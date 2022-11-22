 IBEW union boss found guilty of embezzlement, HPD faces backlog of 600 concealed carry applications, Blangiardi hires collection agency to enforce short-term vacation rental laws, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
One-third of Hawaii homeless and evictions are kupuna. A new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by AARP has estimated that Hawaii has 5,116 homeless adults — about one-third of whom are kupuna 55 years or older. Star-Advertiser.
Flu, RSV cases on the rise. Virus season hit Hawaii early this year, with cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, increasing in October and November. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules. The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved. There are already 600 permit applications pending, according to the department. Hawaii News Now.
City to ramp up enforcement of fines for illegal Oahu vacation rentals. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi put owners and operators of illegal vacation rentals on notice Monday that the city is hiring a collection agency to handle the fines —up to $10,000 per day. Star-Advertiser.
‘Red Hill clinic’ set up for Oahu families affected by crisis. One year after jet fuel from the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility contaminated the service’s Oahu water system, which serves 93,000 people, military officials say they are pushing to remove the fuel from the site and take care of those whose health has been affected. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit talk. If you attended the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s Waikiki Safety Summit last week you might have left with an entirely different impression of crime in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination. Hawaii News Now.
Some Honolulu Neighborhood Boards Are Looking For New In-Person Meeting Spots. Board members are confused about why. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond. The sediment drawn from the bottom will be used to rebuild banks that have eroded over the decades, according to the organization. Civil Beat.
Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park holds reopening ceremony in Chinatown. A reopening ceremony was held Monday at Chinatown’s Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park after it had been closed for renovations since November 2019. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County to partner with two ‘mentor’ cities to explore hydrogen energy opportunities. Hawaii County is partnering with cities in California and Japan to develop hydrogen energy technology as the state transitions toward carbon neutrality. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. Civil Beat.
Kaloko property in ‘zoning limbo’ gets another chance. A 21-acre Kaloko Drive parcel that had been approved for rezoning 24 years ago got a new lease on life recently, when the Leeward Planning Commission agreed to a five-year time extension for the new owners to complete the conditions of the rezoning. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui's homeless solutions committee outlines critical plans for leadership. The volunteer-based Commission on Healing Solutions for Homelessness on Maui has been operational for about 18 months, but most of that time has been spent without leadership and a place to meet that would keep in compliance with Sunshine Laws. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022. Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. Maui Now.
Kauai
Home sales slow in October. A steep rise in mortgage interest rates over the last year continued to wreak havoc with housing markets across the country, including Kaua‘i, where home sales slowed to a crawl in the first full month of fall. Garden Island.
County offices to be closed for Thanksgiving. Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume Nov. 25. Kauai Now.
