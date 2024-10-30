Hawaii libraries, newspaper face job cuts, UH system grows enrollment, Bezos donates $3M to Habitat for Humanity Maui, U.S. Army preps for war with China at Pohakuloa, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
OHA Wants Out From Under Hawaii’s Sunshine Law. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is considering asking the Legislature to exempt meetings of its board of trustees from Hawaii’s Sunshine Law. The proposal is part of OHA’s bill package for the 2025 legislative session. The board is scheduled to discuss it in committee meetings Wednesday morning. Civil Beat.
Attorney General: Here Are The Top 10 Ways To Protect Hawaii From Wildfires. Ten priorities to help protect Hawaii from wildfires were laid out at a legislative hearing Tuesday by the Attorney General’s Office and the national Fire Safety Research Institute . Civil Beat.
Hawaii Voting On Pace To Exceed Dismal Primary Turnout. But early returns of ballots suggest turnout may fall well short of the record set in 2020. It was less than three months ago that Hawaii saw the worst voter turnout in any primary election since statehood in 1959. Civil Beat.
In-person voters complain daily about mail-in ballots. State Election Chief Scott T. Nago said no Hawaii elections workers have been threatened, unlike some incidents on the mainland. But county and state officials are working with federal officials to protect election workers, especially following increasing threats on the mainland. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green Fills Vacancy On Water Resource Commission. V.R. Hinano Rodrigues will serve in an interim capacity until confirmed by the Hawaii State Senate. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Enrollment at UH’s 10 campuses surpasses 50,000. Enrollment across the 10 campuses of the University of Hawaii has exceeded 50,000 students for the first time since 2018. For the fall 2024 semester, the UH system reported a head count of 50,418 students, marking a 3% increase over fall 2023. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Oahu
13 Honolulu Star-Advertiser staff affected in recent round of layoffs. Photographers who covered Maui wildfires among latest round of newspaper layoffs. The publisher of the Star-Advertiser intends to lay off thirteen employees that include six newsroom staffers. This all comes after a round of job cuts there last summer that led to buyouts for four editorial employees. The paper’s publisher, Oahu Publications, said the cuts are meant to strengthen the company’s financial future so that it can continue to serve Hawaii. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu businesses struggle as smash-and-grab burglaries surge with more than 100 in past year. Smash-and-grab thieves continue to terrorize Oahu businesses, with over 100 destructive break-ins in the last year. It’s a crime trend that seems to happen in ebbs and flows. Recently, law enforcement sources tell HNN Investigates there’s been another spike in activity. Hawaii News Now.
Dozens of residents soon to be displaced for redevelopment of public housing in Kalihi. About 60 families living at the Kuhio Park Terrace public housing complex will be displaced starting in January. KITV4.
Honolulu YMCA Ends Rental Subsidies For Long-Term Tenants. The organization said it failed to reach its fundraising goal this year and can't afford to maintain the housing program at the Central Y. Civil Beat.
City panel mulls future of historic Ordy Pond. An ancient sinkhole that might hold archaeological evidence to Hawaii’s earliest Polynesian past is a topic of concern for the city-run Oahu Historic Preservation Commission. Star-Advertiser.
Yellow tang fish bred in captivity to be released near Windward Oʻahu. Shaun Moss, the executive director of Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s Oceanic Institute, said aquaculturing yellow tang in captivity has been a 20-year journey, full of solving fertilization and food issues. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
New vehicles, face paint and a 1,200-foot fall: The US Army prepares for war with China. Early one morning this month, 864 Army paratroopers bundled into C-17 transport planes at a base in Alaska and took off for a Great Power War exercise between three volcanic mountains on the Big Island. New York Times.
Hilo’s “Singing Bridge” Project To Begin Construction In 2027. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation recently provided an update on the project, following U.S. Senator Brian Schatz’s announcement of a $33 million federal grant for the effort. Big Island Video News.
New Playground At Kamehameha Park In Kapa‘au Set To Open. Hawaiʻi County Parks & Recreation is inviting the community to reopening and blessing event at the playground that Saturday at 11 a.m. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Habitat for Humanity Maui receives $3 million from Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez to support affordable housing. According to Habitat Maui, the donation stands as one of the largest in the organization’s history, and the money will directly support Habitat Maui’s ongoing efforts to address Maui’s urgent need for affordable housing, especially in light of the recent wildfires and the worsening housing crisis on the island. Maui News. Maui Now.
New date set for community feedback meeting on King Kamehameha III Elementary’s future. The community meeting to gather feedback on a new proposed site to rebuild King Kamehameha III Elementary School has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. Maui Now.
Lahaina Housing & Resource Fair: You’re Not Forgotten, set for Saturday. For Lahaina wildfire survivors and those who continue to struggle with returning to a sense of “normalcy,” Hope Worldwide and Maui Christian Church will host the free Lahaina Housing & Resource Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai property owner target of ‘threats’ after iwi found at construction site. At least six iwi kupuna were discovered during a cesspool conversion project, said those with cultural ties to the area. Hawaii News Now.
Voting explainer: 2024 Kauaʻi charter amendment ballot questions. The questions are related to its police commission, cost control recommendations, expansion of the open spaces fund, county financial loss protection and youth civic participation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Efforts underway for permanent Hanapēpē Massacre memorial on Kauaʻi 100 years later. The state is looking to build a permanent memorial to honor the 1924 Hanapēpē Massacre, a tragic turning point in Hawai‘i’s labor movement that led to the deaths of 16 Filipino strikers and four police officers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Road closures slated at Nāwiliwili harbor starting Oct. 30. The closures are necessary for paving work near the pier. Kauai Now.
Infections linked to McDonald’s E. coli outbreak rise to 90 - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today that the number of infected people from the E.coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter P...
No comments:
Post a Comment