Mauna Loa spurts lava 100-200 feet into air, Kahele investigated for allegedly campaigning on U.S. taxpayers' dime, DOJ seeks 4-year sentence for Hawaii Proud Boys founder, more news from all the Hawaiian islands

Mauna Loa Eruption Webpage. USGS.
Pohakuloa Training Area Closely Monitoring Mauna Loa Eruption. The U.S. Army says there are no troops on the ground training at PTA, and there is no immediate threat from the eruption to PTA personnel, structures, or training areas. Big Island Video News.
New Mauna Loa Eruption Reopens A Costly Old Issue: Why Is Building Allowed In Risky Lava Zones? Lava from the Mauna Loa eruption was apparently headed away from homes in the volcano’s southwest rift zone Monday, offering at least a temporary reprieve to property owners in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates and other areas that are most at risk. But the new eruption reopens old questions about where development should be allowed, and under what conditions. Civil Beat.
Officials hope Mauna Loa eruption mirrors 1984 event. Although it’s been nearly four decades since Mauna Loa came to life, the current eruption so far has a familiar 1984 feel to it. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also known as Hawaiian Independence Day. And some see Mauna Loa erupting on this day is a sign of a revival. Hawaii News Now.
Tourism officials monitoring Mauna Loa eruption. Hawaii tourism officials spent most of Monday telling travelers not to alter their plans to come to Hawaii, saying it was too soon to know how the Mauna Loa Volcano eruption would affect demand. Star-Advertiser.
Mauna Loa eruption expected to trigger winter tourism boost for Hawaii Island. With Mauna Loa erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, Hawaii Island businesses are already expecting to see lava lovers flocking this winter season. Hawaii News Now.
DOH: Mauna Loa eruption may affect air quality across the state. Hawaii Department of Health officials are advising the public to be prepared for possible impacts on air quality as a result of the Mauna Loa eruption. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
State’s top U.S. tourism contract stalls again. Mike McCartney, director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, in his role as head of the purchasing agency for the Hawaii Tourism Authority, told the Senate Committee on Ways and Means on Monday that HTA’s U.S. tourism contract is likely headed for a third round of procurement. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii Economic Chief: Start Over On The State’s Big Tourism Marketing Contract. Mike McCartney, director of the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, wants the two organizations who have been fighting over the $34 million contract to split the job. Civil Beat.
Kai Kahele Faces Ethics Probe For Allegedly Misusing Social Media During Campaign. The Hawaii congressman is accused of misusing official resources for political purposes while running for governor. He was also cleared of wrongdoing related to his side job with Hawaiian Airlines. Civil Beat.
DOJ Seeks 4-Year Prison Sentence For Hawaii Proud Boys Founder. Nicholas Ochs claimed he was a journalist when he breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with a mob of pro-Trump supporters. Prosecutors say he was a high-ranking official within the extremist organization who promoted violence. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council To Take First Look At Sensitive Places Gun Bill As Public Weighs In. The Honolulu City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to consider Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s proposed legislation to protect sensitive places where carrying concealed firearms will be restricted. Civil Beat.
Board adopts emergency plan for Oahu water shortages. The board overseeing Oahu’s municipal water system adopted a plan Monday for responding to water shortages in the event of an emergency, such as a severe drought, damage to infrastructure or water contamination as in the case of 2021’s Red Hill disaster. Star-Advertiser.
Waikīkī beaches continue to erode year-round, researchers say. Geospatial analyst Anna Mikkelsen has been studying Waikīkī’s shoreline since 2018 to see if there are any patterns to the erosion. Hawaii Public Radio.
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes. Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island schools are open; DOE says it’s closely monitoring eruption impacts. All schools on Hawaii Island remain open as Mauna Loa’s eruption poses no immediate threat to residents and neighborhoods. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i police to equip 40 sergeants with body-worn cameras. Forty patrol sergeants will be outfitted with the Axon Body 2 camera — the same used by patrol officers since late 2020 — with no additional budgetary costs. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Maui
State plans to launch study on highway realignment. Public input sought ahead of environmental impact statement processImprovements to a highly traversed coastal highway are being forged by the state Department of Transportation to mitigate the impacts of shoreline erosion between Ukumehame to Launiupoko. Maui News.
Visitors to Maui down, but spending up in October and YTD. There were 228,071 visitors to Maui in October 2022 compared to 238,043 visitors (-4.2%) in October 2019, down -4.2%, according to new data released by the state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i county repairs Nawiliwili parking lot damaged by high surf. The Department of Parks and Recreation announced Monday that a portion of the parking lot at Nawiliwili Park fronting Kalapaki Bay in Lihu‘e, will be closed starting Tuesday for repairs due to damage caused by the high surf over the weekend. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
