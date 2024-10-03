Lahaina wildfire ruled 'accidental,' Miske crime boss top associate sentenced to 10 years, Kapiolani nurse contract finalized, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4. Maui Now.
Maui Fire Chief Gives Detailed Defense Of Firefighters Battling Lahaina Blaze. Firefighters stayed at the blaze for more than five hours – and couldn't have predicted the deadly rekindling that afternoon, Fire Chief Brad Ventura said. Civil Beat.
Governor extends emergency proclamation to address school bus driver shortage. Gov. Josh Green has extended emergency provisions, enabling the Hawai‘i State Department of Education to continue addressing the school bus driver shortage that has disrupted student transportation services. Maui Now.
Green defends water panel vacancy-filling protocol. Gov. Josh Green insists that he is following Hawaii law for filling a vacant special seat on the state water commission amid criticism of his procedure to do so. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Kapi‘olani nurses ratify new 3-year contract. The union nurses at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children on Wednesday ratified a new, three-year contract that was ironed out after more than a year of negotiations with management. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4.
Former top associate to Hawaii crime boss sentenced to 10 years, 1 month in prison. A judge has sentenced a man to 10 years and one month in prison for his role as an enforcer for Hawaii crime boss Mike Miske. During Miske’s trial, Jake Smith testified for six days, saying he dealt drugs and carried out numerous assaults on Miske’s personal rivals. Hawaii News Now.
‘There are few places left’: Kapolei homeless feel impact of development. As development expands in Kapolei, there are concerns the second city’s homeless population is running out of places to stay. Hawaii News Now.
Climate scientist says North Shore house collapse gives glimpse of future sea level rise. Homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik, who maintained the house primarily as a short-term rental, had drawn the ire of some local community members and conservationists for his attempts to harden the shoreline in front of his property near Sunset Beach. Hawaii Public Radio.
Newly retired Star-Advertiser writer Tim Hurley dies of aggressive cancer. Hurley, 66, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Stage 4 “diffuse, large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” spent a week in the intensive care unit and then died, said one of Hurley’s four adult children, Baylee MacGregor. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Veterans housing complex nearly pau. Earlier this year, construction was estimated to be completed by August, and residents could begin moving in by September. But some final construction delays have pushed the move-in date to late October, or possibly even December. Tribune-Herald.
Community invited to give feedback on new district park proposed in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation proposes a new district park in Hawaiian Paradise Park and wants to know what the community thinks about its plans. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County Department of Agriculture seeking input on Food and Nutrition Security Plan. The County of Maui Department of Agriculture is collaborating with community partners across Maui, Molokai and Lāna’i to develop a Food and Nutrition Security Plan and is seeking help prioritizing strategies to support Maui County’s food system, according to the county. Maui News.
Maui hospital workers union mulls strike over concerns about safe staffing levels. Last month, 495 of the union’s 930 members participated in a call-to-action vote, with 98% voting to authorize taking actions that included a strike if necessary. On Monday night, their contract expired. Maui Now.
Maui visitor arrivals up a year after wildfires, but still not at pre-disaster levels. Maui visitor arrivals were up almost 80% in August, compared with a year earlier, the month when the Maui wildfires struck Aug. 8-9. But visitor travel to the Valley Isle still lags behind what it was before the disaster, according to a monthly report by the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. Maui Now.
Kauai
Areas of Ke Ala Hele Makālae trail in Kapa‘a to temporarily close for maintenance. Portions of Ke Ala Hele Makālae trail in Kapa‘a will be closed this week to allow Kaua‘i County crews to perform extensive maintenance. The closure starts on Thursday and continues into Friday. Kauai Now.
Kauai Museum Exhibit Center dedicated. Following a delay created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kauai Museum dedicated the Waimakua and Maryanne Kusaka Exhibit Center on Monday afternoon. Garden Island.
Eleanor Knowlton’s Memoirs: Fire, smallpox, and poison - More from the… MEMOIRS OF MY GREAT-GREAT GRANDMOTHER, ELEANOR HOWARD (THOMAS) BRITTAIN KNOWLTON November 1834 – August 1908 Horse trading, selling one hors...
