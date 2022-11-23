Green appoints first staffers, Bezos donates $7.5M to Oahu and Maui homeless efforts, new women's dorm coming to Maui jail, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Josh Green Names Longtime Advocate To Be New Hawaii Housing Chief. Some two weeks before he is due to be sworn in, Gov.-elect Josh Green said Tuesday that longtime advocate Nani Medeiros will be the state’s new housing chief as his new Cabinet starts to take shape. Civil Beat.
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii. Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Maui’s largest homeless shelter provider, received a $5 million grant. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Space Force establishes its first regional command in Hawaii. The newest branch of the U.S. military opened its first regional command Tuesday in Hawaii: U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Thanksgiving travel bustling, but Hawaii eyeing weak festive season. The holiday rush is back this year with travelers nationwide expected to catch planes for Thanksgiving and the festive season in numbers not seen in years — although Hawaii’s visitor industry reports that fewer visitors are headed here for vacations. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Kauai Now.
Discussion progresses on UH tuition increase. The University of Hawaiʻi will hold two more meetings to discuss raising tuition for both residents and non residents at three of its campuses. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Gov.-elect Green, Mayor Blangiardi team up on housing push. Gov.-elect Josh Green and Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday asked the owners of thousands of illegal Oahu rental units to help ease the island’s affordable housing and homeless crises by renting to local families instead of tourists as both named new housing directors to lead state and city housing efforts. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu to get new affordable housing chief. State Finance Director Craig Hirai will be joining the city of Honolulu in a new position known as chief of affordable housing policy and strategy, it was announced today. Star-Advertiser.
With a long local waitlist, ‘portability’ of Section 8 vouchers from other states draws concern. Anton Krucky, director of Community Services for the city, said there are currently 532 people on Oahu that are waiting for a Section 8 voucher. Hawaii News Now.
Rules for concealed-carry weapon license are finalized. Honolulu police will process applications and likely issue a first batch of concealed-carry weapon licenses before the City Council votes on legislation that outlines where guns can and cannot be carried on Oahu, police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan confirmed Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards. A new report on the results of comprehensive safety evaluations was recently shared with the Honolulu City Council. Very few high rises have fire sprinkler systems. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Top cop search down to 5. The number of candidates in the running to become Hawaii County’s top cop is down to five. Charisse Correa, secretary for the Hawaii County Police Commission, said Tuesday the commission is “seeking permission right now to unmask their names.” Tribune-Herald.
Solar projects to benefit low- and moderate-income electric customers. A trio of solar projects slated for West Hawaii will be the first on Hawaii Island to offer Hawaiian Electric’s shared solar program. West Hawaii Today.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority will host two meetings next week on the Big Island. Through a pair of public meetings, HTA will present the agency’s progress in fulfilling the goals of its Destination Management Action Plan for the Big Island, which it released in early 2021. Tribune-Herald.
Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor Renovations Begin Next Week. The boat ramp will remain open during the work, which includes new asphalt pavement, drainage improvements, and new, solar powered streetlights. Big Island Video News.
Maui
New women’s dorm at MCCC is expected to help alleviate overcrowding at the Maui jail. The state Department of Public Safety held a ceremonial groundbreaking today to mark the start of construction of a new medium security housing structure for female inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center. Maui Now.
DOH approves third medical cannabis retail dispensary for Pono Life Sciences on Maui. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has issued a formal notice to proceed to retail to Pono Life Sciences Maui, LLC (PONO LIFE MAUI) after it passed a final on-site inspection for its third retail facility on the Valley Isle. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Electric selects 3 solar projects on Maui to benefit low/moderate income customers. The program, which also is known as community-based renewable energy or CBRE, also is for customers who are unable to install privately-owned rooftop solar. Maui Now.
Kauai
Millions released for Kaua‘i improvement projects. Outgoing Gov. David Ige announced on Monday the release of $392 million in funds for capital improvement projects, including millions for a range of projects on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
DMV customers encouraged to make appointments. In a move aimed at providing more efficient service through the holiday season, the county Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging customers to make an appointment. Garden Island.
UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: First lady Dawn Ige joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii;’ Tune in at 10:30 a.m. - First lady Dawn Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today at 10:30 a.m. to answer viewer questions. This series s...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.