effect Oct. 23, the city has issued 63 notices of violation. Hawaii News Now.
Parking at Honolulu airport to tighten, cost more. The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it plans to raise the daily parking rate at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and also charge more to park for over six hours but under eight hours, effective Jan. 1. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Crime down in Waikiki, police tell safety summit. Crime in Waikiki is down in every category but theft so far this year as hotels, businesses, police, social service providers and government partner to ensure a mix of enforcement and programs help to ensure public safety. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Honolulu Police Chief Tries To Rebuild Community Trust One Group At A Time. Business professionals question the chief on homelessness, police staffing and how they can support the department. Civil Beat.
In suit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented. The state Department of Education is being sued over the violent rape of a ninth grade girl at McKinley High School last year. Hawaii News Now.
City knew for years about lead concerns at shooting range, but did little to warn workers of danger. Gun owners on Oahu are still without a public range as a probe into possible lead contamination at Koko Head Shooting Complex continues ― and new details emerge about what the city knew. Hawaii News Now.
Kalihi nature preserve heals thousands of people, earns national award. The nature preserve is part of the nonprofit Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services. In 2005, the nonprofit was granted a lease from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to care for the land. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Kona hospital’s cancer clinics resume accepting new patients. Kona Community Hospital announced Thursday that its Medical Oncology and Infusion Clinics will soon begin accepting new patients again. Both clinics had temporarily paused accepting new patient referrals in early October due to staffing shortages. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopens after apparent cyber attack. Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopened this week after a reported cyber attack took their system offline last month, leading to canceled appointments and delays in patients getting test results. Big Island Now.
Hilo MEGA Lab Helps Surfing Scientists Research Reefs. The Hilo-based consortium of scientists, athletes, and artists is making headlines for an effort to create a 3D map of Earth's "premier surf breaks to help better protect reefs around the world." Big Island Video News.
Maui
2 Native Hawaiian men found guilty of hate crime. A jury Thursday found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a federal hate crime, eight years after they beat up a white man who bought a house in their remote village on Maui. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui Now.
12 more east Maui streams gain instream flow standards. A dozen additional east Maui streams and tributaries are the beneficiaries of amended interim instream flow standards, or IIFS, which are meant keep water in the streams and enhance the downstream habitat and upstream connectivity for native stream biota. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Agricultural park expansion could put emphasis on organic crops. Bill under consideration to limit pesticides and prioritize local food in Kula park. Maui News.
Fire chief given highest marks in evaluation. First-year Maui County Fire Chief Bradford Ventura excelled in his evaluation by the Fire and Public Safety Commission on Thursday, with the panel giving him the highest marks in each of six performance categories. Maui News.
Kauai
Brun associates Kai and Huihui sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy. With the recent sentencing of two players in former County Council Member Arthur Brun’s illegal drug trafficking operation, the case against the Kaua‘i drug ring is nearly closed. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi short 43 full-time doctors; new UH medical school program will help. There is no endocrinologist on the Garden Isle. No out-patient neurologist. No oncologist. No psychologist or ophthalmologist that is accepting new patients. Specialists in rheumatology and gerontology also are nonexistent. Kauai Now.
Land Donor Takes Back Kauai’s Unopened Youth Drug Treatment Center. New private ownership could prove more nimble than government. But old business model troubles persist. Kauai’s $7 million adolescent treatment facility, never opened to help the drug-dependent youth it was built to serve. But it has a new name, a new owner and a new goal to open by next August. Civil Beat.
Housing bill on Kauaʻi aims to provide a 'regular flow' of revenue for infrastructure improvements. The Council passed the measure at its meeting Wednesday. It would require at least 2% of real property tax revenues to go into the Housing Development Fund annually. Hawaii Public Radio. Garden Island.
