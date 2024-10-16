Voting skepticism intensifies, Young Brothers seeks 20% rate hike, state Supreme Court rejects Aloha Petroleum's stance on climate change, Legislature not policing itself, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Legislature Rarely Uses Its Own Process To Investigate Lawmakers. The dormant House Select Standards of Conduct Committee raises questions about whether self-policing really works or if an independent agency is needed. When the Hawaii State Ethics Commission last month fined a state legislator $12,500 for campaign financial disclosure violations, the case was referred to House Speaker Scott Saiki. But as of this week the commission had not received a formal response from Saiki, even though the rules of the Hawaii House of Representatives on legislative conduct indicate that action is required. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court rejects oil company's argument that greenhouse gases aren't pollutants. Aloha Petroleum is a named defendant in cases brought by the City and County of Honolulu and the County of Maui that allege several major players in the oil industry promoted disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing climate change. Hawaii Public Radio.
Young Brothers seeks rate hikes. The cost to ship most cargo between islands in Hawaii could jump 20% on average, and in instances up to 45%, next summer under a plan by the state’s regulated interisland tug-and-barge operator. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. KHON2.
Hawaii voters to receive General Election ballots by October 18. Importantly, ballots must be received, not just postmarked, by 7:00 p.m. on November 5, 2024. KHON2.
UH study: Meth poisoning leading cause for fatal overdoses in older Hawaiʻi residents. A new study by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Center on Aging finds that methamphetamine poisoning is the leading cause of fatal overdoses among midlife and older adults in Hawai‘i. Maui Now. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii to join the Mountain West full-time and won’t pay subsidies. The University of Hawaii announced Tuesday that it will join the Mountain West Conference as a full-time member effective July 1, 2026. Hawaii will compete in 15 sports in the Mountain West Conference, which does not sponsor beach volleyball, men’s volleyball, men’s swimming and diving and women’s water polo. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Voters To Decide If Climate Change Fund Needed. A proposed city charter amendment would funnel some property tax revenue to a Climate Resiliency Fund. The proposed city charter amendment would establish a Climate Resiliency Fund to pay for things like electric buses, tree plantings, solar panels over parking lots and programs to protect people from flood and hurricane damage. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Council adopts possible worker hazard pay. The City and County of Honolulu will likely tap about $5 million in federal COVID-19 money to help pay the estimated tens of millions of dollars in temporary hazard pay to city workers employed during the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
City Council pay raises: No more than 5% a year under Charter Change. Voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on Charter Amendment Question #4, which proposes capping annual salary increases for Honolulu City Councilmembers at no more than 5%. KHON2.
North Shore Development On Fast Track Thanks To 2022 City Decision. Plans for a Turtle Bay development are under review, but the developer inherited government approvals that helped it get off to a quick start. version of a construction project underway near the Turtle Bay Resort. The Utah-based company Arete Collective intends to build up to 350 units on two coastal land parcels the company purchased in April. Civil Beat.
State senator calls out Hawaii’s governor over recent West Oahu gun violence. State Sen. Kurt Fevella, R-Ewa Beach, Iroquois Point, on Tuesday called out the Green administration over what he considers a “lack of action” in response to recent gun violence in West Oahu. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kalani High’s Silver is named Hawaii State Teacher of the Year. The state Department of Education announced Tuesday that Bryan Silver of Kalani High School has been named the 2025 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year, the highest honor given annually to one of over 13,000 DOE teachers statewide. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County mayoral candidates discuss economy, short-term rentals, homelessness, and more. Incumbent Mitch Roth is set to face challenger Kimo Alameda in a general election runoff for Hawaii County mayor. Hawaii News Now.
Radio proposal draws concerns at council meeting. The plan would establish partnerships between the county and various amateur and professional radio operators that would be able to disseminate vital information to remote areas of the island in case of an emergency. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i County Council to discuss wastewater treatment plant projects mandated by EPA. During today’s meeting, Hawai‘i County Council will make decisions about two wastewater treatment plant projects. Big Island Now.
Local historian takes Kona beekeeping to infinity and bee-yond. Kona is home to one of the largest queen bee breeders in the world. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui Vs Maui: Candidates Square Off In County Council Power Struggle. The first election since the 2023 fires could change the balance of power on the nine-member board. Civil Beat.
Watchdog group demands answers from MPD chief amid reports department mishandled Lahaina victims’ remains. Common Cause Hawaii, is calling on the police commission to get answers to questions Chief John Pelletier is refusing to acknowledge. Hawaii News Now.
Second phase announced for Lahaina Civic Center renovations and repairs. The Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium will close beginning Dec. 1 for repairs and renovations, the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation announced. It is scheduled to reopen Sept. 30, 2025. Maui Now.
Kauai
Public can weigh in on planned emergency zone declaration near Waikoko hairpin turn. The state plans to declare a traffic emergency zone at milepost 4.7 to conduct emergency slope stabilization work. Kauai Now.
Previously unknown native flora discovered on Kauaʻi with flying technology. The new species is called Schiedea waiahuluensis — a reference to the valley where it was discovered. The genus, Schiedea, is endemic to Hawaiʻi and now includes 36 species. Hawaii Public Radio.
City officials ID 2 visitiors swept out to sea at Ke Iki Beach - The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two visitors who died after being pulled from the surf on Oahu’s North Shore earlier this week.
No comments:
Post a Comment